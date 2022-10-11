Read full article on original website
Bruins’ David Krejci Evaluates NHL Return Performance After Year Away
The Bruins started the 2022-23 season with a victory over the Capitals, and David Krejci played a part in helping Boston get off to a good start. The B’s took a 5-2 win over Washington at Capital One Arena after taking a 3-0 lead after 26 minutes of play. The Czech line took the spotlight Wednesday night as David Pastrnak led the way with four points, Pavel Zacha earned an assist and Krejci assisted on the game’s opening two goals.
Toronto Maple Leafs Sign Top Prospect to Entry-Level Contract
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Fraser Minten to a three-year entry-level contract. Minten was the team’s first pick in the 2022 draft. The center was drafted 38th overall, following a draft-day trade between Toronto and the Chicago Blackhawks. Fraser Minten Signs Contract. The 18-year-old, hailing from Vancouver, British...
Bruins Weekly: Sweeney’s Surprising Decision, Zboril & More
The Boston Bruins begin the 2022-23 season Wednesday night on the road against the Washington Capitals. In the final preseason edition of Bruins Weekly, there were some surprising moves by the Black and Gold’s front office, a young defenseman who struggled a the end of camp, and more. Bruins...
Pastrnak's big night propels B's over Capitals in season opener
Much of the offseason was spent discussing whether the Boston Bruins will sign David Pastrnak to a long-term contract extension. In Wednesday's regular-season opener, the star winger let his play do the talking. Pastrnak notched four points -- one goal and three assists -- in the Bruins' 5-2 victory over...
Bruins’ Will Have Tough Decision When Grzelcyk Returns to Lineup
As training camp wrapped up, the Boston Bruins received positive news for the defensive corps. Matt Grzelcyk is ahead of schedule in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. Rather than a return closer to Thanksgiving, he is already back on the ice, practicing with the team. While this accelerated timeline is a positive for the Bruins who will be returning a puck-moving defenseman to the team’s top four, his return will also move up the impending roster decisions on which defenseman is the odd man out. With Grzelyck likely operating on the second pair alongside Brandon Carlo, and returning to his power play role, what names would appear unsafe?
Sabres sign D Samuelsson to 7-year, $30 million contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres continued locking up their young core of players by signing defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million contract on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Samuelsson established himself as one of the team’s top blueliners in his second NHL season last year. He finished...
Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres
In his new role, Jeanneret will have a steady presence across team platforms and at events. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce that Hall-of-Famer Rick Jeanneret will remain with the organization in a newly formed Broadcaster Emeritus role. Jeanneret retired from play-by-play duties at the end of last season,...
Pastrnak has four points, Bruins defeat Capitals in opener
David Pastrnak notched a goal and three assists while David Krejci recorded three points to lift the Bruins to a 5-2 win against the Capitals. David Krejci had a goal and two assists in his first game back with the Bruins after playing last season in the Czech Republic. Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall and Hampus Lindholm scored, and Linus Ullmark made 33 saves to help Jim Montgomery win his Boston coaching debut.
