Daily Mail

Newborn baby died after his delivery was delayed because two other mothers were given priority at hospital where only one operating theatre was available, inquest hears

A baby died five days after his birth after suffering brain damage caused by severe oxygen deprivation and skull fractures during his delivery. Jay Whewell lost her son Freddie after his delivery in the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital maternity unit was delayed, an inquest heard on Wednesday. Mrs Whewell and two...
Daily Mail

Teenage girl, 14, is denied life-saving arthritis medication in Arizona by Walgreens pharmacy days after state's ban on abortion because it could potentially terminate a pregnancy - even though she is NOT pregnant

An Arizona Walgreens pharmacy delayed the refill of a teenage girl's life-saving arthritis medication that can induce an abortion following the state's termination ban - despite her not being pregnant. Emma Thompson, 14, was unable to refill rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis medication, known as methotrexate, days after Arizona's abortion law...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

She Wanted An Abortion. Now The Embryo Is Suing Her Doctors

Four years ago in Arizona, a woman had an abortion. She was not ambivalent about the decision: She was upset to learn she was pregnant, scared of giving birth, and did not want — and she had never wanted — children. Even so, Arizona law requires a pregnant person absorb a litany of information before terminating: medical information (like the risks associated with the procedure), and legal information (like the fact that the father would be liable for child support if she carried the pregnancy to term). In Arizona, a person must sign a consent form officially acknowledging receipt...
ARIZONA STATE
Upworthy

Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother

Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
HOUSTON, TX
People

Utah Grandma, 56, Serving as Surrogate for Son Whose Wife Had a Hysterectomy: 'Most Beautiful Thing'

Nancy Hauck is serving as a surrogate for her 32-year-old son, Jeff, and his 30-year-old wife, Cambria At 56, Nancy Hauck will soon experience something truly unique — she will give birth to her own granddaughter. Nancy, from Utah, is serving as a surrogate for her 32-year-old son, Jeff, and his wife, Cambria, 30, the family told SWNS. Jeff and Cambria — who are already parents to 3-year-old twins, Vera and Ayva, and 11-month-old siblings Diesel and Luka — struggled with infertility for years before they could conceive, they told the...
UTAH STATE
The Guardian

What’s the difference between miscarriage and abortion? For some women, it’s hard to tell

Zoé Champion was 19 when she had an abortion. She was 26 when she realized it was an abortion. Champion, who was sitting her high school exams in France at the time, had developed a pregnancy outside the uterus, threatening to rupture her fallopian tubes – a condition medically known as an ectopic pregnancy. The doctors intervened immediately, ending the pregnancy and saving her life.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

How to get a crying baby to sleep in bed in 13 minutes, according to scientists

Scientists believe they have identified the best way to calm down a crying baby and get them to sleep in their cot in just 13 minutes.It involves walking around for five minutes while carrying the infant, making sure to minimise abrupt movements, followed by around eight minutes of sitting while holding the baby before finally laying them down in the cot for sleep.The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Current Biology, offer an “immediate solution for infant crying”, unlike other popular sleep training methods – such as letting babies cry until they fall asleep themselves.Dr Kumi Kuroda, of...
JAPAN
The List

Why Some Doctors Feel 'Muzzled' Following State Abortion Bans

In the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, a lot has changed across the United States — and not for the better. As of October 2, 2022, abortion is officially banned in 13 states, with Georgia instating a six-week ban (via The New York Times). But whether it's a total ban or a six-week ban, lawmakers behind these decisions reject the fact that abortion can be a life-saving procedure.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Alexandra Gross

Baby Wearing Supports Vertical Tummy Time and Helps Babies with Speech and Language Development

Vertical tummy time is often an overlooked way to help build neck and shoulder muscles in babies.Canva. Mothers and caregivers have been wearing their babies as a matter of convenience and bonding for centuries. It may sound like a modern phenomenon, but it is really an ancient practice that has been rediscovered with newer parenting philosophies such as attachment parenting. That’s because modern parents have been learning that baby wearing creates stronger parent-child bonds, keeps babies calmer, and allows parents to accomplish tasks hands free. It's just a few of the many benefits of baby wearing.
cohaitungchi.com

Intermittent Fasting While Pregnant — or Trying to Get Pregnant

Always speak to your doctor before making any significant changes to your diet and exercise habits. You are reading: Can you fast when pregnant | Intermittent Fasting While Pregnant — or Trying to Get Pregnant. Intermittent fasting is generally not recommended to women during pregnancy. There isn’t a whole...
WEIGHT LOSS
EverydayHealth.com

What It’s Like Working as an Abortion Doula

While the term “abortion doula” may not be widely known, these care workers have been around for a long time. Simply put, abortion doulas offer various forms of support to people as they go through the process of ending a pregnancy. With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, figuring out how to obtain an abortion has become harder in some parts of the country, which could make the role of abortion doulas more valuable than ever — but also riskier.
LOS ANGELES, CA

