TheDailyBeast

Rudy Giuliani Ordered to Pay His Third Ex-Wife $225,000 by Manhattan Judge

A Manhattan judge ordered former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani to pay his third ex-wife over $225,000 plus attorney’s fees as part of a 2019 divorce settlement—or risk going to jail. At a hearing on Friday, Judge Michael Katz ruled Giuliani is in contempt of court and must pay Judith Nathan before early next month. At a previous hearing, Giuliani argued that Nathan’s claim that he owes her $260,000 was a “gross exaggeration” and that she was entitled to only $50,000. The hearing is among several legal battles Giuliani faces including a defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems. The onetime personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump is also a target in a Georgia prosecutor’s inquiry into whether Trump and his allies illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election. On Saturday, Giuliani told the New York Post that he didn’t appear in court because he “didn’t know about it.” He added, “I have never missed a court date. I am a pretty busy guy—one of the busiest in the United States—and I have never missed a court date.”Read it at New York Post
Benzinga

Trump Asked Aides About Ghislaine Maxwell Mentioning His Name: 'She Say Anything About Me?'

Former President Donald Trump once asked his aides if Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, had brought up his name after her arrest. According to a book by the New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, in July 2020, during an Oval Office meeting, Trump asked his advisers … "You see that article in the [New York] Post today that mentioned me?"
Ari Melber
Donald Trump
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
HuffPost

'Shoot To Kill': Trump Ally Roger Stone Calls For Violence In Chilling Video

Roger Stone, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, told a documentary crew a day before the 2020 election that he was ready for violence. “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence,” he’s heard saying in footage obtained by CNN from filmmakers Christoffer Guldbrandsen and Frederik Marbell. “Shoot to kill. See an antifa? Shoot to kill. Fuck ’em. Done with this bullshit.”
MSNBC

The case that will force Trump into a new, risky deposition

If readers saw headlines yesterday about Donald Trump having to deliver sworn testimony, it’s likely that a familiar question soon followed: In which case?. It’s no secret that the former president is at the center of multiple, ongoing legal controversies — some of which may very well result in a criminal indictment — including a great many civil cases that the Republican is finding difficult to avoid now that he’s a private citizen.
abovethelaw.com

Donald Trump Sued For Fraud Because Keeping Two Sets Of Books Is Frowned Upon

New York Attorney General Tish James just filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump and basically every Trump except Tiffany and Barron. Specifically, the listed defendants are Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Allen Weisselberg, Jeffrey McConney, The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, The Trump Organization, Inc., and other businesses associated with Trump.
