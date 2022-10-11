Read full article on original website
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
seattlemag.com
Sound House: This home in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood offers views of Puget Sound, for a family to rival the Bradys
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. For nearly two decades, Brandon Ebel dreamed of building a compound in a modern steel and concrete style. He found a steep double lot in Magnolia with a plateau featuring a satisfying 360-degree view of Seattle, but he...
secretseattle.co
The Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Seattle
Seattle is a nearly 200 year old city, so it stands to reason that it has accumulated some ghost stories (and maybe even some actual ghosts) over the decades. In honor of spooky season, we compiled our own research and experiences to bring you Secret Seattle’s picks for the most haunted places in Seattle. Then we also asked our followers on Instagram for their suggestions. In the end we wound up with quite a comprehensive list.
secretseattle.co
This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild
Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
KUOW
A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years
This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
q13fox.com
2 friends walking to Mariners playoff game from Mill Creek after losing bet
MILL CREEK, Wash. - Two friends will be embarking on a journey they once joked about but didn't think would come to fruition– walking over 20 miles to To-Mobile Park from Mill Creek to watch the Seattle Mariners in the playoffs. "We were just having lunch and sometimes you...
KING-5
Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week
SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound. "Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.
q13fox.com
Study ranks Seattle and Tacoma among least safe cities in the U.S.
Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158.
seattlerefined.com
The love story that blossomed into the fun-packed Remlinger Farms
I have lived in the Greater Seattle Area for most of my life. But up until recently, I’m embarrassed to say that I was only vaguely aware of Remlinger Farms. Oh, I knew that they were known for their U-Pick berry patches, and I’ve seen their frozen pies in my local grocery store, but that was about it. But for other people, this place is an institution. In addition to its U-Pick strawberries, raspberries and pumpkins, it is home to a seasonal fun park, a giant marketplace, restaurant, wine bar and brand-new brewery. Many families come out each year to the Fall Harvest Pumpkin Festival to ride the "flying pumpkins," munch on a few pumpkin pie-spiced mini-donuts and bring home a few pumpkins found in a patch so sincere, even Linus would approve.
secretseattle.co
The 20 Best Breakfast Spots In Seattle That Will Turn You Into A Morning Person
Of course you are. After all, there’s nothing like a cozy stack of pancakes to get your day off to a good start. Keep scrolling for 20 Seattle restaurants that serve up waffles, eggs, bagels, and more hearty breakfast foods. Although we love coffee shops (it’s Seattle, after all), we limited this list to places where you can sit down and enjoy some hot breakfast with your caffeine. We’re not just talking about weekend brunch, either; all of these spots offer breakfast on weekday mornings.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Addicts show reporter how they use drugs at Seattle homeless camp
Equally gripping and disturbing, a new video taken near a Seattle homeless encampment shows two men in their 20s – including one, a self-described college graduate – mixing a combination of illegal street drugs before smoking it out in the open as a police cruiser drives by. The...
Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
The 42-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to authorities.
Seattle residents plead for help from city clearing RV encampment, with no results
SEATTLE — Trash bags are piled up on the sidewalk of 35th Avenue Northeast in Lake City. There are bikes with missing tires next to the line of RVs that line the busy Avenue. Neighbors have been reaching out to city officials, councilmembers and lawmakers looking for help in...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Mayor Harrell offers Seattle a bandage for crime surge — it needs sutures
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell keeps offering the city bandages when it needs sutures. The city is bleeding out. Harrell announced a program to help small businesses cover the costs of damage committed by the criminals that Democrats enabled. The city ceded the neighborhood to homeless addicts who ran visitors away from businesses that once thrived. And they fought to keep prolific criminals out of jail instead of behind bars where they would stop victimizing innocent Seattleites.
secretseattle.co
The Seattle Georgetown Morgue Ranked In The Top 13 Scariest Haunted Houses In The US
Seattle’s Georgetown morgue is the scariest experience you’ll ever have!. Looking for a truly frightening Halloween thrill this October? If you live in Seattle, you don’t have to go far. According to the expert thrill-seekers at Hauntworld, one of the country’s scariest haunted houses is right here in our city! The infamous Seattle Georgetown Morgue ranked in their 2022 list of the top 13 scariest haunted houses in the US. The morgue’s shocking past and unique Halloween experience earned it a spot on the list.
westseattleblog.com
Crowdfunding campaign to help West Seattle restaurant worker you might know
If you’ve been to Endolyne Joe’s in Fauntleroy, you probably know Pam Ramos. Or maybe you know her from Zeeks Pizza before that. She’s not working right now, because she can’t – she’s recovering from what’s described as “a terrible accident involving a flight of basement stairs” one month ago. As a result of it, she suffered a spinal-cord injury that friends say left her with “almost complete loss of movement … She is expected to recover enough to live an independent life again but she is embarking on a challenging journey, the final outcome of which is still unknown.” One of her friends, Ile, asked if we would share the link to a crowdfunding campaign they have launched to help Pam “with accommodations like a wheelchair ramp, grab bars, and accessible bathroom modifications, just to name a few.” Here’s the link.
Doorbell cam catches fireball shooting through Seattle sky
A doorbell camera in Seattle captured a fireball as it flared across the evening sky.
Gov. Inslee talks future of homelessness policy during Seattle shelter tours
SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited Seattle Friday, touring agencies assisting to provide care and housing as the state grapples with how to help thousands of homeless people. “We have just invested over $800 million in state funds to help all cities across the state of Washington,” Inslee...
seattlemedium.com
Black Firefighters Raising Funds To Help Save Their Historic Central Area Property
Since February of 2022, the Seattle Black Firefighters Association (SBFFA) has been embattled in a legal dispute over property ownership and heritage. According to Clarence Williams, a past president and one of the original founders of the organization, SBFFA’s property on the corner of 23rd and Pike St. was being put up for sale by their three-person board of directors without the knowledge or input from many of the current and past members of the organization. While the organization’s bylaws did not provide clear guidance with regards to the approval process for the sale of assets that belong to the organization, Williams claims that many of the long-time members of the organization, including those who were responsible for acquiring the property in 1972, are not in favor of selling the property, and that the sale of the property would remove a landmark that has a significant place in Seattle’s Black history.
