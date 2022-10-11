Read full article on original website
bucknellbison.com
Women's Golf Wraps Up Fall Season at Rehoboth Beach
What: 2022 Lady Blue Hen Invitational, hosted by Delaware. When: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 15-16 (54 holes) Where: Par-72, 6169-yard Rehoboth Beach Country Club. The Field: 12 teams (Bucknell, Dartmouth, Delaware, Delaware State, Harvard, Navy, Penn, Quinnipiac, Seton Hall, St. John's, William & Mary, Youngstown State) LIVE SCORING: GolfStat.com. About the Bison.
bucknellbison.com
Volleyball Hosts Army Black Knights Saturday at Davis Gym
Who: Bucknell (11-6, 4-4 PL) vs. Army (10-8, 6-2 PL) When: Saturday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. Where: Davis Gym – Lewisburg, Pa. Pride Game: Saturday's match against Army will be the volleyball team's second annual Pride Game, presented by Bucknell's Athlete Ally Chapter. Athlete Ally works to end homophobia and transphobia in sport, and it activates the athletic community to exercise their leadership to champion LGBTQIA+ equality.
bucknellbison.com
Bucknell Men's Cross Country Competes at Penn State, New York on Friday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Bucknell University men's cross country team, led by an impressive 18th-place finish from Samuel Whittaker, placed tenth overall at the Penn State National Open on Friday afternoon in a competitive field of 14 teams and 162 runners. Additionally, the Bison also sent a group...
bucknellbison.com
Bucknell Men's Water Polo Set for Two MAWPC Games This Weekend
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University men's water polo team will continue MAWPC play this weekend when it travels to Maryland to take on Mount St. Mary's before hosting Navy on Sunday at 12 p.m. Live Video will be available for the game at Mount St. Mary's. The Bison...
bucknellbison.com
Bucknell Men's Cross Country Set for Two Meets on Friday
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University men's cross country team is set to participate in two meets on Friday, with head coach Kevin Donner sending student-athletes to the Penn State National Open and the ECAC/IC4A Championships at Fordham. The women's 6K race at Penn State is set for a...
Golfing in Rochester becomes year-round activity thanks to new TopTracer technology
“We have one of the largest amounts of golfers per capita,” Diprima said.
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
nshoremag.com
Mooo in Burlington Takes Diners on a Global Tour of World-Class Steak
The menu of steaks at Mooo…., the new restaurant in Burlington, stretches across the globe from Australia to Kansas, with stops in Japan and California. So the connoisseur can explore the many differences between Wagyu sirloin from a grass-fed steer raised in Rangers Valley, Australia, and a cosseted cow raised in the Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan, or the nuances between California ribeye and dry-aged rib-eye from Kansas.
earnthenecklace.com
Ally Peters Leaving WROC-TV: Where Is the Rochester Anchor Going?
The city of Rochester has a more lovely and cheerful morning because of Ally Peters. The talented morning anchor at News 8 WROC knows no bounds. And her personality shone right through the screen. After nearly two fruitful years and countless laughs, Ally Peters is leaving WROC-TV. Understandably, many people had questions regarding her departure. They are especially interested in where the news anchor is going and if she will also have to leave Rochester. Here’s what the award-winning journalist had to say about leaving WROC-TV.
Buffalo Newscaster Wins New York Emmy Award
It was a busy weekend but a winning one for a legendary broadcaster in Buffalo. Not only did Channel 4's Jacquie Walker present some of the New York Emmy awards this weekend, but she also walked away with one herself. Walker is the longest-tenured news anchor in Buffalo broadcasting history...
Penfield Central School District announces passing of high school student
School officials ask that students and staff respect the privacy of the student's family.
News 8 WROC anchor Ally Peters says goodbye￼
The doors at 201 Humboldt Street will always be open to Ally Peters.
Famous Hamburg Restaurant is Finally Expanding Its Parking
Now that we're heading into the colder weather, going to comforting Western New York restaurants will be a popular activity over the next several months, especially from now until Christmas and New Year's Eve. The Buffalo region is known for many famous restaurants and if you have noticed, some of...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Ipswich, MA
The idyllic coastal town of Ipswich is located in Essex County, Massachusetts. One of the many things that Ipswich is known for is great food. For a somewhat smaller town, the restaurant scene here is quite diverse. Whether you are looking to start your day with a scrumptious breakfast, go for dessert after visiting the beach, or grab a hearty lunch or a delicious dinner, you will be spoiled for choice.
3 Worcester restaurants place on Yelp’s 100 best in New England
Three Worcester restaurants have ranked on Yelp’s list of the top 100 eateries in New England. Shawarma Palace placed the highest at number 18 on the list. Fatima’s Cafe placed 27th and Belmont Vegetarian placed 82nd. Shawarma Palace, located downtown at 20 Franklin St., opened in 2014 by...
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell dance through the streets of Boston in ‘Spirited’ trailer
The movie musical based on "A Christmas Carol" was filmed in the Boston area in 2021. Apple released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming holiday movie “Spirited,” a contemporary musical take on “A Christmas Carol” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer that was filmed in the Boston area in 2021.
WCVB
Union hosts rally in support of Question 4 on Massachusetts ballot
BOSTON — Several Massachusetts law enforcement leaders spoke at an event Wednesday about their support for one of the controversial questions facing voters in the upcoming election. Question 4 asks voters whether to overturn a new law that would open driver's licenses to all state residents, regardless of the...
Beer now available for purchase at Tree House Brewing’s new Massachusetts location
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — An array of delicious craft beer is officially available for purchase at Tree House Brewing Company’s new Massachusetts location. Customers can now order Tree House’s wildly popular beers online for pickup in the parking lot of the Tewksbury Country Club in Tewksbury at 1880 Main Street.
nystateofpolitics.com
NY-25 candidates Joe Morelle and La’Ron Singletary have different priorities
The newly drawn 25th Congressional District of New York, which sits along the southern coast of Lake Ontario, includes most of Orleans County and all of Monroe County — basically the city of Rochester and its surroundings. While the city has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country, and the city’s school district has been on the brink of bankruptcy, many of the suburbs that surround the city are quite wealthy and tout some of the best schools in the country.
