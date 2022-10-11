Read full article on original website
Gorge sports roundup for Oct. 13, 2022
High school sports coverage from Hood River, Klickitat, Wasco and Sherman counties. The Dalles High cross country team finished second in the boys and girls races Oct. 5 at the Mustang Invite at Thompson Race near Heppner. Pasco (WA.) won the boys race with 47 points, while the Riverhawks were...
Mobile Farmers Market ends in October
Gorge Grown Food Network’s Mobile Farmers Market runs through October, making stops in Hood River, Moro, Maupin, The Dalles, Cascade Locks, Carson and Lyle. The full schedule can be found at gorgegrown.com/mobilemarket. The mobile market accepts SNAP and provides up to a $20 SNAP match at stops in Oregon...
Riverhawk volleyball climbs to No. 2 ranking
Photo collection, The Dalles Riverhawk volleyball versus Crook County. In the biggest game yet this year, the No. 2-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks (6-1 Tri-Valley Conference, 17-2 overall) were ready for the challenge of a rematch against the only team that they’ve lost to this year in Class 4A volleyball.
What's Happening: Week of Oct. 10, 2022
What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com. Oct. 29 — Parkdale Pumpkin Parade, 11:30 a.m. in downtown Parkdale. Free float entry with prizes awarded. Oct. 29 — Ghost Stories Around the Campfire, 7 p.m. at the...
Vaccine Clinics planned in October, November and December
Vaccine Clinics planned in October, November and December. Four three-day COVID-19 vaccine clinics are coming up in October, November and December, and they’ll be offering all brands of COVID vaccine, and all doses, from first doses to the updated booster. Also offered will be flu shots and the JYNNEOS vaccine against the monkeypox virus.
Energy Assistance Programs support low-income residents
Skamania and Klickitat county seniors can apply to receive assistance to pay their energy bills through local events held in an ongoing partnership with Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) and the Skamania and Klickitat County Senior Services. WAGAP staff will hold in-person visits to local senior meal sites to help...
