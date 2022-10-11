Read full article on original website
Cowboys Micah Parsons: 'No Question,' 'No Beef' with Eagles: Injury Update from Inside Practice
Ahead of Sunday night's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, should Micah Parsons - arguably the Dallas Cowboys' best player - have "beef" with the franchise's biggest rival?
Eagles’ Jason Kelce has noteworthy description of Cowboys fans
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters made headlines earlier this week for his description of the Philadelphia Eagles’ fanbase, and fellow veteran Jason Kelce has returned fire — sort of. Peters, who spent 11 seasons with the Eagles, will return to Philadelphia on Sunday as a member of...
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Responds to 'Dan's Dirt'; Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Rants
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
The Cowboys just gave their fans something else to hope for
The Dallas Cowboys have thrown fans a curveball this Friday. The latest news leaves the fanbase hoping for a little extra on top of a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys Nation is aware this defense can win the team the game even without its starting quarterback. But the door...
CeeDee Lamb OUT of Practice, 'Questionable' for Cowboys at Darius Slay's Eagles
CeeDee Lamb isn't worried when or if Darius Slay follows him on Sunday night.
Dan Snyder's Commanders Respond to ESPN ''Dirt on Cowboys' Jerry Jones' Report: 'Categorically Untrue'
The Commanders have reached out to CowboysSI.com with the following statement: “It’s hard to imagine a piece that is more categorically untrue, and is clearly part of a well-funded, two-year misinformation campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”
Multiple Sixers Attended Phillies' Game 3 Win vs. Braves
A couple of Sixers were at Citizens Bank Park supporting the Phillies.
Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott: 'Underdog S--- Don’t Matter' vs. Eagles; Dak Prescott Injury Upgrade & Practice Notebook
Not only is Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles a bitter rivalry, it's the biggest game in the NFL so far this season.
Jason Peters clarifies his comments on Eagles fans
Jason Peters made headlines earlier this week for some comments he made about Philadelphia Eagles fans, and the star offensive lineman was not pleased with how they were interpreted. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with the Eagles. With the Cowboys traveling to Philly...
Washington Commanders Make Stunning Running Back Decision For Week 6
The Washington Commanders have come to a decision on who they are starting at running back in Week 6. After spending the first four weeks of the NFL season recovering from gunshot wounds in his leg, Brian Robinson is slated to make his first NFL start this Thursday night. "RB Brian Robinson ...
Eli Manning Addresses Offering His QB Advice to Nephew, Arch Manning
The retired NFL quarterback discussed his advice to his highly-touted nephew in an exclusive interview with People this week.
Washington Commanders Fans Send Clear Message To Team's Front Office
The Washington Commanders are squaring off with the Chicago Bears tonight on Thursday Night Football. Despite the game being played in Chicago, fans of the 1-4 Commanders continue to show up to games - although not exactly in the way you might expect. "#WashingtonCommanders fans pull up to to ...
NFL odds Week 6: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Cowboys-Eagles and more
The Week 6 slate features some great matchups, including the Buccaneers-Steelers and 49ers-Falcons games on FOX. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 6 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is always to provide tidbits you didn’t know before reading.
Eagles' Jordan Davis battles bug in an epic showdown
Back in high school, Philadelphia Eagles rookie tackle Jordan Davis proved to be an excellent defender inside the classroom, according to Reddit. Redditor u/Dapper_Bed posted a video on Thursday to the r/Eagles subreddit which was recorded by his girlfriend who attended Mallard Creek High School in North Carolina with Davis. The video shows a young Davis hilariously saving his classmates from a bug that was flying around a ceiling light.
Cowboys 3 Keys To Victory at Jalen Hurts' Eagles in NFC East Showdown; Injury Report
The 4-1 Dallas Cowboys visit the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles this week on Sunday Night Football, with the NFC East lead up for grabs.
Eagles’ AJ Brown Leads NFL In This Crazy Stat Through Week 5
The Philadelphia Eagles have looked great on both sides of the ball through the first five weeks of the season. They are in the top seven in points scored and yardage both offensively and defensively as they are getting the job done in every facet of the game. Their passing...
Eagles vs. Cowboys Betting guide: Lines, Props, and Picks
The Eagles and Cowboys renew their rivalry on the national stage of Sunday Night Football. The Birds come in as the league’s only undefeated team, and Dallas is on a 4-game win streak of their own. This one should be electric. Let’s take a look at the numbers.
