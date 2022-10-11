Lisa lovering is the best qualified candidate for Isanti County Sheriff. Over many years, there have been quite a few sheriffs who were nice guys but lacked the qualifications Lisa has. That lack created problems in personnel, finances, scheduling, etc. Sheriff Chris Caulk and Lisa have run the department together for almost eight years. They cover each others jobs when the other is not available. She has done this successfully for eight years so she knows the job thoroughly.

ISANTI COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO