ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best Prime Day streaming device deals 2022 — Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV 4K

By Henry T. Casey
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LbvDV_0iVBsvia00

As the Prime Day deals continue to roll in, we'd be slacking if we didn't curate the best streaming device deals. Not only is the best streaming device on sale at its lowest price ever, but we've also found a 55-inch 4K Roku TV for half-off.

So, whether you want to upgrade the streaming smarts on your set or simply buy a new TV, you don't need to break the bank to have every streaming service you could ask for at your beck and call.

We've got great Fire TV discounts, and Roku deals as well. Plus, that fantastic (and pricier) Apple TV 4K is at a pretty nice price cut, too. We'll keep our eyes out for any Chromecast sales, as those have yet to pop up.

We expect a ton of Prime Day deals in the streaming category, so keep it locked here for more as we find them.

Best Prime Day streaming device deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zwP77_0iVBsvia00

Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021: $49 $26 @ Amazon
The best streaming device, the Roku we'd buy for ourselves and for family, is normally $49. Now, this 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision streaming stick is less than the price of that 1080p streaming devices normally sell for. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Jze5_0iVBsvia00

Roku Express 4K Plus: $39 ˛$24 @ Amazon
A major upgrade over the Roku Premiere, the Roku Express 4K Plus is the cheapest 4K device right now with this sale at Amazon. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29YEIV_0iVBsvia00

Roku Express: $29 $23 @ Amazon
Roku's about to roll out a new version of this $29 streaming device with a slight performance gain and improved Wi-Fi. But for now, the 2019 model View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mCIt5_0iVBsvia00

Roku Streambar: $129 $117 @ Amazon
Save $40 on the Roku Streambar, a soundbar and streaming box combo. The Streambar is a 4K media player with access to all your favorite streaming apps, and we noted in our Roku Streambar review that it has excellent audio for its size. Plus, there's built-in Bluetooth for streaming from your phone. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MobLG_0iVBsvia00

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54 $34 @ Amazon
The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available. It offers snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vOOKf_0iVBsvia00

Fire TV Stick 4K: $49 $24 @ Amazon
The Fire TV Stick 4K is less powerful than the Max, but also has 4K Ultra HD streaming and includes an Alexa Voice Remote at a lower price. View Deal

Fire TV Stick: $39 $19 @ Amazon
The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it still a very capable streaming device. If you have an older set, it's the ideal choice offering instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HdZAT_0iVBsvia00

Apple TV 4K 2021: was $179 now $108
If you live in the Apple ecosystem, you know how rare deals like this are. With $71 off, the pretty-pricey new Apple TV 4K (32GB) is surprising to see, so act fast on this Prime Day streaming device deal. View Deal

Prime Day streaming device deals: Smart TVs

Many smart TVs run on the Roku OS or Fire TV interface or have a Google Chromecast built into the set. Check out some of the best streaming television Prime Day deals that are available right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qFxT2_0iVBsvia00

TCL 55" 4 Series 4K Smart Roku TV: $599 $299 @ Amazon
Yes, you can get a huge 55-inch Roku 4K Smart TV for half-off. Includes HDR, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, and four HDMI inputs.


View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wp2P9_0iVBsvia00

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: $229 $199 @ Amazon
The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. We love this deal because you get 4K resolution — instead of 1080p — for under $200. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Pdzp_0iVBsvia00

Toshiba V35 43" Fire TV: $289 $229 @ Amazon
If you don't care for 4K resolution, Amazon has the Toshiba V35 Fire TV on sale from $189. The 1080p TV is light on features, but supports DTS Virtual: X audio and sports Amazon's Fire TV OS, so you can browse through dozens of streaming apps and even control your TV via the included voice remote. Just keep in mind, there are 4K Fire TVs also available at this price point (if you prefer a 4K screen). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NfLPq_0iVBsvia00

Pioneer 43" 4K Fire TV: $319 $229 @ Amazon
Pioneer is back in the TV-making business with a new 4K Fire TV. The TV features Dolby Vision support, DTS Virtual X sound, Apple AirPlay support, and a voice remote with Alexa. View Deal

Which Prime Day streaming device deals are worth it?

Prime Day is one of the best times to find streaming device deals on Roku and Fire TV. Both are offering reduced prices on their products, some of which are on our list of the best streaming devices .

In fact, our top choice, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for Prime Day. It's our favorite device for two reasons. The first is that Roku is the best platform. It easy to use, simple and not crammed with ads. All of the best streaming services are in the Roku Channel Store. Secondly, it has Dolby Vision, so your favorite streaming shows will have the right color balance and contrast (provided your TV supports it, too).

While Fire TV devices aren't our personal recommendations to friends and family, they work well and are very affordable. With the Fire TV Stick 4K Max , you can get 4K streaming for under $35.

Several TG staffers are loyal to the Apple TV 4K , which is more expensive but features powerful performance and the most elegant navigation. It's been available at all-time-low pricing, so grab those savings while you still can.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick

TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
TV SHOWS
techunwrapped.com

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Tv 4k#Amazon Fire Tv#4k Tv#Electronics Deals#K Roku Tv#Chromecast#Amazon Apple Tv#Uhd#Amazon Best#Roku Streaming Stick#Dolby Vision
TheStreet

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Save on Fire TV, Sony, LG, and Samsung TVs

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is finally here -- and runs through end of Oct 12. — and if you've been waiting to score a TV, now is an excellent time. And while you could dive through the list to find the best of the best, the team here at TheStreet Deals is doing the hard work for you. This way, you can keep reading to see the best deals on TVs from brands like Sony, LG, Samsung and Amazon (AMZN) , as well as accessories like streaming sticks and boxes.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Engadget

The 2021 Apple TV 4K is back on sale for $109

That's a steep $70 off the device's regular price. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $40, Get a Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Media Player with Voice Remote for $24.99 – Today Only

The Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Media Player turns your old HDMI-equipped TV into a smart device, complete with a voice remote, all for just $24.99, today only, originally $39.99. This streaming media player is optimized with amazing detail and clarity with sharp resolution and vivid color in HD, 4K, HDR, HDR10 as well as HDR10+. Dual-Band Wi-Fi® and microUSB Ethernet compatibility ensure a smooth internet connection. Product page.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Elgato Facecam review

If you’re a streamer with deep pockets this 1080p webcam is well worth the investment, and it’s loaded with extra features that make video creation a snap. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Elgato Facecam: Specs. OS Support: Windows 10 (64-bit) or...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
474K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy