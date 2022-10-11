Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'I wanted to give up': Grieving mother hopes to inspire others reeling from the death of her baby
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The loss of a baby at birth remains a heartbreaking reality for so many families in the Carolinas, and nationwide. According to the CDC, stillbirths affect about 1 in every 175 births, which is about 21,000 families a year. Ahead of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day on Oct. 15, one Charlotte-area woman is turning her own grief into action to help families heal.
wccbcharlotte.com
Video Of Dog Not Being Adopted In Gaston County Goes Viral
GASTONIA, N.C. — A video of dog not getting adopted or even acknowledged at an adoption event in Gaston County is now viral. Video of the dog “Smoky” sitting in a cage as he watches other dogs get attention has been viewed more than four million times.
wccbcharlotte.com
Wrongly Fired Wendy’s Worker Turns Down Offer To Return To Job
STANLEY, N.C. – An update on the local Wendy’s worker with Down Syndrome who was abruptly fired from his job. Wendy’s called the firing “an unfortunate mistake” and offered Dennis Peek his job back. But his family has decided he won’t return to the restaurant in Stanley. Instead, his family will throw him a retirement party, to celebrate his more than 20 years of work at the fast food chain. His sister tells WCCB the party will be at Harper Park in Stanley on Saturday, November 5th, and it is open to the public. The party is from 2P-4P. Dennis Peek Retirement Party.
TODAY.com
North Carolina man with Down syndrome fired from Wendy’s after 20 years
In a town outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, a man with Down syndrome was fired from a Wendy’s location after 20 years of employment. Dennis Peek worked at the Stanley, North Carolina, location of the fast food chain. His sister, Cona Turner, initially shared news of his dismissal from the location on Facebook. She penned a post on Wednesday, Oct. 5 that read in part, “My brother Dennis has worked at Wendy’s in Stanley for over 20 years and I am heart broken to say they have fired him!!!!!!!!”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Carolina car restorer chosen for national TV appearance
Street Scenes Automotive in west Charlotte has roots tracing back to 2004.
North Carolina schools consider furry costume ban
“We’re trying to address it before it becomes a major problem,” said District 1 Board Member Bryan Shoemaker.
City of Charlotte overlooked qualified businesses, awarded $400,000 in work to uncertified talent coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Overlooked small business owners are questioning a "game-changing" set of paydays the City of Charlotte awarded to a relatively new talent coach during the pandemic without giving others an equal shot. In response to WCNC Charlotte's reporting, the mayor is now asking the city manager to get involved.
'I was just in shock': 15-year-old describes armed robbery at Charlotte Burger King
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenage girl is shaken up after she was face-to-face with a gunman during a robbery at a west Charlotte Burger King over the weekend. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are still searching for the man involved in the robbery. Investigators said it's not the first time this particular Burger King, on Wilkinson Boulevard off Old Steele Creek Road, has been held up this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lawsuit looming for North Carolina father of two killed in ‘bridge to nowhere’ Jeep crash
Philip Paxson died when he drove his Jeep off a bridge that collapsed about a decade ago.
'No one is safe anymore' | Truck driver caught in gunfire during north Charlotte shooting now fighting to stay alive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a week after a deadly shooting at the Pilot Travel Center in north Charlotte, police say the one surviving bystander continues to recover in the hospital. Vasyl Nesvit, 26, is a truck driver who traveled from Oregon to Charlotte to complete a delivery. Late...
Here's how you can help a trio of women make Charlotte's first Black-owned, female-led roller rink a reality
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte could soon be rolling into a new opportunity thanks to the vision from Rollin' CLT that hopes to open the city's first and only Black-owned, women-led indoor skating rink. Rollin' CLT first launched its outdoor skating and lounge experience in 2021, and the response was...
Lake Wylie thrift shop offers gently-used goods with a good cause
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — The small town of Lake Wylie, South Carolina is well-known for its spectacular location right on the lake, with all of the amenities of lake living: boating, fishing, swimming, water-skiing, and more. Lake Wylie is also the location of a very special non-profit, Sweet Repeat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of killing 5 people in South Carolina before being caught was allegedly on meth and had been awake for days, authorities say
A man accused of killing five people in South Carolina was arrested in neighboring Georgia after he allegedly committed another crime, authorities said Tuesday.
country1037fm.com
11 North Carolina Breweries Racked Up Medals At National Beer Festival
Eleven North Carolina breweries and two in South Carolina took home big awards at the Great American Beer Festival. Local suds makers from big operations to small breweries took part all over the United States of America. We got more of our fair share of trophies for good beer y’all!
WBTV
Gym to be renamed after Charles McCullough Sr.
Drug usage and overdoes are up across Gaston County, says Gaston County Police Chief Joseph Ramey. A WBTV crew drove the length of South Boulevard between Tremont Street and Scaleybark Road overnight and all the barriers were gone and all lanes were open. Dogs stolen from the Rowan County Animal...
pethelpful.com
Sad Video of Dog 'Not Getting Picked' After Entire Day at Adoption Event Breaks Our Hearts
Gastonia, North Carolina-based animal shelter, known on TikTok as @gcace_rescue, recently held an adoption event with the hopes of more animals would get picked up by forever homes. Although some did, there's one dog, in particular, that had an extremely tough day. An adorable doggo named Smoky has been looking...
wccbcharlotte.com
New CW Show, “The Winchesters” Airs Tonight At 8:00 P.M.
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The new CW show, “The Winchesters” airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. The show is a spin-off of the popular CW series, “Supernatural“. The series is a prequel and lets viewers in on the love story of John Winchester and Mary Campbell. The show...
Students mourn the loss of Johnson & Wales classmate killed by coach bus in North Carolina
CMPD says they've charged the bus driver, 35-year-old Dominique Massey, with Failure to Yield the Right of Way and Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle.
Deadly house fire under investigation, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A northeast Charlotte house fire that killed one person and sent three to the hospital remains under investigation, police reiterated Wednesday. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Wednesday they are continuing to investigate the fire and the death of 56-year-old Winford 'Todd' Anthony. While the case is considered a "death investigation," on Wednesday CMPD said they were no longer classifying it as a "homicide," which is how CMPD paperwork classified the case Tuesday.
North Carolina HBCU leader ‘outraged’ after bus of Black students stopped in SC
“Armed police, interrogating innocent Black students, conducting searches without probable cause and blood-thirsty dogs. It’s hard to imagine.”
CNN
1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 4