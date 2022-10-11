ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

networkforpubliceducation.org

Nancy Bailey: Punitive Student Assessment is Meant to Privatize Public Schools!

Nancy Bailey wants to remind Secretary Cardona that assessment data has always been punitive, not constructive. Reposted with permission. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona recently wrote to tell state education departments not to use test data punitively after the pandemic. He doesn’t seem to understand the history of high-stakes testing and its use to privatize public schools.
USDA.gov (press release)

Biden-Harris Administration Invests $80 Million to Improve Nutrition in School Meals

Grants support equipment purchases to prepare nutritious meals for children. Washington, D.C., Oct. 11, 2022 – The Biden-Harris Administration today provided $50 million in grants for schools to invest in new food service equipment that will allow them to continue serving nutritious meals. Today’s funding adds to the $30 million in equipment grants that the administration gave schools earlier this year. This announcement comes as USDA stands with partners and advocates in the child nutrition community to celebrate National School Lunch Week (October 10-14), a time to recognize the critical nutrition that school meals provide to tens of millions of children every school day.
The 74

For Students to Succeed, Put High-Quality Curriculum in Teachers’ Hands

The recent National Assessment of Educational Progress results brought news that educators and families alike were dreading: Math and reading scores for 9-year-olds dropped to levels unseen for decades during the pandemic. Notably, average long-term math performance fell for the first time ever, and reading scores had the most significant drop in 30 years. This […]
Agriculture Online

Minority farmers sue U.S. government over repealed debt relief program

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Black and other farmers of color filed a class action lawsuit against the U.S. government on Wednesday, claiming the recent repeal of a debt relief program that targeted them amounts to a breach of contract by the government. The suit comes as the U.S. Department...
Magic 95.9

Black Farmers Sue The Federal Govt. For Unkept Promises Of Billions In Debt Relief

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the National Black Farmers Association have announced they will be filing a class action lawsuit against the United States Government. The lawsuit claims the federal government breached its contract with socially disadvantaged farmers under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which was expected to pay off U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans held by 15,000 Black, Native American, Alaskan Native, Asian American, Pacific Islander, and Hispanic and Latino farmers.
modernfarmer.com

USDA Updates Two Farm Insurance Policies

The USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) has changed key elements of its main insurance policies, based on feedback from customers and insurance agents. Most important are the increased limits for farm revenue that are covered under the new policies. For the Whole-Farm Revenue Protection (WFRP) program, the covered revenue has now doubled, so up to $17 million is insurable. The policy is generally intended for larger farms, with the policy aiming to insure all the commodities of the farm are under one insurance policy.
Agriculture Online

Lawsuit seeks to restore U.S. aid for Black farmers

The government must honor its 2021 offer of $4 billion in loan forgiveness to Black and other socially disadvantaged farmers, even though Congress repealed the aid program this summer, said a class action lawsuit filed on Wednesday. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who filed suit in the U.S. Court of...
