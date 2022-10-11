A Manhattan judge ordered former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani to pay his third ex-wife over $225,000 plus attorney’s fees as part of a 2019 divorce settlement—or risk going to jail. At a hearing on Friday, Judge Michael Katz ruled Giuliani is in contempt of court and must pay Judith Nathan before early next month. At a previous hearing, Giuliani argued that Nathan’s claim that he owes her $260,000 was a “gross exaggeration” and that she was entitled to only $50,000. The hearing is among several legal battles Giuliani faces including a defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems. The onetime personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump is also a target in a Georgia prosecutor’s inquiry into whether Trump and his allies illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election. On Saturday, Giuliani told the New York Post that he didn’t appear in court because he “didn’t know about it.” He added, “I have never missed a court date. I am a pretty busy guy—one of the busiest in the United States—and I have never missed a court date.”Read it at New York Post

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO