U.S. lawmakers question Saudi arms sales as Biden mulls OPEC response
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Democratic members of the U.S. Congress called for a sharp reduction in military sales to Saudi Arabia, as President Joe Biden on Thursday considered how to respond to plans by OPEC+ nations to cut oil output.
China tones down rhetoric on Taiwan after U.S. and Canadian ships transit strait
China says that it is inevitable self-governing Taiwan will come under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve the aim peacefully.
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless and dangerous' North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea conducted a live-fire exercise Wednesday as tensions soared one day after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan.
Kamala Harris Set To Visit North Korea's Demilitarized Zone, Where Trump Famously Met Kim Jong Un
U.S. vice president Kamala Harris will be visiting the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, where former President Donald Trump held talks with Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Harris will visit the Korean DMZ on Thursday to show solidarity with Seoul after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, its first known test since June, Reuters reported.
americanmilitarynews.com
Top Chinese official quotes killing 1,000 men for 1 inch of land in tweet about Taiwan
A top Chinese official suggested in a tweet about Taiwan that China wouldn’t hesitate to “sacrifice one thousand soldiers” to “defend even an inch of land.” The official then urged the U.S. to adhere to the “one-China principle” and strongly oppose Taiwan independence.
Russian Troops in Donetsk Ordered to Stop Fighting Amid Desertion: Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly failed to take over the Donetsk region, which was annexed by Moscow after widely criticized referendums.
Column: The Supreme Court holds the internet's fate in its hands, and you should be terrified
The Supreme Court will review cases calling into doubt Section 230, which allows internet media platforms to function
Biden battles California in Supreme Court fight over how to bring home the bacon
The Biden administration and the state of California will face off today in a case that will decide whether California is applying unconstitutional burden on other states.
US Marines storm beach near disputed reef in South China Sea joint military drills
United States Marines on Friday stormed an uninhabited beach near the South China Sea in joint military exercises with the Philippines, Japan and South Korea.
U.S. weighs allowing Venezuelans to apply for special humanitarian entry -sources
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering allowing some Venezuelans seeking humanitarian entry into the United States to apply from Venezuela or a third country to reduce illegal border crossings, two U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said on Tuesday.
Former NATO commander says Kerch Bridge explosion ‘very significant psychologically’
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wesley Clark on Sunday said the explosion that partially collapsed part of the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to Crimea, is “very significant psychologically” amid Moscow’s ongoing war in Ukraine. “I think it’s very significant psychologically and politically,” Clark, a retired U.S....
In a first, a breakthrough by Chinese scientists puts hypersonic weapons on aircraft carriers
China's aircraft carriers will now be able to use hypersonic weapons courtesy of a breakthrough in logistics and technology that largely simplifies and accelerates the repair and maintenance of the weapons, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). Designed to be launched from an aircraft (not a carrier), these weapons...
Elon Musk blocked Ukraine from using Starlink in Crimea over concern that Putin could use nuclear weapons, political analyst says
Elon Musk denied a Ukrainian request to enable the use of Starlink in Russian-occupied Crimea. The analyst Ian Bremmer said Musk told him he feared a Ukrainian offensive could start a nuclear war. Musk denied that he'd recently spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Bremmer had claimed. Elon Musk...
China Already Expects U.S. Forces to Defend Taiwan—Think Tank
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
The Verge
China asked Elon Musk not to sell Starlink within the country
In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Elon Musk revealed that figures in the Chinese government have asked him directly to withhold Starlink access within China. Musk told FT that, in the publication’s summary, “Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink...in Ukraine” and “sought assurances he would not sell Starlink in China.”
Russian-installed governor of Ukraine's Kherson urges residents to evacuate
LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Russian-installed governor of Ukraine's Kherson region appealed to residents on Thursday to evacuate amid fighting between Russian and advancing Ukrainian forces.
Taiwan leader tells China war 'absolutely not an option'
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s threats of military action against Taiwan are “absolutely not an option” and will “only push our two sides further from each other,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday. Speaking on Taiwan’s National Day, Tsai said China should not mistake Taiwan’s multiparty democratic political system for weakness and “attempt to divide Taiwanese society.” “I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides,” Tsai said. “Only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, democracy, and freedom can there be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait,” she said. Fighter jets and a Chinook helicopter displaying Taiwan’s flag flew overhead while the band from Taipei’s First Girls’ High School played hits ranging from the Beatles to Lady Gaga.
Russian fuel shipments to troops fighting in the Ukraine war have jumped to the highest level since the invasion began
Russian fuel shipments to troops fighting in Ukraine last month hit the highest level since the invasion began. A report from Bloomberg said Wednesday fuel deliveries to troops reached nearly 220,000 tons in September. The move is part of Putin's full mobilization of troops as the conflict drags on into...
Russia protests over Japan's firing of HIMARS in exercise with U.S
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia said it had protested to the Japanese embassy on Wednesday over joint Japan-U.S. military exercises this week in which it said HIMARS rocket systems were fired close to Russia's borders.
