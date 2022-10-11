ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Shelton announces he will be departing The Voice after next season as Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper named newest coaches to join the show

By Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

After 11 years serving as a coach, Blake Shelton has announced he will be departing The Voice after next season.

The country singer, 46, revealed his departure in a lengthy statement posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday, where he also gave a shout-out to fellow coach and wife Gwen Stefani.

As Blake announced his exit, NBC revealed Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper will joining the show next year as coaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OMfqQ_0iVBg39R00
'It's time for me to step away': After 11 years serving as a coach, Blake Shelton has announced he will be departing The Voice after next season

In his statement, Blake wrote: 'I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23.

'This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.

'It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!

'I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KaWrd_0iVBg39R00
'It's been a hell of a ride': Shelton revealed his departure in a lengthy and heartfelt statement posted to his Instagram account 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0baBCP_0iVBg39R00
Introducing the newest coaches! NBC announced Chance The Rapper and Niall Horan would be joining the show 

The post was captioned, 'Thank you, @nbcthevoice.'

Just before Blake's big announcement, NBC revealed Niall and Chance would be joining the show next season as coaches.

The show shared a snap of a peace emoji with Blake, Kelly Clarkson, Chance, and Niall tagged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3THFxo_0iVBg39R00
New stars: Niall and Chance will be coaching the next wave of singers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyLbj_0iVBg39R00

'See you in 2023 @niallhoran @blakeshelton @kellyclarkson @chancetherapper,' the post was captioned.

Currently, Shelton serves as a coach alongside Camila Cabello, John Legend, and his wife Gwen Stefani.

Blake has been a coach on The Voice since its inception in 2011. He was among a panel of coaches which included Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, and Adam Levine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0w39_0iVBg39R00
It's a match! Blake met his wife Gwen while working on the hit series back in 2014

Over the years, the show has attracted big talent to serve as coaches including Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, and Miley Cyrus.

Blake met his wife Gwen while working on the hit series back in 2014.

The singer was previously married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 until 2006, and to Miranda Lambert from 2011 until 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eS5Am_0iVBg39R00
Music makers: Stefani, Camila Cabello, and Shelton on The Voice 

The No Doubt frontwoman was also married to Gavin Rossdale from 2002 until 2016, and the pair welcomed sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, aged 16, 13, and eight, over the course of their marriage.

The now-couple announced that they had separated from their spouses and began dating in November of 2015.

Shelton and Stefani went on to become engaged in 2020, and they tied the knot during a wedding ceremony that was held at the former's ranch in Oklahoma in July of last year.

Comments / 16

sheri knoblock
1d ago

I guess I won't be watching it anymore the only reason I watch it is because of Blake Shelton that's a real bummer he makes the show he is the show

Reply
6
Yvonne Sanders
1d ago

They might as well just cancel the show because the best judges keep leaving and now Blake. I can't understand why they even have Gwen on there.

Reply
6
Sharon Holland
1d ago

Well the show just lost me as a viewer. Blake was the main reason I watched the show.

Reply
16
