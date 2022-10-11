Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Underground Art Fair comes to The Leader
On Oct. 15 in the Foundation Room of the Leader the public will have a chance to explore and purchase the work of local artists at the 4th annual Leader Underground Art Fair. One of the artists featured this year will be Sue Redfield of Cambridge a wood fire potter who will be bringing her unique, hand-crafted pottery to the show.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
North Branch School News: Come Impact Lives- Be a Viking Support Star!
One of the more important things we can do in our lives is make a difference in the life of a child. It’s what draws so many of us to educational professions and what fills us with joy each day. All of us at North Branch Area Public Schools feel great pride in working with our families to provide students the tools they need to be successful in school and in life.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Cambridge narrows focus for downtown revitalization
Throughout the summer, Cambridge staff and councilmembers have engaged in an investigation into what residents and businesses envision for how to restore and revitalize the downtown business district. That investigation has included meeting with residents during the “Third Thursday” events, having organized meetings with downtown business owners, plus looking back at the recommendations of the Minnesota Design Team from their visit in 2015. Some of those findings and a request for further direction from the council were presented by Deputy City Administrator Alex Smith during the Oct. 3 council meeting.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Paid Letter to the editor: LaRowe offers a fresh perspective
As a former candidate for County Commissioner, former Isanti Township Supervisor, a retired Federal Department of Defense employee, Disabled US Air Force Viet Nam Veteran, a lifetime member of DVA (Disabled Veterans of America) and a lifelong resident of Isanti County, my great grandparents homesteaded in this area in 1873 from Sweden, I am endorsing Kristi LaRowe for Isanti County Commissioner District 5.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Paid Letter to the editor: Lovering is well qualified to be sheriff
Lisa lovering is the best qualified candidate for Isanti County Sheriff. Over many years, there have been quite a few sheriffs who were nice guys but lacked the qualifications Lisa has. That lack created problems in personnel, finances, scheduling, etc. Sheriff Chris Caulk and Lisa have run the department together for almost eight years. They cover each others jobs when the other is not available. She has done this successfully for eight years so she knows the job thoroughly.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Paid Letter to the editor: Perspective from an average citizen
I think there’s a lot of confusion over what the Orange Frog/Happiness Advantage workshop is. There are people in the community who don’t exactly know what it is, and I’ve heard very negative and critical comments from people, including some running for county commissioner. I would like to give my perspective as an average citizen who has attended the workshop. Not an elected official, not running for office.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Hundreds turn out for Cambridge Veterans Memorial Park re-dedication
A crowd that could conservatively be counted as in the hundreds and by some estimates reaching 1,000 assembled at the Cambridge Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a re-dedication ceremony featuring the official unveiling of the final five granite walls. The brief ceremony included the National Anthem sung...
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Isanti resident accepted into statewide advocacy skills and leadership training program
Selected from a pool of statewide applicants, Isanti resident, Robin Fiene has been accepted into the eight-month Minnesota Partners in Policymaking® leadership training, which starts this fall. Participants include adults with disabilities and parents raising children with developmental disabilities. Fiene’s son has autism and sensory differences that require one-on-one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Paid Letter to the editor: Vote against those who act against our democracy
November Elections are upon us and we as Americans should be alarmed! Our Democracy and the Constitution have and still are under attack. We have never in our 243-year-old democracy ever been closer to losing it all than we are today!. Any incumbent person holding office from local to federal...
Comments / 0