Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
Gov. Holcomb argues for expungement, not pardons, for marijuana possession
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb discussed his stance on a number of recent issues as part of a fireside chat and luncheon on Wednesday. The event took place at The Grand on East Market Street in Jeffersonville on Wednesday afternoon. Holcomb addressed a number of legislations recently...
Wave 3
Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Kentuckiana seeking volunteer mentors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Kentuckiana is recruiting new mentors to help and support young people in the surrounding area. The organization works to match adult mentors with young people to help create a one-on-one mentorship experience. Around 500 young people in Kentucky and over 100...
Wave 3
Information on early voting in Indiana
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The voter registration deadline has passed, which means early voting in Indiana has begun. Hoosiers can cast their ballots from now until Nov. 7 for this year’s elections. There are three absentee voting options that the state is offering. Those options are voting in...
Comments / 0