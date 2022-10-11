ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28P0uD_0iVBc0MQ00

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (10/11) 03:10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Honda says it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture battery factory in rural southern Ohio and hire 2,200 people to staff it as the company starts to turn the state into its North American electric vehicle hub.

Honda, which announced its first Ohio factory 45 years ago, also plans to invest $700 million and add 300 jobs at three of its own Ohio factories to prepare them to start making EVs and components.

The battery plant, to be built jointly with LG Energy Solution of South Korea, could see a total investment of $4.4 billion. The plant site is off Interstate 71 in Fayette County, about 40 miles southwest of the state capital of Columbus.

In addition, Honda's assembly plants in Marysville and East Liberty, northeast of Columbus, and its engine plant in Anna north of Dayton, will share in the $700 million investment. The Anna plant will make cases to hold the battery cells, while the other two plants will build complete electric vehicles.

Construction on the battery plant will start early next year, with mass production of pouch-type lithium-ion cells to begin by the end of 2025. The plant will produce batteries exclusively for Honda vehicles assembled in North America, including the company's Acura luxury brand.

Bob Nelson, Honda executive vice president, said at a news conference Tuesday at the Ohio Statehouse that his company has found a strong partner in Ohio, where five of its 12 U.S. factories are located.

"We appreciate our strong bond (with Honda)… Truly, today is a great day for Ohio." Gov. Mike DeWine said.

The company is still working out details of an incentive package with the state for the battery plant, to be run by the joint venture that will be formed this year, Nelson said.

"We feel the resources will be good to run and operate the facility," he told reporters. "This will give us a good chance to have an impact on the community."

Last week Honda showed off the design of its Prologue electric SUV that will be developed on General Motors' Ultium electric vehicle platform and will go on sale in 2024. The Prologue will be a little larger than the current CR-V. Nelson wouldn't say where the Prologue will be built.

Honda plans to start selling models built on its own EV underpinnings starting in 2026, but it will also continue to co-develop affordable EVs with GM, to be built by Honda. The Japanese automaker plans to introduce 30 new electric vehicles globally by 2030, with plans to sell all zero-emission automobiles by 2040.

Company workers in Ohio have been building gas-electric hybrid vehicles for years, and that experience will help in the switch to EVs, Nelson said. The Marysville plant currently employs 3,500 people, while East Liberty has 2,500. The Anna engine plant has about 2,300 workers.

Honda's announcement follows several waves of battery and electric vehicle assembly plant announcements in the U.S. and North America as automakers try to establish a domestic supply chain for the next generation of vehicle propulsion. Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Hyundai-Kia, Stellantis and VinFast of Vietnam have announced plans for 10 U.S. battery plants, many with joint venture companies.

In addition, Ford, GM, Hyundai-Kia and VinFast have announced plans to build new electric vehicle assembly plants in the U.S., or to retool older plants to handle EVs.

A new U.S. law, the Inflation Reduction Act, gives them even more incentive to build batteries in North America. It includes a tax credit of up to $7,500 that could be used to defray the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle. But to qualify for the full credit, the electric vehicle must contain a battery built in North America with 40% of the metals mined or recycled on the continent.

Nelson said the company has been planning the battery and plant investments for years, well ahead of the law's passage earlier this year.

Electric vehicle sales are expected to rise dramatically between now and 2030 in the U.S. and globally, but even at the start of the next decade, they will be just over one-third of U.S. new vehicle sales. The LMC Automotive consulting firm expects EVs to be 5.6% of U.S. sales this year, rising to 13.5% by 2025 and 36.4% in 2030.

Comments / 5

OHarriet
1d ago

While leaders of blue states were ruining their economies during the plandemic, DeWine was out hustling up business for Ohio. Thank you, Mike!

Reply
3
Related
WTHR

Announcement ends speculation that Indiana could get massive EV battery plant

GREENSBURG, Ind. — It appears Indiana won't be the home for a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles after all. It was announced in August that the production of advanced lithium-ion cells would likely take place in a new plant near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has factories that make models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
GREENSBURG, IN
Record-Herald

‘This will change our world’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WOWK

Honda announces $4.4 billion investment in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Honda has announced it will invest more than $4 billion into three existing Ohio plants, including the plant in Marysville, and begin construction on a new plant in Fayette County. The existing plants in Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna will receive a $700 million investment...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Cars
Fayette County, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
City
Marysville, OH
County
Fayette County, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
WHIO Dayton

Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement

FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Intel reportedly laying off thousands of workers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WCMH) — Intel plans to lay off employees across a number of divisions, potentially around the time it reports its quarterly earnings in October, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. The computer chip-making company — which is in the early construction stages of a $20 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany — has […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Lipari Foods recalling Sesame Sticks Mix and Sunflowers Meat Tub products

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - We've got a recall to alert you to this morning. Lipari Foods is recalling lots of Sesame Sticks Mix and roasted and salted Sunflowers Meat Tub products. The company said there's an undeclared cashew allergen that makes the products unsafe for anyone sensitive to cashews. The items were sold to retailers in several states, including Pennsylvania. You can get more information and details on the next steps on the Food and Drug Administration website.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Buyer Beware: Watching out for flood-damaged vehicles from Hurricane Ian arriving in Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues in Florida and in the Carolinas, people here in Western Pennsylvania looking at purchasing a used car should do so with caution.In the tight used car market, flood-damaged vehicles from Ian's path may end up on a car lot near you.While one might not think that a used car sold here could be damaged goods from a hurricane, our very distance from the storm makes us prime targets and you don't want one of these cars.When Hurricane Ian roared across Florida and the South, the image of destruction focused on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
KLEM

New Iowa Farmland Price Record

A NEW RECORD FOR THE PRICE OF AN ACRE OF FARMLAND IN IOWA HAS BEEN SET. AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK OF BROCK AUCTION COMPANY SOLD 55 ACRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR OVER $26,000 AN ACRE ON MONDAY:. BROCK SAYS THE LAND WILL REMAIN AS FARMLAND, AS A NEIGHBOR BOUGHT THE 55...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Travel Maven

Ohio Towns with the Best Downtown Areas

Ohio is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of the Buckeye State.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Honda#Automobile#Gm#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Kdka Tv#North American#East Liberty#Acura#The Ohio Statehouse
CBS Pittsburgh

Abortion services on the rise in western Pennsylvania as neighboring states shut off access

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More women than ever from out of state are coming to this region for abortion services, says Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania.As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, it's happening as neighboring states restrict access to abortion.With states to the west and south of Pennsylvania restricting almost all abortions, a growing number of women are coming to Pittsburgh, where abortion is still generally available."We've seen an increase in patients from surrounding states. We've seen an increase in phone calls," says Sara Dixon, spokesperson for the Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania. "With the ban in West Virginia and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Instagram
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
83K+
Followers
31K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy