ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Prepare for a ‘long and ugly’ recession, says Dr. Doom, the economist who predicted the 2008 crash

One of the first experts to forecast the 2008 recession is sounding the alarm bells that another big economic downturn is on the way. With recession fears in the U.S. mounting, many economists are predicting such a downturn as early as this year. Earlier this month, Bank of America strategists wrote they expected a “mild recession” to hit sometime next year. Others, like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have been more bearish with their recession forecasts, predicting that only a deep recession will be enough to fix the 40-year-high inflation hitting the country.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Unemployment#Linus Business#Business Economics#Layoffs#Interest Rates#Americans#The Federal Reserve#Kpmg U S Chair
Markets Insider

Jamie Dimon warns the S&P 500 may plunge another 20%, predicts a US recession within a year, and welcomes Elon Musk's Twitter takeover in a new interview. Here are the JPMorgan CEO's 12 best quotes.

Jamie Dimon warned the S&P 500 could slump another 20%, and predicted a US recession within a year. JPMorgan's CEO criticized US energy policy, and rang the alarm on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Dimon welcomed Elon Musk's Twitter buyout, and noted markets are showing some signs of strain. Jamie Dimon...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation

The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The economy shrank in the first half of this year, the government confirmed in a report Thursday, underscoring fears of a broad-based slowdown that could lead to a recession. At the same time, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits — a figure that often reflects the pace of layoffs — fell to a five-month low. The drop suggests that companies are holding onto their staffs, despite the slowdown in growth, and that those who do get laid off are quickly finding new jobs. Hiring remains strong and the unemployment rate is near a 50-year low....
ECONOMY
NEWSBTC

Will Bitcoin Plunge If A Recession Hits? IMF Issues Warning

The crypto market has been showing signs of decline recently as prices of Bitcoin and other crypto assets keep dropping. With the hikes in interest rates from most of the global central banks, the global economy is getting tighter. The impact on both the crypto and traditional markets is significantly devastating.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
US News and World Report

Oil Down on Strong Dollar, Recession Worries and Hawkish Fed Talk

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil futures fell for a third day in a row on Wednesday, fueled by ongoing concerns about demand, the dollar's strength and expectations for more interest rate hikes by major central banks. Both OPEC and the U.S. Energy Department slashed their demand outlooks. Last week, together with...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

What is a recession? The economic concept explained and what happens during one.

As prices increase and gross domestic product declines, many people worry about a potential economic downturn, also known as a recession. Consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier in August while core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy items, climbed 6.3% annually, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index.
ECONOMY
Quartz

Economics recession vs earnings recession

An economic recession—loosely defined as GDP falling for two consecutive quarters in a row—isn’t quite at America’s doorstep yet. 📈 Inflation may be high, but it is slowing down. 💪 The labor market is strong with the unemployment rate falling. 🏠 Household balance sheets...
BUSINESS
Fortune

‘This debate to some extent is over.’ Major economies are already in a global recession, Morgan Stanley strategist says

The world’s largest economies are either in a recession, or they seem to be getting awfully close to one. For weeks, the World Trade Organization and the World Bank have warned that a global recession is now likelier than ever. Economic growth forecasts have soured, and rising inflation is forcing central banks worldwide to tighten financial conditions and slow down their economies, threatening to tip many countries into a recession.
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

Strong September jobs report raises fears Fed won't be able to avoid recession

The news Friday that the economy added more jobs than expected last month has counterintuitively raised fears of a recession. The red-hot labor market, which has remained buoyant despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to slow spending via interest rate hikes, notched 263,000 new jobs last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. Monthly job growth has averaged 420,000 so far in 2022, a strong pace at this stage of the cycle.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy