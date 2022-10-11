ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Charli D’Amelio Laces into Converse Platform Sneakers with Leggings for “Dancing with the Stars” Rehearsal

Charli D’Amelio braved the rain to rehearse for the latest “Dancing with the Stars” in comfortable style. The online personality is currently in the reality competition show’s cast for its 31st season, which includes Selma Blair, Trevor Donovan and Jordin Sparks. The TikTok influencer arrived on set wearing black leggings and an oversized black hoodie, with lettering reading “I Love You.” Paired with the set was a white T-shirt, as well as ribbed white socks and an olive green tote bag. D’Amelio also carried Lululemon’s $98 Everyday backpack, a dark blue nylon model with zipped pockets and interior compartments. When it came...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fox News

Harry Styles hit in groin with an apparent bottle at Chicago concert: 'Shake it off'

Harry Styles took an apparent bottle to the groin at his recent Chicago concert but shook it off like a Taylor Swift song. While performing at the United Center, the "As It Was" singer was speaking to his fans, as he routinely does throughout his concert, and talking about the weather in the Windy City when he was hit by what appeared to be a bottle in a very sensitive area.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design

Comments / 0

Community Policy