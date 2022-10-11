ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First (New Tour) Dates: Here’s Where You Can Find Blink-182’s 2023 Reunion Concert Tickets Online

By John Lonsdale
 1 day ago
Blink-182 are back. It’s been nearly 30 years since the band got its start back in 1992, and over a decade since Tom DeLonge , Mark Hoppus , and Travis Barker released their last album. But this week the group announced its upcoming world tour — and their first new music together in years since DeLonge left the group in 2015.

“We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New Song EDGING out Friday,” the band shared with a humorous new clip to announce their long-rumored reunion .

On the heels of their upcoming single “Edging,” out Oct. 14 on Spotify and Apple Music , the band’s world tour tickets officially go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Oct. 17. You can buy passes through the band’s official website , but if they sell out, we found a few other places to score Blink tickets for the 2023 reunion tour.

Read on for how you can snag these tickets online to make sure you’ll be … at their show.

Where to Buy Blink-182 Tickets Online

The band’s official ticket presale for its upcoming world tour starts on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, on Ticketmaster ‘s website. As with most presale passes, these tour tickets are bound to sell out quickly, especially since the band hasn’t toured together in years. Blink-182 2023 tour presale times vary depending on the date and location, though some start as early as 7 a.m. And if you miss out on the early-bird passes, don’t sweat it: You’ll still have a chance to get tickets once they officially go on sale on the 17th.

Buy Blink-182 Tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Blink-182 Tickets on Vivid Seats

Blink-182 fans can find passes on trusted sites like Vivid Seats , which has a majority of the North American tour dates available for 2023, and extends to shows scheduled for 2024. Editor’s note: Rolling Stone readers can use the exclusive promo code RS15 to take $15 off your order of $125 or more at checkout.

Buy Blink-182 Tickets at Vivid Seats

Buy Blink-182 Tickets on StubHub

Another ticket reseller that has Blink-182 tickets available is StubHub. Concert tickets are on sale for a majority of the North America tour dates in 2023 at a variety of prices, from about $100 and up depending on the venue and city.

Buy Blink-182 Tickets at StubHub

When Is Blink-182 Touring?

Blink-182 kicks off their 2023 tour on March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico. The 32-date North American leg of the band’s world tour begins May 4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, with Turnstile, and runs through the summer months, with stops at Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, and Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The summer dates wrap up at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Along with their own world tour, fans can also catch the band for their headlining sets at both Lollapalooza 2023 , and the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas in October of next year. In addition to the festival dates, the band will continue the tour in Europe from September to October, with dates set for Australia and New Zealand in 2024.

Blink-182 North American Tour 2023 : Dates, Locations

May 4 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
May 6 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
May 9 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
May 11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
May 12 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
May 16 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
May 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
May 20 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
May 21 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
May 23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
May 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
May 26 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena
May 27 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
June 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
June 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium
June 20 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
June 22 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
June 23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
June 25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
June 27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
June 29 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
June 30 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
July 3 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
July 5 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 7 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
July 8 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
July 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena
July 13 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 14 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
July 16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Rolling Stone

Smart Trackers: This is Your Last Chance to Score a Fitbit for $60

Smartwatches are a useful accessory to add to your collection and it’s even better when you can find them on sale. One of the best smartwatch brands is Fitbit and right now, a number of popular Fitbit models are heavily discounted on Amazon, as part of the brand’s Prime Day Early Access sale. Keep on scrolling for the best Fitbit deals you can shop for right now. P.S. The sale ends tonight so grab your new fitness tracker before the price shoots back up.  What Are the Best Fitbit Deals? The best Fitbit deals are taking place on Amazon.com, where the fitness brand’s...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

‘Pretty Surprising’ New Material: What to Expect From the Final Jan. 6 Hearing

The Jan. 6 committee is holding its ninth and final hearing on Thursday. The committee’s schedule has been subject to change, to say the least, but given the rapidly approaching midterms it’s reasonable to expect this will indeed be the last time the panel presents its findings to the public. The committee is expected to outline Trump’s role in the effort to overturn the election results, including actions he took after leaving office; display evidence provided by a Danish film crew that trailed longtime Trump ally Roger Stone, who is tied to militia groups involved in the riot; and to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
‘F–k the Voting, Get Right to Violence,’ Roger Stone Crowed Before Election: Video

The Jan. 6 committee returned from its summer hiatus and cast a spotlight on the actions of former Trump adviser Roger Stone. The committee laid out Stone’s connections with members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, several members of which have been charged with seditious conspiracy in relation to the attack on the Capitol, as well as his thirst for violence should Trump lose. “I said fuck the voting, get right to the violence,” Stone said in footage shot by a Danish film crew that was obtained by the committee. The committee played footage of Stone refusing answer questions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Dan Auerbach’s the Arcs Return for First New Album in 8 Years

The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach has reactivated his side project the Arcs for Electrophonic Chronic, the band’s first album since their 2015 debut Yours, Dreamily. The LP features the Arcs’ original lineup of Dan Auerbach, Leon Michels, Nick Movshon, Homer Steinweiss, and the late Richard Swift, with the album paying tribute to the beloved singer-songwriter-producer-collaborator who died in 2018. “This new record is all about honoring Swift,” Auerbach said in a statement. “It’s a way for us to say goodbye to him, by revisiting him playing and laughing, singing. It was heavy at times, but I think it was really helpful...
ROCK MUSIC
Regina Spektor Cancels Remaining 2022 Tour Dates After Testing Positive for Covid

Regina Spektor has canceled the rest of her tour dates for 2022, citing a “bad case of Covid.” In a lengthy Instagram post, the singer explained she has lost her voice and has “gone from feeling bad, to worse, to terrible.” “After being so careful and miraculously avoiding it for over 2.5 years, I came down with a bad case of Covid,” Spektor wrote. “I’m so sorry to everyone who bought tickets and was coming to see me in their town. I have gone from feeling bad, to worse, to terrible. I’ve lost my voice. I am a bit delirious...
CELEBRITIES
