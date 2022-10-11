ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

GV Wire

Hurtado Asks State AG Bonta to Intervene in Kern County Violence

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado sent a letter Thursday to California Attorney General Rob Bonta asking him to create a special task force to address criminal violence, including homicides, in Kern County. The Bakersfield Democrat wrote the letter after learning that McFarland High School had canceled its athletics events for the...
theshafterpress.com

Council withdraws from Kern County Groundwater Authority

The Shafter City Council approved a motion to have City Manager Gabriel Gonzales send a 30- day notice to the Kern County Groundwater Authority announcing the withdrawal of the City of Shafter from the organization. There were discussions last week between Mayor Pro-Tem Chad Givens, Councilmember Pete Espinoza and Gonzalez...
Kern County, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
californiaglobe.com

Common Sense Public Safety: Tulare County DA Warns of Fallout with Reduced Sentences and CDCR Resentencing

In June, the Globe spoke with Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward about the alarming effects of legislative efforts to remove and reduce violent criminal offenses in the state, undermining law enforcement. We discussed the repercussions of AB 333, the far-reaching fingers of the bill’s retroactive component, as well as the fallout of the strident effort to “reform” and undermine law enforcement in California.
KGET

18 students graduate from KCSO academy class

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon. The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training. The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield. The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood […]
KGET

More than 77K cannabis plants seized in Kern County part of nearly 1 million seized during California crackdown

Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. Authorities seized more than 77,000 in Kern County alone. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated […]
KGET

KCSO conducts homicide investigation in Lake Isabella

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound in Lake Isabella Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Fulop Street in Lake Isabella around 7:15 a.m. for reports of an assault and upon arrival they found a man […]
KGET

High school athletics events in McFarland, Delano, Wasco canceled over fears of potential violence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amid ongoing fears of potential violence, multiple school districts have canceled scheduled athletics events on Thursday and Friday night. The communities of Delano, McFarland and Wasco are grappling with the threat of gang violence. At Wasco High School, head football coach Chad Martinez’s team will be on the sidelines Thursday as […]
wascotrib.com

Maldonado's case continued until November

The case against former Shafter Code Enforcement Officer Matthew Maldonado was continued until Nov. 2. The case was scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Maldonado was not present in the courtroom, as neither was his attorney, Kyle Humphrey. Judge Oscar Camacho sat on the case as Humphrey explained by telephone that they are in discussions with the District Attorney's Office. "We have been in discussions with the DA's office and still have a lot of Discovery to go through," said Humphrey. Camacho ruled that the case could be continued.
oxnardpd.org

NEWS RELEASE | Juvenile Prohibited Person / Documented Criminal Street Gang Member Found in Possession of P80 Semi-Automatic Firearm | 10/13/22

SUBJECT: Juvenile Prohibited Person / Documented Criminal Street Gang Member Found in Possession of P80 Semi-automatic Firearm. LOCATION: North alley of the 1900 blk. of San Gorgonio, Oxnard. CONTACT: Bakari Myers, Sergeant. (805) 797-6202 | bakari.myers@Oxnardpd.org. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement...
