George Clooney Applauds Universal for Taking a ‘Gamble’ on ‘Ticket to Paradise’ and Putting It in Theaters: ‘I’m Really Proud’
As an actor, director and producer, George Clooney knows the business of filmmaking – and he knows the risk that Universal Pictures is making by putting his new romantic comedy with Julia Roberts, “Ticket to Paradise,” in theaters. For taking that risk, he applauds them. “The studios...
Keanu Reeves Jokes About Plans to Become a U.S. Citizen: 'Yeah, Man — Why Not?'
Keanu Reeves is down to become a U.S. citizen. During the 58-year-old John Wick star's Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Reeves reflected briefly on his journey to Hollywood fame from his roots in Toronto, Canada before Jimmy Kimmel inquired whether Reeves would be interested in becoming a naturalized American citizen.
msn.com
Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies
Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
Christian Bale: I was ‘mediator’ between Amy Adams and ‘abusive’ director on movie set
In addition to starring in David O. Russell’s 2013 movie “American Hustle,” Christian Bale says he also served as a “mediator” between the director and co-star Amy Adams. Bale, 48, told GQ in a cover story published Wednesday that reports claiming he intervened on Adams’ behalf during production were true. “I did what I felt was appropriate, in very Irv style,” he explained, referencing his character in the dramatization of the FBI’s Abscam sting operation in the late 1970s and early 1980s. “If I can have some sense of understanding of where it’s coming from, then I do tend to attempt to be a mediator,”...
thedigitalfix.com
Kirk Douglas quit Rambo mid-filming when his scenes were cut
The late, great American actor Kirk Douglas lived to be 103 years old, and had many a starring roles to his name during his time in Hollywood. One action movie in particular that he cannot put his name to though, is Rambo, after the legendary actor quit the project mid-filming, due to his scenes being cut.
Sacheen Littlefeather Dies: Native American Actor Who Declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar Was 75
Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actress who took the Oscars stage in 1973 to decline Marlon Brando’s award, died Sunday, the Academy of Motion Pictures said. She was 75. “Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist who famously declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Best Actor Academy Award, dies at 75,” read the tweet. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery In 1973, Littlefeather got up on stage to decline Brando’s win for The Godfather where she said the following: “He very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award. And the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the...
Meghan Markle Reveals She's 'Conditioned' To Keep Her 'Composure' After Being Labeled 'Crazy'
Keeping her cool. Meghan Markle revealed she is conditioned to keep her composure after being labeled "crazy" and "hysterical." During the Tuesday, October 11, episode of her "Archetypes" podcast, the Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about how women are often dubbed "nuts, insane, out of [their] mind [and] completely irrational."
Prince Harry Is Reportedly Working on a Last-Minute Memoir Chapter & It Could Finally Put an End to All the Feud Speculation
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a lot on their plates over the next six months. They are gearing up for their Netflix docuseries debut, reportedly premiering in December, and Harry is possibly making last-minute edits on his memoir, which will be published in 2023.
Jamie Lee Curtis details friendship with Melanie Griffith and Arnold Schwarzenegger
Jamie Lee Curtis’ hand and footprints were immortalized in cement in front of the TLC Chinese Theater on Wednesday — and her pals Arnold Schwarzenegger and Melanie Griffith were there to celebrate her during the ceremony. Both Schwarzenegger and Griffith praised Curtis’ acting ability, as well as the...
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Can't Stop Publisher From Releasing Memoir Even if He Develops Conscience? Meghan Markle's Husband Is 'Under Contract'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly planning to amend their Netflix docuseries and his memoir. However, a royal expert, who weighed in on the future of Prince Harry's book, said he couldn't stop its release. Prince Harry Couldn't Stop The Release Of His Book. The Duke and Duchess of...
ComicBook
Gangs of New York TV Series in the Works From Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese is one of the most iconic living directors with so many famous films under his belt. Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and Goodfellas are just some of his beloved films, not to mention The Departed, which earned Scorsese his long overdue Academy Award for Best Director in 2007. One of the many movies Scorsese was nominated for was Gangs of New York, the 2002 crime drama that starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Cameron Diaz. The movie scored ten Oscar nominations back in the day, and now Scorsese is planning to revive the story 20 years later.
Hugh Jackman returned to set of new film days after father’s passing
Hugh Jackman surprised fans at the Hamptons International Film Festival when the “X-Men” star showed up unannounced for a Q&A following a screening of his latest movie, “The Son.” A source told us the making of the movie — about a man struggling to care for his teen son — “was incredibly difficult for Jackman as his own father, Christopher John Jackman, tragically passed at 84 during [the film’s] shooting.” The source added, “Jackman returned to set just three days following his loss, and he mentioned during his sit-down with Hamptons artistic director David Nugent that he could ‘feel his father’s presence’ with...
Martin Scorsese: obsession with box office takings is ‘repulsive’
Martin Scorsese has denounced what he calls the “focus on numbers” in the film world, calling it “repulsive” and “insulting”. Speaking at the New York film festival, and in remarks reported by IndieWire, he said that “cinema is devalued, demeaned, belittled from all sides, not necessarily the business side but certainly the art”.
Hollywood Minute: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell's Christmas movie
The comic actors take on a Christmas classic, Lindsey Stirling prepares to fly, and a look at the documentary, ‘Shepherd’s Song.’ David Daniel reports.
CNN
