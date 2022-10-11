Read full article on original website
These 19 States Will Extend Emergency Food Benefit Payments Through October
Some states are still offering an extra $95 in emergency SNAP benefits. 19 states are still offering emergency allotments to SNAP recipients in October. SNAP benefits increase throughout America to match the increased cost of living on Oct. 1, 2022. If you don't qualify for SNAP benefits, reach out to...
North Carolina restaurant that kept workers' tips ordered to pay $157,000, federal officials say
Jay's Kitchen in Goldsboro, North Carolina, was ordered to pay over $150,000 in back pay to 65 staff members, the U.S. Department of Labor said.
Mecklenburg’s food stamp delays catch eye of legal advocates as immigrants still wait
After Mecklenburg County still had delays, The Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy asked, via tweet, if anyone was facing problems with their applications to contact them.
networkforpubliceducation.org
Nancy Bailey: Punitive Student Assessment is Meant to Privatize Public Schools!
Nancy Bailey wants to remind Secretary Cardona that assessment data has always been punitive, not constructive. Reposted with permission. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona recently wrote to tell state education departments not to use test data punitively after the pandemic. He doesn’t seem to understand the history of high-stakes testing and its use to privatize public schools.
Rep. Conklin, State College school district call for universal free meals for K-12 students
“One of the most important things that we can give our children is the ability to not have food insecurity,” Rep. Scott Conklin said.
USDA.gov (press release)
Biden-Harris Administration Invests $80 Million to Improve Nutrition in School Meals
Grants support equipment purchases to prepare nutritious meals for children. Washington, D.C., Oct. 11, 2022 – The Biden-Harris Administration today provided $50 million in grants for schools to invest in new food service equipment that will allow them to continue serving nutritious meals. Today’s funding adds to the $30 million in equipment grants that the administration gave schools earlier this year. This announcement comes as USDA stands with partners and advocates in the child nutrition community to celebrate National School Lunch Week (October 10-14), a time to recognize the critical nutrition that school meals provide to tens of millions of children every school day.
For Students to Succeed, Put High-Quality Curriculum in Teachers’ Hands
The recent National Assessment of Educational Progress results brought news that educators and families alike were dreading: Math and reading scores for 9-year-olds dropped to levels unseen for decades during the pandemic. Notably, average long-term math performance fell for the first time ever, and reading scores had the most significant drop in 30 years. This […]
Senator: DOE, lawmakers committed to putting more teachers in classrooms
According to Senator Cleo Fields, the backlog is one that has accumulated over several years. He adds that Department of Education leaders failed to warn lawmakers about those problems.
Federal government taken to court for reworking Black farmers debt relief program
Minority farmers are taking the federal government to court for watering down a $4 billion debt relief program aimed at helping the dwindling number of people of color who continue to work the country’s farmlands, according to a lawsuit filed last week. The plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit said...
Agriculture Online
Minority farmers sue U.S. government over repealed debt relief program
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Black and other farmers of color filed a class action lawsuit against the U.S. government on Wednesday, claiming the recent repeal of a debt relief program that targeted them amounts to a breach of contract by the government. The suit comes as the U.S. Department...
Black Farmers Sue The Federal Govt. For Unkept Promises Of Billions In Debt Relief
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the National Black Farmers Association have announced they will be filing a class action lawsuit against the United States Government. The lawsuit claims the federal government breached its contract with socially disadvantaged farmers under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which was expected to pay off U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans held by 15,000 Black, Native American, Alaskan Native, Asian American, Pacific Islander, and Hispanic and Latino farmers.
The process of giving $2.2 billion to farmers who faced discrimination begins soon
The program is a part of the funding provided by the Democrat reconciliation bill. It is a part of an effort to address discrimination from the Agriculture Department.
modernfarmer.com
USDA Updates Two Farm Insurance Policies
The USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) has changed key elements of its main insurance policies, based on feedback from customers and insurance agents. Most important are the increased limits for farm revenue that are covered under the new policies. For the Whole-Farm Revenue Protection (WFRP) program, the covered revenue has now doubled, so up to $17 million is insurable. The policy is generally intended for larger farms, with the policy aiming to insure all the commodities of the farm are under one insurance policy.
Agriculture Online
Lawsuit seeks to restore U.S. aid for Black farmers
The government must honor its 2021 offer of $4 billion in loan forgiveness to Black and other socially disadvantaged farmers, even though Congress repealed the aid program this summer, said a class action lawsuit filed on Wednesday. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who filed suit in the U.S. Court of...
