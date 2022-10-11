Martin Scorsese is one of the most iconic living directors with so many famous films under his belt. Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and Goodfellas are just some of his beloved films, not to mention The Departed, which earned Scorsese his long overdue Academy Award for Best Director in 2007. One of the many movies Scorsese was nominated for was Gangs of New York, the 2002 crime drama that starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Cameron Diaz. The movie scored ten Oscar nominations back in the day, and now Scorsese is planning to revive the story 20 years later.

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO