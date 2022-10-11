Read full article on original website
TRAX train hits car in downtown SLC, which then hits pedestrian
A pedestrian was hit by a car that crashed into a TRAX train Friday evening in downtown Salt Lake City.
Park Record
Park City police told of homelessness, squatting
The Park City Police Department last week received at least three reports involving the possibility of homelessness or squatting. Homelessness is rare in Park City, as is squatting. Public police logs provided limited details. The cases included:. • on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4:51 p.m. police received a report of...
Salt Lake City Police make six arrests within two hours in ‘proactive policing’
A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol unit made six arrests in just over an hour in the ballpark neighborhood on Wednesday, Oct. 13 as part of an ongoing Revised Crime Control Plan
Utah woman says fake cop tried to pull her over on I-15
A woman was driving on Interstate 15 between Draper and Murray around 2 a.m. early Friday morning when she thought she was getting pulled over.
Park City seasonal workers: Rent is unreasonable on top of gas, inflation spikes
Seasonal workers in Park City tell ABC4 they are struggling to find places to live with ski season right around the corner, as rental prices have spiked out of control.
KSLTV
Man arrested after another man stabbed in Pioneer Park
UPDATE: A 49-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 65-year-old man in Pioneer Park. The investigation began at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday after SLC911 received multiple calls about a man who had been stabbed in the park. When officers responded to the scene, they found a victim with...
kjzz.com
'First of it's kind' meeting to address troubling crime near Salt Lake homeless center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The images are stark – punches thrown in the middle of the street and rocks tossed in the neighborhood near the Gail Miller Resource Center for the homeless. 2News showed the disturbing images, captured on surveillance cameras on October 7. Our story and...
Early morning West Jordan fire leaves family displaced
A West Jordan family is without a place to live this morning after a fire broke out in their home near the intersection of 7000 South and 2400 West.
SNAPPED: Photo Friday, A wildlife hotspot 5 miles from Kimball Junction
PARK CITY, Utah — Finding wildlife is not always easy, depending on the weather, the terrain, and many other factors. There is, however, one area that has been a consistent […]
The Autumn Leaves Are Beautiful at City Creek Canyon
Close up of Autumn leaves(Image is author's) There are many places not far from Salt Lake City where people can go to enjoy the beautiful colors of the Autumn leaves. One of the closest places is City Creek Canyon, which is part of Salt Lake City.
kjzz.com
Motorcyclist dies after running red light, crashing into vehicle in Roy
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist is dead after allegedly running a red light in front of a Utah Highway Patrol trooper before colliding with a vehicle traveling through the intersection, authorities said. The fatal crash happened in the area of 6000 South and 1900 West shortly after midnight...
KSLTV
Man eating at Salt Lake McDonald’s knocked out in random attack, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating what detectives believe was a random attack at a fast food restaurant in the Ballpark neighborhood that left one person temporarily unconscious. On Tuesday, Oscar Valdez, 28, walked into McDonald’s, 2064 S. 300 West, went up to a 26-year-old man,...
Ski Magazine ranks Deer Valley second for best resort in the west, Park City Mountain drops 17 spots to last place
PARK CITY, Utah — Ski Magazine released its annual rankings of the top 30 ski resorts in the West on October 13, with some surprising changes on its list. Park […]
ksl.com
2 Utah teens charged in crime spree, including intentionally hitting 75-year-old jogger
LINDON — Two teenagers wanted in connection with a string of crimes in the Lindon area are now facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, accusing them of using their car to intentionally hit an elderly man who was out for a morning run. According to court documents obtained by...
Haunted house shut down in Murray, moves to Tooele
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Murray haunted house owner is moving his spooky animatronics to Tooele after Murray City said his business didn’t meet code. The former business owner disagreed, and said he was treated unfairly. “It’s extremely hard to run any entertainment business, let alone a haunted house business, because all of your […]
ksl.com
Judge recommends 20 years in prison for Utahn who caused fatal wrong-way crash
SALT LAKE CITY — A Cottonwood Heights man will spend at least 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges related to a wrong-way crash that killed a woman and injured two others. On April 19, 2021, Justin Wayne Robertson entered I-215 at 6200 South going the...
Park City Mountain falls to bottom of SKI Magazine rankings
SKI Magazine surveyed readers about the best resorts in the West and the results are in: Park City Mountain is at the bottom of the list. In SKI Magazine’s list of the top 30 resorts in the West, Park City Mountain fell from #13 in last year’s rankings to the very bottom this year at #30. According to the magazine, that’s one of the biggest drops in the history of the rankings.
mountainliving.com
A Park City Dream Home on a Picturesque Parcel
Months-long snowfalls, worker shortages and a pandemic caused significant delays to the custom abode Bret and Linda Laughlin commissioned on a hilltop parcel overlooking the Provo River and volcanic bluffs in Victory Ranch, a planned community near Deer Valley and Park City, Utah. However, the years-long slowdown had a silver lining—it gave them time to stretch their imaginations.
Riverton woman charged with negligent homicide in death of 9 y/o
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – After police say she ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, leaving one of them dead, a Riverton woman was charged Wednesday. Shantil Woods Garn, 45, was charged on October 5 with one count of Negligent Homicide, a Class A misdemeanor, one count of Careless Driving, […]
Gephardt Daily
Silver Alert issued for Lindon man missing since Wednesday
LINDON, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old man missing from Lindon. The missing man, Gaylon Pugh, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at 600 E. Center St. He is described as having special needs and uses a catheter.
