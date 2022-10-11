ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
TheStreet

Cathie Wood: Trouble Brews in Auto Loan Market

The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index slid 3% in September from August and 0.1% from a year ago. Concern periodically arises over the $1.5 trillion auto loan market. The concern is usually that consumers will have trouble paying back their loans. But famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Xrp#Sec#Ema
Kiplinger

Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
u.today

ADA Price Hits 21-Month Low; Is This Cardano's End?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Yahoo!

Bitcoin and ethereum prices fall as crypto markets slide

Bitcoin and ethereum prices have dropped as the entire cryptocurrency market falls below the $1tn level. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) spent much of Monday trading sideways before a fall on Tuesday to around $19,050, seeing the digital asset fall roughly 2% over the past 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH-USD) fell further, down almost...
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Motley Fool

1 Stock Set to Soar 50% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

This price target implies hefty pierce appreciation from today. However, if Mastercard can continue thriving as it did in Q2, this might not be out of the realm of possibility. With the company’s durable leadership position and shareholder-friendly actions, Mastercard looks like a no-brainer investment today. You’re reading a...
u.today

It's Time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says, As He Predicts Major Collapse

u.today

XRP Might Be in Serious Trouble as Ominous Signal Appears on Chart: Details

u.today

Shiba Inu Price Drop Makes This Whale Buy Another 70 Billion SHIB

todaynftnews.com

Bitmex lists Shiba INU, Burn Rate Crosses 400%

Six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on one of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, which made the announcement. The Shiba Inu token, SHIB, among others, will be tradable on BitMex. The BitMex exchange is notorious for its past leadership, which includes Arthur Hayes, a current cryptocurrency star, who...
