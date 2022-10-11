Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Listed on This Major Cryptocurrency Exchange: Details
One of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, announced that six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on its platform. Among others, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, will be available for trading on BitMex. Thanks to the listing, users will be able to convert, deposit and withdraw SHIB to their...
Cathie Wood: Trouble Brews in Auto Loan Market
The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index slid 3% in September from August and 0.1% from a year ago. Concern periodically arises over the $1.5 trillion auto loan market. The concern is usually that consumers will have trouble paying back their loans. But famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark...
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
Updated: Odds of falling home prices in your local housing market, as told by one interactive map
These 335 housing markets are at "high" or "very high" risk of falling home prices.
Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones says a 'recession playbook' would see stocks fall by another 10%
Stocks could fall 10% under a "recession playbook," billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones told CNBC in an interview Monday. A recession could be oncoming or it may have started one or two months ago, said the founder of Tudor Investment. But assets including crypto will likely have a "massive rally"...
u.today
ADA Price Hits 21-Month Low; Is This Cardano's End?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Known for Calling 2022 Crypto Market Crash Predicts Fakeout Rallies for Bitcoin, Stellar and Litecoin
The pseudonymous crypto trader who nailed Bitcoin’s collapse this year is forecasting brief rallies for BTC, Stellar (XLM) and Litecoin (LTC) prior to the resumption of their downtrend. Capo tells his 549,100 Twitter followers that he expects a rally for these digital assets leading up to Thursday’s scheduled release...
Yahoo!
Bitcoin and ethereum prices fall as crypto markets slide
Bitcoin and ethereum prices have dropped as the entire cryptocurrency market falls below the $1tn level. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) spent much of Monday trading sideways before a fall on Tuesday to around $19,050, seeing the digital asset fall roughly 2% over the past 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH-USD) fell further, down almost...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Says New Bitcoin Trend Underway, Predicts Next Rally Will Catch Traders off Guard
A popular crypto strategist and trader says Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a rally that leaves many traders on the sidelines. Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 535,200 Twitter followers that he’s looking at Bitcoin’s inverted chart. Traders sometimes look at the inverted chart of an asset to...
The 2023 Stock Market Collapse
Some of the most powerful people in the financial world believe the market could drop another 20%. Is that realistic?
Motley Fool
1 Stock Set to Soar 50% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
This price target implies hefty pierce appreciation from today. However, if Mastercard can continue thriving as it did in Q2, this might not be out of the realm of possibility. With the company’s durable leadership position and shareholder-friendly actions, Mastercard looks like a no-brainer investment today. You’re reading a...
u.today
It's Time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says, As He Predicts Major Collapse
u.today
XRP Might Be in Serious Trouble as Ominous Signal Appears on Chart: Details
u.today
Shiba Inu Price Drop Makes This Whale Buy Another 70 Billion SHIB
todaynftnews.com
Bitmex lists Shiba INU, Burn Rate Crosses 400%
Six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on one of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, which made the announcement. The Shiba Inu token, SHIB, among others, will be tradable on BitMex. The BitMex exchange is notorious for its past leadership, which includes Arthur Hayes, a current cryptocurrency star, who...
