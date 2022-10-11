ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yankee fans not happy with Isiah Kiner-Falefa after brutal start

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7yLV_0iVBoqal00

Isiah Kiner-Falefa's Yankees postseason debut did not get off to the best start.

The Yankee shortstop booted a ground ball in the top of the first, leading to a 24-pitch inning for Gerrit Cole, then came up for his first at-bat with the bases loaded in the bottom of the second before bouncing into a 4-6-3 double play on the very first pitch to end the threat.

Yankee fans, many of whom had clamored for Oswald Peraza to get a spot on the ALDS roster, made their voices heard quickly after the rough beginning:

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

More details emerge on Aroldis Chapman’s issue with Yankees

Aroldis Chapman was left off the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster, and now we have some more information about the matter. On Sunday, we learned that the Yankees had left Chapman off their roster because he missed a mandatory team workout. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale says Chapman wouldn’t bother going to the mandatory workout unless he were guaranteed he would be on the postseason roster. Since the Yankees could not give Chapman that guarantee, the reliever decided to stay home.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Mcpherson
Person
Gerrit Cole
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction

With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit

Could a former member of the Boston Red Sox contribute to the New York Yankees' playoff run?. The Yankees released their 26-man roster for their American League Division Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, with a familiar face listed. Former Red Sox and current Yankee utility man Marwin...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim catcher off waivers from Twins

As the 2022 MLB Divisional Series began on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves with their eyes on 2023. Catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, according to the team's transaction log. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Alds#Ikf
Larry Brown Sports

Pedro Martinez issues warning to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have some major decisions to make this offseason, and one of the best players in franchise history believes they could seriously alter the direction of the franchise if they do not make the correct ones. JD Martinez is set to become a free agent, and star...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Two Prominent Members Of 2018 Red Sox Team Left Off Of Dodgers NLDS Roster

Two members of the 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox received tough news Tuesday, as they were snubbed from the Los Angeles Dodgers' initial postseason roster. Both David Price and Craig Kimbrel were left off of the Dodgers' 26-man roster for the National League Division Series after strong season-long campaigns.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy