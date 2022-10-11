ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Huntington beaches and pier temporarily closed because of lightning

By Matthew Rodriguez
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago

Huntington Beach has closed its beaches and pier because of lightning.

The areas was closed to the public beginning at around 4:30 p.m.

City officials reopened the beaches and piers at around 5:15 p.m., as the threat passed.

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles

