Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Lakers Planned to Trade Russell Westbrook Before Signing Dennis Schröder

The Los Angeles Lakers initially only wanted to sign Dennis Schröder if they had already traded away Russell Westbrook, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin:. "The Lakers originally planned to have found a trade partner for Westbrook before signing Schröder, sources said. But after the point guard's strong showing for Germany in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament generated interest around the league, L.A. signed him before another team could."
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Russell Westbrook Day-to-Day with Hamstring Injury

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is considered "day-to-day" with left hamstring soreness, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported there was no structural damage found. Westbrook suffered the injury during his team's final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. He was seen limping...
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Top Breakout Candidate

The 2022-23 NBA season is barrelling toward opening night. A series of breakouts will follow shortly thereafter. It happens like clockwork, and it's part of the reason why the dawn of a new 82-game marathon brings with it so much excitement. Hoopers are constantly evolving, and a select batch of them will level up every season.
Bleacher Report

Jordan Poole, Warriors Finalizing 4-Year, $140M Contract Extension

After a breakout 2021-22 season, Jordan Poole is cashing in. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Poole's agents confirmed on Saturday that he is finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension with the Golden State Warriors ahead of the 2022-23 season. Poole was heading into the final year of his rookie deal...
Bleacher Report

The Boldest Bet You Can Place on Every NBA Team This Season

The 2022-23 NBA season figures to be packed with parity, storylines and unpredictability. And that last item should extend to the betting market, where you can find bold plays and big potential payoffs for every team in the league. To find the boldest bet from FanDuel's sportsbook for each of...
Bleacher Report

Shams: Lakers 'Have Some Worry' Dennis Schröder Suffered Long-term Finger Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers "have some worry" that guard Dennis Schröder's right finger injury "could be a long-term" issue, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:. Schröder did not travel with the Lakers to Sacramento for their Friday preseason game against the Kings. He will continue to be evaluated for the time being, per Charania.
Bleacher Report

Which NBA Teams Will Really Join the Victor Wembanyama Tankathon?

Victor Wembanyama may be the best NBA prospect since LeBron James in 2003. If that's the case, shouldn't we expect a long list of teams to tank the 2022-23 season for a chance at the 18-year-old seven-footer?. The answer may not be the obvious "YES" you might expect, even after...
Bleacher Report

NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor

Basketball Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo is receiving treatment for a brain tumor in Atlanta. The NBA released the following statement regarding Mutombo and his condition on Saturday:. In the press release, the NBA noted that Mutombo is in "great spirits" and will receive "the best care possible" from...
Bleacher Report

Victor Wembanyama Says 'I’ve Always Felt Like I Was on a Different Level'

There's no doubting Victor Wembanyama is a generational talent, and the French basketball prodigy is prepared to take the NBA by storm in 2023. Wembanyama, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, feels he was built to succeed at the next level, striving for greatness from a young age, he told Tania Ganguli of the New York Times:
Bleacher Report

Report: Falcons' Kyle Pitts to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. 49ers

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will reportedly return to the field Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after sitting out the team's Week 5 loss with a hamstring injury. According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, Pitts is "is on track for tomorrow after a good week of rehab/treatment" despite...
Bleacher Report

B/R $15 Challenge: Build Your Superstar NBA Lineup

You've seen the $15 lineup challenge before. This time, it's all the about the superstars. B/R collectively ranked our Top 100 NBA players for the 2022-23 season, and we pulled the top 25 overall stars to build a player pool for our $15 challenge. $5 players are our Nos. 1-5...
Bleacher Report

5-Star C Aaron Bradshaw Commits to Kentucky over Louisville, G League, More

Aaron Bradshaw, one of the top centers in the 2023 recruiting class, announced Friday he's decided to play college basketball at Kentucky, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello. Bradshaw, a 5-star recruit, is rated as the No. 4 overall prospect and the best center among the 2023 group in 247Sports' rankings. The Camden High School standout is also ranked as the second-best player from New Jersey.
