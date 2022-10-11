Read full article on original website
Fairfax School Board takes no action against Palmer Moland
On Thursday the school board met for the first time since those charges were announced and the community came out to see if any action was going to be taken.
GV Wire
Hurtado Asks State AG Bonta to Intervene in Kern County Violence
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado sent a letter Thursday to California Attorney General Rob Bonta asking him to create a special task force to address criminal violence, including homicides, in Kern County. The Bakersfield Democrat wrote the letter after learning that McFarland High School had canceled its athletics events for the...
theshafterpress.com
Council withdraws from Kern County Groundwater Authority
The Shafter City Council approved a motion to have City Manager Gabriel Gonzales send a 30- day notice to the Kern County Groundwater Authority announcing the withdrawal of the City of Shafter from the organization. There were discussions last week between Mayor Pro-Tem Chad Givens, Councilmember Pete Espinoza and Gonzalez...
Kern County Supervisors approves housing stipend for some LEOs
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a one million dollar agreement with Kern County law enforcement to provide a monthly housing allowance for deputies assigned to remote substations.
Concerns about violence in northside Kern communities cause disruptions, fears
Wasco, McFarland, and Delano school districts have canceled or moved after-school activities due to concerns about gang-related violence.
Medical workers union sues Kern Medical Center over funding transparency
Union workers at the hospital say Kern Medical Center has been giving money to Kern Medical Surgery Center, LLC, a privately owned medical center.
californiaglobe.com
Common Sense Public Safety: Tulare County DA Warns of Fallout with Reduced Sentences and CDCR Resentencing
In June, the Globe spoke with Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward about the alarming effects of legislative efforts to remove and reduce violent criminal offenses in the state, undermining law enforcement. We discussed the repercussions of AB 333, the far-reaching fingers of the bill’s retroactive component, as well as the fallout of the strident effort to “reform” and undermine law enforcement in California.
edsource.org
Northern Kern County schools cancel after-school activities in response to spate of violence
Officials from three school districts in northern Kern County have canceled or relocated after-school activities and athletics this week in response to a spate of recent gang-related violence in the region. McFarland Unified, Delano Joint Union High and Wasco Union High have all canceled athletics and other activities this week...
18 students graduate from KCSO academy class
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon. The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training. The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield. The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood […]
23rd Kern County Veterans Stand Down to take place at Stramler Park
The organizers of the 23rd Kern County Veterans Stand Down are expecting hundreds of local military men, women, and families to join them at Stramler Park on Thursday, October 13th.
Bakersfield looks to better understand housing needs in the community
The city of Bakersfield has spent the last several months working to better understand the housing needs in the community and address concerns about the general plan.
More than 77K cannabis plants seized in Kern County part of nearly 1 million seized during California crackdown
Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. Authorities seized more than 77,000 in Kern County alone. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated […]
The power of painting: Juvenile Detention Center youth get new outlook on life
23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann checked out a mural at the Juvenile Detention Center. Youth living in the center created it with the nonprofit Creative Crossing, giving them a new outlook on life.
Over 400,000 fentanyl-laced pills seized during traffic stop in Kern County
Two California men were arrested after they were found in possession of over 400,000 fentanyl-laced pills and other drugs during a traffic stop in Kern County.
KCSO conducts homicide investigation in Lake Isabella
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound in Lake Isabella Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Fulop Street in Lake Isabella around 7:15 a.m. for reports of an assault and upon arrival they found a man […]
3 separate shooting incidents in Wasco pose no credible threats to schools, events: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released information about three shooting incidents in Wasco this week but said there are no credible threats to schools or events. KCSO said deputies were called to a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 11 just after 6:30 p.m. on Birch Avenue between 9th Place and 11th Street […]
High school athletics events in McFarland, Delano, Wasco canceled over fears of potential violence
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amid ongoing fears of potential violence, multiple school districts have canceled scheduled athletics events on Thursday and Friday night. The communities of Delano, McFarland and Wasco are grappling with the threat of gang violence. At Wasco High School, head football coach Chad Martinez’s team will be on the sidelines Thursday as […]
sjvsun.com
Cannabis sales are coming up short. One Valley community is already adjusting.
Measure Q, otherwise known as the cannabis sales tax in Farmersville, is currently in its second year of harvesting revenue for the city. And as of late city administration is realizing they may have to tamp down their expectations on the amount of green it can bring in. From a...
wascotrib.com
Maldonado's case continued until November
The case against former Shafter Code Enforcement Officer Matthew Maldonado was continued until Nov. 2. The case was scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Maldonado was not present in the courtroom, as neither was his attorney, Kyle Humphrey. Judge Oscar Camacho sat on the case as Humphrey explained by telephone that they are in discussions with the District Attorney's Office. "We have been in discussions with the DA's office and still have a lot of Discovery to go through," said Humphrey. Camacho ruled that the case could be continued.
oxnardpd.org
NEWS RELEASE | Juvenile Prohibited Person / Documented Criminal Street Gang Member Found in Possession of P80 Semi-Automatic Firearm | 10/13/22
SUBJECT: Juvenile Prohibited Person / Documented Criminal Street Gang Member Found in Possession of P80 Semi-automatic Firearm. LOCATION: North alley of the 1900 blk. of San Gorgonio, Oxnard. CONTACT: Bakari Myers, Sergeant. (805) 797-6202 | bakari.myers@Oxnardpd.org. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement...
