Children are invited to participate in “Trunk or Treat” sponsored by St. Mary’s Catholic Church and United Methodist Church (UMC) of Plano. This event will be at the Plano UMC parking lot from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, Children will go from car trunk to car trunk to collect goodies from friendly ghosts, good witches, and pumpkins, at each Halloween-decorated trunk. Children and those passing out goodies may be in costume. There will be games, refreshments, photo booth, favorite decorated trunk contest, and fun. Participants are encouraged to bring canned goods or paper products for the Kendall County Community Food Pantry. For more information please call Linda, 630-552-3828.

PLANO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO