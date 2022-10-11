Read full article on original website
Trick-or-Treating hours Oct. 31 set in Aurora
Official Trick-or-Treating hours in the City of Aurora are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The 6th Annual Halloween at City Hall will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the same day at Aurora City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place. The event will 10+ City departments with treats, activities and costumed characters.
Trunk or Treat in Plano Oct. 30
Children are invited to participate in “Trunk or Treat” sponsored by St. Mary’s Catholic Church and United Methodist Church (UMC) of Plano. This event will be at the Plano UMC parking lot from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, Children will go from car trunk to car trunk to collect goodies from friendly ghosts, good witches, and pumpkins, at each Halloween-decorated trunk. Children and those passing out goodies may be in costume. There will be games, refreshments, photo booth, favorite decorated trunk contest, and fun. Participants are encouraged to bring canned goods or paper products for the Kendall County Community Food Pantry. For more information please call Linda, 630-552-3828.
Pumpkins and pizza in Oswego
Oswegoland Senior and Community Center, 3525 Rt. 34 in Oswego, will be host to pumpkin carving and a pizza lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The public is invited. Parking is free. Pizza and a beverage is $3. Advance registration is required by Tuesday, Oct. 18....
Halloween sugar-free choice available at Batavia Library
Halloween lurks around the corner, when little ghosts and werewolves will be on the prowl for treats, and Batavia residents might be looking for healthier goodies to share. The Batavia Public Library is offering a sugar-free choice to hand out to trick-or-treaters this year. This Halloween, you can give the treat of reading and exploration with All Hallows’ Read coupons.
Reopening of Cass Street Bridge in Joliet Delayed
The reopening of Cass Street bridge in Joliet has hit a snag. The bridge was supposed to reopen this week, but the Illinois Department of Transportation tells WJOL, the timeline has changed to mid to late November. IDOT is in the process of automating all the draw bridges through Joliet. While they were completing that work, it was discovered that one of the bridges four motors was not functioning properly.
Fall Fest & Craft Show At Promenade Mall In Bolingbrook
Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook is host their 5th Annual Fall Festival Craft Show on October 22 – 23rd. Shop a variety of items from 50+ vendors, plus live music and free giveaways for the kid. They will also have a special visit from Jack Skellington & Sally on Saturday and trick or treating on Sunday.
Big crowd observes Elmhurst Quarry flood control site
In partnership with the Elmhurst History Museum, DuPage County Stormwater Management opened its Elmhurst Quarry flood control facility to a sold-out crowd Saturday, Oct. 1. Nearly 400 persons registered to get a rare, inside, look at this DuPage County landmark. During the event, attendees learned how the County uses the...
Aurora free Fall electronics recycling drive-thru
Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders
The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
Trick-or-Treat Hours Announced
Trick-or-treat hours have been set for the City of DeKalb. Trick-or-treating will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m. Happy Halloween!
Orland Park neighbors complain about noisy playground, respond with 'vulgar' music
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - In Orland Park, a dispute two years in the making between a school district and homeowners is raging. It started in spring 2020 when School District 135 installed a new playground and put in noisy instruments for the kids. The homeowners who live directly behind the...
Neighbors demand action on Roosevelt nuisance site
Neighbors near Roosevelt Road are demanding the Oak Park village board take action against the mysterious tenants of the former Associated Tire & Battery Co. property for excess vehicular traffic and late-night noise that has been plaguing the area for over a year. Only one tenant has been confirmed to be occupying a part of the property, but neighbors believe there are two others conducting business outside of traditional hours and without proper licensing.
Head On Crash Injures Earlville Driver
A wreck south of DeKalb injured both drivers including one from Earlville. Deputies in DeKalb County were called about a crash on Route 23 Wednesday evening. Sixty-five-year-old Andreas Schulthess of DeKalb allegedly crossed the center line causing a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Leah Huey of Earlville.
Aurora Crime Stoppers shares success at City Council
The Aurora City Council members listened to success stories and a request of funds for Aurora Crime Stoppers, at the Tuesday, Oct. 11 City Council meeting. Board president of Aurora Area Crime Stoppers, Vernon LaVia, and Board member, Mike Funkey, reminded the City Council the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization will pay a reward for anonymous tips on felony crimes that lead to arrests.
Family-Owned Rock & Roll Deli in Illinois is Must Visit
Not only does the entrance to this family-owned deli differ from others, but once you are inside it's like you are taken back to a different time in pop culture. Welcome to Augustino's a family-owned Rock & Roll Deli since 1978. The business first started as an Italian Grocery store until the father and son duo bought a piece of property which then transitioned from a grocery store to a deli.
Indian holiday, Diwali, at Eola Road Branch Oct. 15
The Eola Road Branch in Aurora will be illuminated from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15! The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) invites you to our annual Festival of Lights celebration to honor the traditional Indian holiday, Diwali. There will be activities for the whole family, a special dance performance, treats, and colorful displays. Attendees will be a part of the celebration and better understand Diwali.
Metra Receives First SD70MACH in Heritage Scheme
CHICAGO — Metra has a long history with some of the biggest six-axle commuter locomotives ever run — from classic Burlington Northern E9s to iconic Milwaukee Road F40Cs — and this month a new class is arriving, the SD70MACH. This week, Metra released images of locomotive 500...
Is Los Comales overhyped? Not if you enjoy good service and drinking the best horchata in town
Los Comales, 200 S. Neltnor Blvd #400, West Chicago 60185 (630.206.8009). Tacos $2.65-$3; Appetizers $2.42-$9.88; Dessert $3.50-$3.60; Drinks $1.99-$2.50. If you have not tried Los Comales’ location in beloved West Chicago, here are my thoughts so you will not have to go out. Or maybe you will, if you want quality Mexican food at a great price.
