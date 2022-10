Clara Lou Obee, 82, of Perrysburg, joined Jerry, her husband, on October 6, 2022. She was born to her parents, Lucille and Willy, in 1939, in Toledo. She attended DeVilbiss High School, when she first met Jerry at the roller rink. They married in 1959. She worked as the lunch lady for Toledo Public Schools for 30 years.

