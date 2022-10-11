Read full article on original website
Related
parentherald.com
Skin-to-Skin Contact: Why Is It Good Not Only for Babies but Also for Parents
A mother's body is a new baby's only natural and healthy environment. Thus, mothers are called to rip off the clothing that stands between them and their babies and go skin-to-skin literally. "The very best environment for a baby to grow and thrive is the mother's body. When placed skin-to-skin...
Incredibly rare moment baby girl is born INSIDE her amniotic sac in a one in 80,000 event
Incredible images have captured an extremely rare case of a baby being born while still inside their amniotic sac. The birth took place at Hospital Evangelico in Ipora, Goias State, west-central Brazil on 10th October. The heavily pregnant Naiara Santos needed a caesarean to deliver her twin daughters. While the...
Super rare ultrasound images show babies smiling in the womb as their mothers eat carrots
Kale is a different story.
Newborn baby died after his delivery was delayed because two other mothers were given priority at hospital where only one operating theatre was available, inquest hears
A baby died five days after his birth after suffering brain damage caused by severe oxygen deprivation and skull fractures during his delivery. Jay Whewell lost her son Freddie after his delivery in the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital maternity unit was delayed, an inquest heard on Wednesday. Mrs Whewell and two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teenage girl, 14, is denied life-saving arthritis medication in Arizona by Walgreens pharmacy days after state's ban on abortion because it could potentially terminate a pregnancy - even though she is NOT pregnant
An Arizona Walgreens pharmacy delayed the refill of a teenage girl's life-saving arthritis medication that can induce an abortion following the state's termination ban - despite her not being pregnant. Emma Thompson, 14, was unable to refill rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis medication, known as methotrexate, days after Arizona's abortion law...
She Wanted An Abortion. Now The Embryo Is Suing Her Doctors
Four years ago in Arizona, a woman had an abortion. She was not ambivalent about the decision: She was upset to learn she was pregnant, scared of giving birth, and did not want — and she had never wanted — children. Even so, Arizona law requires a pregnant person absorb a litany of information before terminating: medical information (like the risks associated with the procedure), and legal information (like the fact that the father would be liable for child support if she carried the pregnancy to term). In Arizona, a person must sign a consent form officially acknowledging receipt...
Planned Parenthood doctor tells Congress men can get pregnant: ‘This is medicine’
Democrats held a hearing Thursday to stress the importance of widely accessible abortion rights across the country.
Hilary Swank is expecting twins at 48. Doctors say a healthy pregnancy at her age is possible, but can be difficult.
A doctor who has delivered twins by a 51-year-old woman said Swank will probably need more monitoring and care due to her age and carrying multiples.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I'm transgender and started my medical transition when my child was 11 months old. I'm a better parent because of it.
I'm transgender, and when I stopped chestfeeding due to complications with an IUD placement, I started my medical transition. I'm now a better parent.
Upworthy
Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother
Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
ABC News
Mom speaks out after 14-year-old daughter was denied arthritis medication due to abortion law
For the past decade, Kaitlin Preble of Tucson, Arizona, said she has gone to her local pharmacy each month to pick up her daughter's prescription for methotrexate, a drug that is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, among other things. Preble's daughter, Emma Thompson, was diagnosed at age 3 with juvenile...
Utah Grandma, 56, Serving as Surrogate for Son Whose Wife Had a Hysterectomy: 'Most Beautiful Thing'
Nancy Hauck is serving as a surrogate for her 32-year-old son, Jeff, and his 30-year-old wife, Cambria At 56, Nancy Hauck will soon experience something truly unique — she will give birth to her own granddaughter. Nancy, from Utah, is serving as a surrogate for her 32-year-old son, Jeff, and his wife, Cambria, 30, the family told SWNS. Jeff and Cambria — who are already parents to 3-year-old twins, Vera and Ayva, and 11-month-old siblings Diesel and Luka — struggled with infertility for years before they could conceive, they told the...
What’s the difference between miscarriage and abortion? For some women, it’s hard to tell
Zoé Champion was 19 when she had an abortion. She was 26 when she realized it was an abortion. Champion, who was sitting her high school exams in France at the time, had developed a pregnancy outside the uterus, threatening to rupture her fallopian tubes – a condition medically known as an ectopic pregnancy. The doctors intervened immediately, ending the pregnancy and saving her life.
How to get a crying baby to sleep in bed in 13 minutes, according to scientists
Scientists believe they have identified the best way to calm down a crying baby and get them to sleep in their cot in just 13 minutes.It involves walking around for five minutes while carrying the infant, making sure to minimise abrupt movements, followed by around eight minutes of sitting while holding the baby before finally laying them down in the cot for sleep.The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Current Biology, offer an “immediate solution for infant crying”, unlike other popular sleep training methods – such as letting babies cry until they fall asleep themselves.Dr Kumi Kuroda, of...
studyfinds.org
Women overweight when pregnant could impact fertility in sons, but not daughters
AARHUS, Denmark — Women who are overweight during pregnancy are more likely to birth sons with fertility issues, according to a study out of Denmark. The research showed no correlation between infertility in daughters and maternal weight, however. Infertility, described as the inability to conceive a child for over...
Having micropreemie twins taught me it’s OK to grieve for babies who are still alive
The very small room made my already large hospital bed look massive. The room was eerily quiet. To call it drab would be an understatement. The nurses called it a recovery room, but I found myself wondering if it was instead just an empty storage closet meant for things no one needed anymore.
Why Some Doctors Feel 'Muzzled' Following State Abortion Bans
In the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, a lot has changed across the United States — and not for the better. As of October 2, 2022, abortion is officially banned in 13 states, with Georgia instating a six-week ban (via The New York Times). But whether it's a total ban or a six-week ban, lawmakers behind these decisions reject the fact that abortion can be a life-saving procedure.
Baby Wearing Supports Vertical Tummy Time and Helps Babies with Speech and Language Development
Vertical tummy time is often an overlooked way to help build neck and shoulder muscles in babies.Canva. Mothers and caregivers have been wearing their babies as a matter of convenience and bonding for centuries. It may sound like a modern phenomenon, but it is really an ancient practice that has been rediscovered with newer parenting philosophies such as attachment parenting. That’s because modern parents have been learning that baby wearing creates stronger parent-child bonds, keeps babies calmer, and allows parents to accomplish tasks hands free. It's just a few of the many benefits of baby wearing.
cohaitungchi.com
Intermittent Fasting While Pregnant — or Trying to Get Pregnant
Always speak to your doctor before making any significant changes to your diet and exercise habits. You are reading: Can you fast when pregnant | Intermittent Fasting While Pregnant — or Trying to Get Pregnant. Intermittent fasting is generally not recommended to women during pregnancy. There isn’t a whole...
EverydayHealth.com
What It’s Like Working as an Abortion Doula
While the term “abortion doula” may not be widely known, these care workers have been around for a long time. Simply put, abortion doulas offer various forms of support to people as they go through the process of ending a pregnancy. With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, figuring out how to obtain an abortion has become harder in some parts of the country, which could make the role of abortion doulas more valuable than ever — but also riskier.
Comments / 0