CENTURY 21 Moline Realty Welcomes Tricia Anderson
CENTURY 21 Moline Realty, Inc. is pleased to announce Tricia Anderson has joined its team as a sales agent. She will specialize in Residential, Land & Commercial property sales in Isanti County and the surrounding areas. “We are thrilled to have Tricia join our team,” said Carrie Gibbs, owner/broker of...
Underground Art Fair comes to The Leader
On Oct. 15 in the Foundation Room of the Leader the public will have a chance to explore and purchase the work of local artists at the 4th annual Leader Underground Art Fair. One of the artists featured this year will be Sue Redfield of Cambridge a wood fire potter who will be bringing her unique, hand-crafted pottery to the show.
Paid Letter to the editor: LaRowe offers a fresh perspective
As a former candidate for County Commissioner, former Isanti Township Supervisor, a retired Federal Department of Defense employee, Disabled US Air Force Viet Nam Veteran, a lifetime member of DVA (Disabled Veterans of America) and a lifelong resident of Isanti County, my great grandparents homesteaded in this area in 1873 from Sweden, I am endorsing Kristi LaRowe for Isanti County Commissioner District 5.
Paid Letter to the editor: Perspective from an average citizen
I think there’s a lot of confusion over what the Orange Frog/Happiness Advantage workshop is. There are people in the community who don’t exactly know what it is, and I’ve heard very negative and critical comments from people, including some running for county commissioner. I would like to give my perspective as an average citizen who has attended the workshop. Not an elected official, not running for office.
Cambridge narrows focus for downtown revitalization
Throughout the summer, Cambridge staff and councilmembers have engaged in an investigation into what residents and businesses envision for how to restore and revitalize the downtown business district. That investigation has included meeting with residents during the “Third Thursday” events, having organized meetings with downtown business owners, plus looking back at the recommendations of the Minnesota Design Team from their visit in 2015. Some of those findings and a request for further direction from the council were presented by Deputy City Administrator Alex Smith during the Oct. 3 council meeting.
County Commissioners approve new 911 computers
The Isanti County Commissioners had to hold their collective noses and swallow the bitter pill of having to shell out close to a quarter-million dollars on replacing computer equipment that is less than ten-years-old. During the Oct. 4 County Commissioner meeting, Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk presented the board with...
Paid Letter to the editor: Vote against those who act against our democracy
November Elections are upon us and we as Americans should be alarmed! Our Democracy and the Constitution have and still are under attack. We have never in our 243-year-old democracy ever been closer to losing it all than we are today!. Any incumbent person holding office from local to federal...
