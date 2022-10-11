ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, OR

columbiagorgenews.com

Gorge sports roundup for Oct. 13, 2022

High school sports coverage from Hood River, Klickitat, Wasco and Sherman counties. The Dalles High cross country team finished second in the boys and girls races Oct. 5 at the Mustang Invite at Thompson Race near Heppner. Pasco (WA.) won the boys race with 47 points, while the Riverhawks were...
THE DALLES, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Mobile Farmers Market ends in October

Gorge Grown Food Network’s Mobile Farmers Market runs through October, making stops in Hood River, Moro, Maupin, The Dalles, Cascade Locks, Carson and Lyle. The full schedule can be found at gorgegrown.com/mobilemarket. The mobile market accepts SNAP and provides up to a $20 SNAP match at stops in Oregon...
THE DALLES, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Riverhawk volleyball climbs to No. 2 ranking

Photo collection, The Dalles Riverhawk volleyball versus Crook County. In the biggest game yet this year, the No. 2-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks (6-1 Tri-Valley Conference, 17-2 overall) were ready for the challenge of a rematch against the only team that they’ve lost to this year in Class 4A volleyball.
THE DALLES, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

What's Happening: Week of Oct. 10, 2022

What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com. Oct. 29 — Parkdale Pumpkin Parade, 11:30 a.m. in downtown Parkdale. Free float entry with prizes awarded. Oct. 29 — Ghost Stories Around the Campfire, 7 p.m. at the...
THE DALLES, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Vaccine Clinics planned in October, November and December

Vaccine Clinics planned in October, November and December. Four three-day COVID-19 vaccine clinics are coming up in October, November and December, and they’ll be offering all brands of COVID vaccine, and all doses, from first doses to the updated booster. Also offered will be flu shots and the JYNNEOS vaccine against the monkeypox virus.
THE DALLES, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Energy Assistance Programs support low-income residents

Skamania and Klickitat county seniors can apply to receive assistance to pay their energy bills through local events held in an ongoing partnership with Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) and the Skamania and Klickitat County Senior Services. WAGAP staff will hold in-person visits to local senior meal sites to help...
KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA

