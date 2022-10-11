Read full article on original website
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel EuropeanL. CaneSarasota, FL
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Vegas Golden Knights
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
NHL
Breaking down Lightning-Rangers, Golden Knights-Kings
Analyst Weekes discusses North American season-opening doubleheader on ESPN. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The NHL season is back and begins with a great doubleheader. First, the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Rangers at...
NHL
NHL rule change took place after Maple Leafs game against Bruins in 1932
Goalies no longer had to serve own penalties following wild sequence at Boston Garden. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler reveals how a rule that forced goalies...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch
Brandt Clarke expected to make his NHL debut as the Kings seek the first win of their season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
Yardbarker
Blue Jackets to meet Lightning likely without Patrik Laine
The Johnny Hockey 2.0 era was supposed to be celebrated Friday night at Columbus, Ohio, but the Blue Jackets' home opener is more likely to be about which star is not in the lineup rather than which one is. Newcomer Johnny Gaudreau and the rest of the Blue Jackets will...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (0-0-0, 0 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-0-0, 4 points) When: Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: ESPN+, Hulu. Radio: The...
NHL
Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener
The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
WFAA
Dallas Stars 2022-23 season preview: Offseason changes bring new faces, uncertain expectations of transitioning team identity
DALLAS — The Dallas Stars 2022-23 season starts on Oct. 13 against the Nashville Predators, fresh off a dramatic first-round playoff series against the Calgary Flames that ended with a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 7. With a new year comes a fresh slate. Dallas made numerous moves in...
Yardbarker
Leafs edge Canadiens on late Josh Anderson goal
Josh Anderson scored the go-ahead goal with 19 seconds left in the third period, lifting the Montreal Canadiens over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Anderson's winner completed a flurry of goals late in the third period. Sean Monahan gave Montreal...
NHL
Rising Star: Mason Marchment determined to break out
The 27-year-old forward feels comfortable and confident entering the regular season after an impressive preseason performance. It took a little while for Mason Marchment to get to this place, but man is he enjoying it now that he's here. The 27-year-old forward has played just 91 NHL games after spending...
NHL
Samuelsson signs seven-year, $30 million contract with Sabres
Defenseman has 12 assists in 54 NHL games, could have become restricted free agent after season. Mattias Samuelsson signed a seven-year, $30 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $4.29 million. "I think it was easy because, I've said it before, I...
NHL
Avalanche receive 2022 Stanley Cup championship rings
Hardware weighs 18.5 carats, features 669 diamonds, 20 sapphires, 42 rubies. Nathan MacKinnon weighed in at 200 pounds before the 2021-22 season. On Monday, the Colorado Avalanche forward put on an extra 18.5 carats. According to the Avalanche, the team, coaching staff and ownership received their 2022 Stanley Cup championship...
NHL
Crozier, former Sabres coach, dies at 93
Led Buffalo to first playoff berth, put together famed 'French Connection' line. Joe Crozier, who guided the Buffalo Sabres to their first Stanley Cup Playoff berth, died Tuesday at the age of 93. Crozier coached Buffalo for three seasons after taking over for Punch Imlach, who stepped down due to...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: CBJ @ CAR - 12:37 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Columbus. Explanation: Video review determined that Columbus' Cole Sillinger preceded the puck into the offensive zone without possession and control and, therefore, was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (0-0-0) vs. AVALANCHE (1-0-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Mikko Rantanen (4) Goals - Arturri Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin (2) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - N/A / PK...
NHL
Ground Control - Episode 143 (Mark Chipman)
Executive Chairman, Mark Chipman, previews the 2022-23 season!. Executive Chairman Mark Chipman joins the podcast to talk about the start of a new season, while Mitchell Clinton, Jamie Thomas, and Paul Edmonds give a preview of the storylines they'll be watching when the puck drops. Winnipeg Jets : Ground Control...
NHL
McDavid passes 700 NHL points, helps Oilers rally past Canucks in opener
EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid had three goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers scored five straight goals to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 in the season opener for each team at Rogers Place on Wednesday. McDavid scored the winning goal at 15:01 of the third period for his 700th...
NHL
Ovechkin resumes chase of NHL goals record with Capitals
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin's technique looked familiar as he settled into an open space on the left side of the penalty area, received a backheel pass and powered the ball with his left foot past the goalkeeper and inside the far post. Having watched the video of Ovechkin's offseason...
NHL
Hischier Practices | NOTEBOOK
Devils captain Nico Hischier rejoined his teammates for practice Tuesday afternoon for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury Sept. 26 at Montreal. Although Hischier was back on the ice - he skated for a preplanned 30 minutes as directed by the training staff - his status for New Jersey's Thursday season opener at Philadelphia is still to be determined.
FOX Sports
Rangers host the Lightning to begin season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -122, Lightning +101; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers start the season at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning. New York had a 52-24-6 record overall and a 35-11-5 record in home games last season. The Rangers scored 250 total goals last season (55 power-play goals and eight shorthanded goals).
