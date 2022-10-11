ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park Record

Park City police told of homelessness, squatting

The Park City Police Department last week received at least three reports involving the possibility of homelessness or squatting. Homelessness is rare in Park City, as is squatting. Public police logs provided limited details. The cases included:. • on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4:51 p.m. police received a report of...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Man arrested after another man stabbed in Pioneer Park

UPDATE: A 49-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 65-year-old man in Pioneer Park. The investigation began at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday after SLC911 received multiple calls about a man who had been stabbed in the park. When officers responded to the scene, they found a victim with...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Motorcyclist dies after running red light, crashing into vehicle in Roy

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist is dead after allegedly running a red light in front of a Utah Highway Patrol trooper before colliding with a vehicle traveling through the intersection, authorities said. The fatal crash happened in the area of 6000 South and 1900 West shortly after midnight...
ROY, UT
ABC4

Haunted house shut down in Murray, moves to Tooele

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Murray haunted house owner is moving his spooky animatronics to Tooele after Murray City said his business didn’t meet code. The former business owner disagreed, and said he was treated unfairly.  “It’s extremely hard to run any entertainment business, let alone a haunted house business, because all of your […]
MURRAY, UT
KPCW

Park City Mountain falls to bottom of SKI Magazine rankings

SKI Magazine surveyed readers about the best resorts in the West and the results are in: Park City Mountain is at the bottom of the list. In SKI Magazine’s list of the top 30 resorts in the West, Park City Mountain fell from #13 in last year’s rankings to the very bottom this year at #30. According to the magazine, that’s one of the biggest drops in the history of the rankings.
PARK CITY, UT
mountainliving.com

A Park City Dream Home on a Picturesque Parcel

Months-long snowfalls, worker shortages and a pandemic caused significant delays to the custom abode Bret and Linda Laughlin commissioned on a hilltop parcel overlooking the Provo River and volcanic bluffs in Victory Ranch, a planned community near Deer Valley and Park City, Utah. However, the years-long slowdown had a silver lining—it gave them time to stretch their imaginations.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Riverton woman charged with negligent homicide in death of 9 y/o

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – After police say she ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, leaving one of them dead, a Riverton woman was charged Wednesday.  Shantil Woods Garn, 45, was charged on October 5 with one count of Negligent Homicide, a Class A misdemeanor, one count of Careless Driving, […]
Gephardt Daily

Silver Alert issued for Lindon man missing since Wednesday

LINDON, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old man missing from Lindon. The missing man, Gaylon Pugh, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at 600 E. Center St. He is described as having special needs and uses a catheter.
LINDON, UT

