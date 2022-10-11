ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed due to weather

The start of Game 2 of the NLDS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will be delayed. First pitch was scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET/1:35 p.m. PT, but the weather in Atlanta is pushing back the start time. It's unknown when Game 2 will start. There is a high chance of rain through much of Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta, per FOX 5 Atlanta.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
United wins on McTominay late goal, Arsenal victorious in EL

Scott McTominay scored deep into stoppage time to give Manchester United a 1-0 victory over Omonoia Nicosia in the Europa League. McTominay received a pass from fellow substitute Jadon Sancho and fired the winner past Nigeria international goalkeeper Francis Uzoho at Old Trafford. Bukayo Saka scored and Arsenal beat Bodø/Glimt 1-0 in Norway to stay perfect with its third straight victory. Freiburg made it four wins from four by routing Nantes 4-0 away to also stay perfect. Real Betis failed to stay at 100% after it was held 1-1 at home by Roma.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wright outduels Wheeler, Braves blank Phils 3-0 to even NLDS

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright threw six brilliant innings to outduel Zack Wheeler, and the Atlanta Braves evened their NL Division Series at one game apiece with a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. After rain delayed the first pitch by nearly three hours, Wright surrendered just two hits. He claimed the win when the Braves got to Wheeler for three runs in their half of the sixth. This was a game the reigning World Series champions had to have after losing the best-of-five series opener, 7-6. They had the right guy on the mound. Wright led the majors with 21 wins during the regular season.
ATLANTA, GA
Saints’ Hill not ‘caught up’ in type, or frequency, of usage

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints tight end Taysom Hill says he isn’t wondering whether he should get more plays at quarterback after running for three touchdowns and throwing for another in a victory over Seattle last weekend. Hill says he trusts the coaches to know when giving him the ball in various roles is most advantageous. The 32-year-old Hill says he’s grateful for the various opportunities he gets and won’t complain about having to split his time working as a tight end, and quarterback and on special teams. Hill has just one catch this season, but leads New Orleans in touchdowns rushing with five. New Orleans hosts Cincinnati on Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

