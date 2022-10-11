Read full article on original website
Larry Summers has a plan for financing global survival
Bill Clinton's former U.S. Treasury Secretary has a bold plan for the World Bank that requires bold commitments totalling $30 billion. Governments must approve a bold new mandate for the World Bank to tackle sustainability for the first time, otherwise the institution will fail in its mission to curb poverty since the two goals are intimately intertwined.
China needs $17 trillion in investments to meet climate goals, World Bank says
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China needs up to $17 trillion in additional investments for green infrastructure and technology in the power and transport sectors to reach net-zero emissions by 2060, a new World Bank report on China's climate and development challenges found.
IMF lending facility for climate, pandemic preparedness is ready
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's Resilience and Sustainability Trust is now operational, adding an important financing instrument to help countries deal with climate change, pandemics and other longer-term issues, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
‘Our prosperity was based on China and Russia’: EU foreign policy chief says the old world is gone and security is no longer a guarantee
The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, is worried about Europe’s place in the new world. Europe is becoming increasingly isolated from long-standing partners, and officials are now becoming painfully aware that the continent’s economic security and political unity are at stake. The Russian invasion of...
US News and World Report
Biden Says Prices “Too High” as Inflation Rises Before Midterms
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's hopes that his party would head into the midterm elections with inflation receding were dashed on Thursday when the final report ahead of the November vote showed prices rising more than expected. The report marks potential bad news for Biden and Democrats who are...
Biden's new Arctic strategy foresees competition with Russia, China
WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday unveiled a new strategy for the Arctic that foresees increasing competition with Russia and China in the strategic region.
US News and World Report
Saudi Arabia, United States Clash Over Reason for OPEC+ Oil Cut
CAIRO (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia rejected as "not based on facts" criticism of an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target despite U.S. objections, and said on Thursday that Washington's request to delay the cut by a month would have had negative economic consequences. The White House pushed...
New oil and gas licensing round goes ahead despite warnings from climate scientists
The North Sea Transition Authority will invite energy firms to apply to explore and develop oil and gas fields despite climate scientists warning it will contribute to global heating and climate groups that it will do “precious little” to increase gas production or lower bills. The government-owned transition authority said it is inviting applications from Friday for licences to explore and potentially develop nearly 900 areas in the North Sea which may lead to over 100 licences being awarded.In a bid to bring forward production as quickly as possible, it said it has identified four “priority cluster areas” in...
coingeek.com
Argentina’s state-owned energy firm enters block reward mining by using waste gas
A state-owned energy firm has thrown its hands in the ring to join the league of block reward miners operating in Argentina. YPF Luz, the renewable arm of YPF, has announced that it will be striking a partnership with an unnamed international mining company looking to set up shop in the South American company.
Here Are The 10 Wealthiest Cities In The World, 5 Of Them Are In The US
New York City is home to more than 345,600 millionaires and is considered the wealthiest city in the world. That’s what a new report claims. The San Francisco Bay Area, the second-richest city in the U.S., holds the third spot among the world’s wealthiest cities. According to the...
Europe turns to Africa in bid to replace Russian natural gas
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa’s western coast may only be 80% complete, but already the prospect of a new energy supplier has drawn visits from the leaders of Poland and Germany. The initial field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is expected...
US News and World Report
Westinghouse to Be Sold in $7.9-Billion Deal as Interest in Nuclear Power Grows
(Reuters) -Cameco Corp and Brookfield Renewable Partners said on Tuesday they would acquire nuclear power plant equipment maker Westinghouse Electric in a $7.9-billion deal including debt, amid renewed interest in nuclear energy. The deal for one of the most storied names in the American power industry at an equity value...
Indonesia in talks with African countries to export its homemade COVID shot
JAKARTA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia is in talks with several African countries, including Nigeria, to export and donate its homemade COVID-19 vaccine, its developer said on Friday, after becoming the first country in Southeast Asia to approve a domestically developed COVID shot.
Grist
Major insurer cuts off oil companies
It’s Tuesday, October 11, and it’s about to get harder for oil companies to protect their assets. Climate activists looking to cut off the fossil fuel industry’s access to insurance celebrated last week: The world’s largest reinsurance company, Munich Re, announced new restrictions on its coverage of fossil fuel projects. (Reinsurance contracts cover primary insurers to help them spread their risks.)
US News and World Report
Philippines' Marcos Open to Buying Russian Fuel, Proposes New Myanmar Approach
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also...
POLITICO
Global economy sailing into a 'perfect long storm'
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. The world’s finance ministers and central bankers are descending on Washington, D.C., next week, and the gathering will have the feel of an economic Last Supper. A recession in advanced economies is now all but certain, and the...
US News and World Report
Palestinian Leader Does Not Trust America but Happy With Russia
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met Russian President Vladmir Putin on Thursday, restating his mistrust of Washington in resolving the conflict with Israel and expressing appreciation for Russia's role. Abbas reiterated his support for the so-called Quartet of international mediators - Russia, the United States, the United Nations...
US News and World Report
Biden Signals New Effort to Lower Gasoline Prices Next Week
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that U.S. gasoline prices remain too high and that he will have more to say about lowering the cost next week. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)
