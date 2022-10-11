The North Sea Transition Authority will invite energy firms to apply to explore and develop oil and gas fields despite climate scientists warning it will contribute to global heating and climate groups that it will do “precious little” to increase gas production or lower bills. The government-owned transition authority said it is inviting applications from Friday for licences to explore and potentially develop nearly 900 areas in the North Sea which may lead to over 100 licences being awarded.In a bid to bring forward production as quickly as possible, it said it has identified four “priority cluster areas” in...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO