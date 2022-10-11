Yankee fans not happy with Isiah Kiner-Falefa after brutal start

Isiah Kiner-Falefa's Yankees postseason debut did not get off to the best start.

The Yankee shortstop booted a ground ball in the top of the first, leading to a 24-pitch inning for Gerrit Cole, then came up for his first at-bat with the bases loaded in the bottom of the second before bouncing into a 4-6-3 double play on the very first pitch to end the threat.

Yankee fans, many of whom had clamored for Oswald Peraza to get a spot on the ALDS roster, made their voices heard quickly after the rough beginning: