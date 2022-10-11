ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley, NC

WCNC

'I wanted to give up': Grieving mother hopes to inspire others reeling from the death of her baby

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The loss of a baby at birth remains a heartbreaking reality for so many families in the Carolinas, and nationwide. According to the CDC, stillbirths affect about 1 in every 175 births, which is about 21,000 families a year. Ahead of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day on Oct. 15, one Charlotte-area woman is turning her own grief into action to help families heal.
wccbcharlotte.com

Wrongly Fired Wendy’s Worker Turns Down Offer To Return To Job

STANLEY, N.C. – An update on the local Wendy’s worker with Down Syndrome who was abruptly fired from his job. Wendy’s called the firing “an unfortunate mistake” and offered Dennis Peek his job back. But his family has decided he won’t return to the restaurant in Stanley. Instead, his family will throw him a retirement party, to celebrate his more than 20 years of work at the fast food chain. His sister tells WCCB the party will be at Harper Park in Stanley on Saturday, November 5th, and it is open to the public. The party is from 2P-4P. Dennis Peek Retirement Party.
TODAY.com

North Carolina man with Down syndrome fired from Wendy’s after 20 years

In a town outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, a man with Down syndrome was fired from a Wendy’s location after 20 years of employment. Dennis Peek worked at the Stanley, North Carolina, location of the fast food chain. His sister, Cona Turner, initially shared news of his dismissal from the location on Facebook. She penned a post on Wednesday, Oct. 5 that read in part, “My brother Dennis has worked at Wendy’s in Stanley for over 20 years and I am heart broken to say they have fired him!!!!!!!!”
WCNC

'I was just in shock': 15-year-old describes armed robbery at Charlotte Burger King

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenage girl is shaken up after she was face-to-face with a gunman during a robbery at a west Charlotte Burger King over the weekend. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are still searching for the man involved in the robbery. Investigators said it's not the first time this particular Burger King, on Wilkinson Boulevard off Old Steele Creek Road, has been held up this year.
WBTV

Gym to be renamed after Charles McCullough Sr.

Drug usage and overdoes are up across Gaston County, says Gaston County Police Chief Joseph Ramey. A WBTV crew drove the length of South Boulevard between Tremont Street and Scaleybark Road overnight and all the barriers were gone and all lanes were open. Dogs stolen from the Rowan County Animal...
wccbcharlotte.com

New CW Show, “The Winchesters” Airs Tonight At 8:00 P.M.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The new CW show, “The Winchesters” airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. The show is a spin-off of the popular CW series, “Supernatural“. The series is a prequel and lets viewers in on the love story of John Winchester and Mary Campbell. The show...
WCNC

Deadly house fire under investigation, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A northeast Charlotte house fire that killed one person and sent three to the hospital remains under investigation, police reiterated Wednesday. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Wednesday they are continuing to investigate the fire and the death of 56-year-old Winford 'Todd' Anthony. While the case is considered a "death investigation," on Wednesday CMPD said they were no longer classifying it as a "homicide," which is how CMPD paperwork classified the case Tuesday.
