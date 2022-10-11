ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Summers has a plan for financing global survival

Bill Clinton's former U.S. Treasury Secretary has a bold plan for the World Bank that requires bold commitments totalling $30 billion. Governments must approve a bold new mandate for the World Bank to tackle sustainability for the first time, otherwise the institution will fail in its mission to curb poverty since the two goals are intimately intertwined.
‘Our prosperity was based on China and Russia’: EU foreign policy chief says the old world is gone and security is no longer a guarantee

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, is worried about Europe’s place in the new world. Europe is becoming increasingly isolated from long-standing partners, and officials are now becoming painfully aware that the continent’s economic security and political unity are at stake. The Russian invasion of...
Biden Says Prices “Too High” as Inflation Rises Before Midterms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's hopes that his party would head into the midterm elections with inflation receding were dashed on Thursday when the final report ahead of the November vote showed prices rising more than expected. The report marks potential bad news for Biden and Democrats who are...
Saudi Arabia, United States Clash Over Reason for OPEC+ Oil Cut

CAIRO (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia rejected as "not based on facts" criticism of an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target despite U.S. objections, and said on Thursday that Washington's request to delay the cut by a month would have had negative economic consequences. The White House pushed...
New oil and gas licensing round goes ahead despite warnings from climate scientists

The North Sea Transition Authority will invite energy firms to apply to explore and develop oil and gas fields despite climate scientists warning it will contribute to global heating and climate groups that it will do “precious little” to increase gas production or lower bills. The government-owned transition authority said it is inviting applications from Friday for licences to explore and potentially develop nearly 900 areas in the North Sea which may lead to over 100 licences being awarded.In a bid to bring forward production as quickly as possible, it said it has identified four “priority cluster areas” in...
Major insurer cuts off oil companies

It’s Tuesday, October 11, and it’s about to get harder for oil companies to protect their assets. Climate activists looking to cut off the fossil fuel industry’s access to insurance celebrated last week: The world’s largest reinsurance company, Munich Re, announced new restrictions on its coverage of fossil fuel projects. (Reinsurance contracts cover primary insurers to help them spread their risks.)
Philippines' Marcos Open to Buying Russian Fuel, Proposes New Myanmar Approach

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also...
Global economy sailing into a 'perfect long storm'

Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. The world’s finance ministers and central bankers are descending on Washington, D.C., next week, and the gathering will have the feel of an economic Last Supper. A recession in advanced economies is now all but certain, and the...
Palestinian Leader Does Not Trust America but Happy With Russia

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met Russian President Vladmir Putin on Thursday, restating his mistrust of Washington in resolving the conflict with Israel and expressing appreciation for Russia's role. Abbas reiterated his support for the so-called Quartet of international mediators - Russia, the United States, the United Nations...
