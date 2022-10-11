Read full article on original website
Former Trump employee tells FBI Trump ordered Mar-a-Lago boxes to be moved -report
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A former employee of Donald Trump has told federal agents the former president asked for boxes of records to be moved within his Florida residence after receiving a government subpoena demanding their return, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.
Billionaire Trump Ally Tom Barrack Wants to Prevent Prosecutors from Telling a Jury About Co-Defendant’s Alleged ‘Lies’ to FBI
Billionaire Thomas Barrack, the one-time chair of Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, wants to prevent prosecutors from telling a jury that his co-defendant whom the government considers a fugitive is accused of lying to the FBI. Jury selection began on Monday morning in the trials against Barrack and his aide...
Rudy Giuliani Ordered to Pay His Third Ex-Wife $225,000 by Manhattan Judge
A Manhattan judge ordered former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani to pay his third ex-wife over $225,000 plus attorney’s fees as part of a 2019 divorce settlement—or risk going to jail. At a hearing on Friday, Judge Michael Katz ruled Giuliani is in contempt of court and must pay Judith Nathan before early next month. At a previous hearing, Giuliani argued that Nathan’s claim that he owes her $260,000 was a “gross exaggeration” and that she was entitled to only $50,000. The hearing is among several legal battles Giuliani faces including a defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems. The onetime personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump is also a target in a Georgia prosecutor’s inquiry into whether Trump and his allies illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election. On Saturday, Giuliani told the New York Post that he didn’t appear in court because he “didn’t know about it.” He added, “I have never missed a court date. I am a pretty busy guy—one of the busiest in the United States—and I have never missed a court date.”Read it at New York Post
Justice Department Asking if Trump Stashed Documents in Trump Tower
Federal investigators have asked multiple witnesses if they knew whether Donald Trump had stashed any highly sensitive government documents at Trump Tower in Manhattan or at his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a person familiar with the matter and another source briefed on the situation tell Rolling Stone. The...
Trump Received Payment In Gold Bars Wheeled To His Apartment, Among Revelations In New Book
Former President Donald Trump had curious business practices and one of them involved receiving payment in gold bars, excerpts of a yet-to-be-launched book showed, according to CNN. Trump once received a portion of the lease payment for the parking garage in the General Motors building in Manhattan, which he purchased...
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."
Trump Asked Aides About Ghislaine Maxwell Mentioning His Name: 'She Say Anything About Me?'
Former President Donald Trump once asked his aides if Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, had brought up his name after her arrest. According to a book by the New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, in July 2020, during an Oval Office meeting, Trump asked his advisers … "You see that article in the [New York] Post today that mentioned me?"
Michael Cohen says New York investigation will 'ultimately terminate' the Trump Organization: 'This is going to put an end to the entire company'
Michael Cohen said the New York probe into the Trump Organization would "end to the entire company." Cohen said investigators have what they need to "ultimately terminate" the company. Cohen predicted that one or two of Trump's children may have to "fall on the sword for him." Former President Donald...
Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’
According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
Trump Attorney Reportedly Blames Other Trump Attorney, Hires Her Own Attorney
"MAGA really does now stand for Making Attorneys Get Attorneys," wrote one former federal prosecutor.
NY Times’ Maggie Haberman called out for withholding Trump bombshell: “Democracy dies in book deals”
Maggie Haberman speaks onstage at The New York Times DealBook DC policy forum on June 9, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for The New York Times) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported on Donald Trump's presidency extensively during his four years...
Former US Attorney says he's frightened by the 'prospect of a second Trump administration': 'I shudder to think about it'
Former US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said the potential for a second Trump administration "frightens me." Berman said Trump would repeat "all of the dangerous and outrageous things he did as president" in a second term. The former US attorney added that it is unlikely that Trump will be indicted on...
N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James Says Her Office Uncovered Federal Crimes By Donald Trump and His Family Members
New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a press conference Wednesday that her office believes it has uncovered federal crimes committed by former President Donald Trump. CNBC reports James’ office has sent a criminal referral to federal prosecutors and the IRS. Additionally, James announced a civil lawsuit against Trump,...
'Shoot To Kill': Trump Ally Roger Stone Calls For Violence In Chilling Video
Roger Stone, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, told a documentary crew a day before the 2020 election that he was ready for violence. “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence,” he’s heard saying in footage obtained by CNN from filmmakers Christoffer Guldbrandsen and Frederik Marbell. “Shoot to kill. See an antifa? Shoot to kill. Fuck ’em. Done with this bullshit.”
MSNBC
The case that will force Trump into a new, risky deposition
If readers saw headlines yesterday about Donald Trump having to deliver sworn testimony, it’s likely that a familiar question soon followed: In which case?. It’s no secret that the former president is at the center of multiple, ongoing legal controversies — some of which may very well result in a criminal indictment — including a great many civil cases that the Republican is finding difficult to avoid now that he’s a private citizen.
The investigators in Trump's New York probe want him and his family to be put on trial before the end of 2023
New York AG Leticia James wants to go to trial against the Trump family before the end of 2023. Her office filed an application asking for "an expedited trial schedule." James' office is probing potential fraudulent practices within the Trump Organization. New York Attorney General Leticia James' office is pushing...
abovethelaw.com
Donald Trump Sued For Fraud Because Keeping Two Sets Of Books Is Frowned Upon
New York Attorney General Tish James just filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump and basically every Trump except Tiffany and Barron. Specifically, the listed defendants are Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Allen Weisselberg, Jeffrey McConney, The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, The Trump Organization, Inc., and other businesses associated with Trump.
NY AG accuses Donald Trump and his son Eric of running away from massive fraud lawsuit
It's nearly three weeks since NY's AG sued the Trumps. As of Friday, she'd been unable to formally serve the fraud lawsuit on its top two defendants.
Trump aides tasked with following him around golf course and giving ‘positive reinforcement’, reporter says
Donald Trump has reportedly tasked an aide with following him around and giving “positive reinforcement” amid an unprecedented assault of criminal and civil investigations into his conduct both as president and private citizen. The revelation was made by The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman, one of the most...
After declaring that he's 'not a terrorist' Trump uses North Carolina rally to vilify New York Attorney General Letitia James
Former President Donald Trump bashed the NY AG who filed a suit against him and his family business. His remarks came at a Friday rally where he also lifted up his children, who were named in the suit. Trump called Letitia James "racist" and said her actions were "gross prosecutorial...
