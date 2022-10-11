Cyndi Lauper reveals she launched an abortion fund called Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights inspired by her late mother Catrine

Cyndi Lauper revealed that her 'incredible' late mother, Catrine Lauper, has 'inspired' her to launch an abortion fund.

The hitmaker, 69, shared that her mom helped her develop feminist values that led to the new project which launched on Tuesday and will 'support organizations fighting for the right to abortion and reproductive healthcare' according to People.

'If you don't have control over your own body, how can you be anything but a second-class citizen?' she asked while speaking with the publication about the fund, called the Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights, after her iconic song.

'Now, the government has control over your body — not you. What should be a private medical decision between you and your doctor is now a government decision. So, this is a big issue for me,' she went on.

The singer - who announced Catrine's passing via a social media post in June - shared that seeing her go through a divorce from her father at a young age, and battling through another bad marriage and divorce helped instill strong values in her.

'I got to see firsthand the inequalities and the dichotomy of what it was like to be a woman in the world,' she told People, adding that the lesson helped her have a 'very low level for BS.'

She added: 'She was incredible, and I'm just lucky that I got to have her as my mom because it inspired me to do so many things, including this Girls Just Wanna Have Fundamental Rights Fund.'

Lauper announced the fund via her Instagram on Tuesday, as a response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

The Girls Just Want To Have Fun hitmaker rocked a T-shirt with the slogan while sharing the news on her social media.

'I never thought I would see the day that a fundamental civil right for half of the population would be taken away in this country,' she wrote in the caption for her post.

'We must push back, which is why I am launching the Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights Fund at the Tides Foundation.'

'It is more important than ever that organizations advancing women’s rights and outreach programs ensuring access to safe and legal abortion, reproductive health, and prenatal care have the financial resources they need to do their life saving work.'

'We will do all we can to support them, starting with funds raised from the new Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights t-shirt I am releasing today. I believe in the United States and I believe that we will not only regain the right to choose, but one day actually secure full equality,' she said, wrapping up her post.

The singer also spoke about her famous song, which was released almost 40 years ago and inspired the fund's name as well as a new wave of feminists. The music video also featured her beloved mom.

The Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights slogan first appeared on protest signs at the inaugural Women's March in Washington, D.C.

'When most women would say, "What are you, a feminist?" And people would go, "Well, I'm really a humanist." I would say, "Yeah, I'm a feminist. I burned my training bra." Then in 2017, I saw these young girls with these "Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights" signs, and I felt like, "You know what? It was all worth it." The little ones, they heard me,' she shared with People.

Aside from the launch of her new project, Lauper is also releasing a lyric video for an acoustic version of her song 1993 'Sally's Pigeons' about a teenager dying from a back-alley abortion.

'Young people don't know what it was like. I saw it every day. I knew how it affected a lot of young women,' she said.