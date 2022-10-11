Read full article on original website
Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLDS Game 1 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will line up for game one of the National League Division Series Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park in Atlanta. Ranger Suarez and Max Fried will take the mound in hopes of giving their teams a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-five series.
Watch: Braves mascot parachutes into Truist Park ahead of playoff game vs. Phillies
The "Phillie Phanatic" may be one of the most recognizable mascots not only in Major League Baseball, but all of sports. With the Philadelphia Phillies traveling to face the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday afternoon though, it was the Phanatic's NL East rival mascot in Atlanta -- "Blooper" -- who stole the show.
Atlanta Braves Release Playoff Roster for NLDS vs. Philadelphia Phillies
The Atlanta Braves announced their postseason roster for the National League Division Series Tuesday morning for their series against the Philadelphia Phillies, beginning Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Braves rookie Spencer Strider has been activated and will be available for the NLDS after missing the last few weeks with an oblique injury.
Phillies-Braves game times this weekend at Citizens Bank Park
Times are finally out for Games 3, 4 and 5 of the Phillies’ National League Division Series against the Braves. Game 3 Friday, the Phillies’ first home playoff game since 2011, starts at 4:37 p.m. Game 4 Saturday at Citizens Bank Park begins at 2:07 p.m. Game 5...
Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed due to weather
The start of Game 2 of the NLDS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will be delayed. First pitch was scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET/1:35 p.m. PT, but the weather in Atlanta is pushing back the start time. It's unknown when Game 2 will start. There is a high chance of rain through much of Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta, per FOX 5 Atlanta.
Wright outduels Wheeler, Braves blank Phils 3-0 to even NLDS
ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright threw six brilliant innings to outduel Zack Wheeler, and the Atlanta Braves evened their NL Division Series at one game apiece with a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. After rain delayed the first pitch by nearly three hours, Wright surrendered just two hits. He claimed the win when the Braves got to Wheeler for three runs in their half of the sixth. This was a game the reigning World Series champions had to have after losing the best-of-five series opener, 7-6. They had the right guy on the mound. Wright led the majors with 21 wins during the regular season.
