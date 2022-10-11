Throughout the summer, Cambridge staff and councilmembers have engaged in an investigation into what residents and businesses envision for how to restore and revitalize the downtown business district. That investigation has included meeting with residents during the “Third Thursday” events, having organized meetings with downtown business owners, plus looking back at the recommendations of the Minnesota Design Team from their visit in 2015. Some of those findings and a request for further direction from the council were presented by Deputy City Administrator Alex Smith during the Oct. 3 council meeting.

