Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Lakers Planned to Trade Russell Westbrook Before Signing Dennis Schröder
The Los Angeles Lakers initially only wanted to sign Dennis Schröder if they had already traded away Russell Westbrook, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin:. "The Lakers originally planned to have found a trade partner for Westbrook before signing Schröder, sources said. But after the point guard's strong showing for Germany in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament generated interest around the league, L.A. signed him before another team could."
Warriors' Jordan Poole breaks silence on Draymond Green incident fresh off massive contract extension
Jordan Poole spoke to reporters for the first time since the incident with Draymond Green. He agreed to a four-year extension on Saturday.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Russell Westbrook Day-to-Day with Hamstring Injury
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is considered "day-to-day" with left hamstring soreness, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported there was no structural damage found. Westbrook suffered the injury during his team's final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. He was seen limping...
Bleacher Report
Jordan Poole Says Draymond Green Apologized; Wants to Have Professional Relationship
Jordan Poole plans on having a "professional" relationship with Draymond Green after the latter apologized to the Golden State Warriors guard for punching him during a practice altercation. Poole told reporters Green apologized and said he went about it in a very "professional" way. "We plan on handling ourselves that...
Bleacher Report
Every NBA Team's Top Breakout Candidate
The 2022-23 NBA season is barrelling toward opening night. A series of breakouts will follow shortly thereafter. It happens like clockwork, and it's part of the reason why the dawn of a new 82-game marathon brings with it so much excitement. Hoopers are constantly evolving, and a select batch of them will level up every season.
Bleacher Report
3 Instant Reactions to Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole Contract Extensions with Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have signed Andrew Wiggins to a massive extension that ties him to the team for the next five seasons, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski. That news followed a report from Wojnarowski that the Warriors and Jordan Poole agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension.
Bleacher Report
Former NBA Star Nate Robinson Announces He's Undergoing Treatment for Kidney Failure
Former NBA star Nate Robinson announced Saturday that he is undergoing treatment for renal kidney failure, an ailment he has been dealing with for the last four years, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. Robinson said in a statement that he decided to share his story because he wants...
Bleacher Report
Jordan Poole, Warriors Finalizing 4-Year, $140M Contract Extension
After a breakout 2021-22 season, Jordan Poole is cashing in. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Poole's agents confirmed on Saturday that he is finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension with the Golden State Warriors ahead of the 2022-23 season. Poole was heading into the final year of his rookie deal...
Bleacher Report
The Boldest Bet You Can Place on Every NBA Team This Season
The 2022-23 NBA season figures to be packed with parity, storylines and unpredictability. And that last item should extend to the betting market, where you can find bold plays and big potential payoffs for every team in the league. To find the boldest bet from FanDuel's sportsbook for each of...
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Coming off Lakers Bench Is Not a 'Demotion,' Darvin Ham Says
The Los Angeles Lakers are playing Russell Westbrook off the bench in Friday's final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings, but head coach Darvin Ham told reporters ahead of tipoff that the decision is not a "demotion." Ham, who categorized it as more of a "realignment," added that "the door...
Bleacher Report
Shams: Lakers 'Have Some Worry' Dennis Schröder Suffered Long-term Finger Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers "have some worry" that guard Dennis Schröder's right finger injury "could be a long-term" issue, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:. Schröder did not travel with the Lakers to Sacramento for their Friday preseason game against the Kings. He will continue to be evaluated for the time being, per Charania.
Bleacher Report
Which NBA Teams Will Really Join the Victor Wembanyama Tankathon?
Victor Wembanyama may be the best NBA prospect since LeBron James in 2003. If that's the case, shouldn't we expect a long list of teams to tank the 2022-23 season for a chance at the 18-year-old seven-footer?. The answer may not be the obvious "YES" you might expect, even after...
Bleacher Report
NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor
Basketball Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo is receiving treatment for a brain tumor in Atlanta. The NBA released the following statement regarding Mutombo and his condition on Saturday:. In the press release, the NBA noted that Mutombo is in "great spirits" and will receive "the best care possible" from...
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama Says 'I’ve Always Felt Like I Was on a Different Level'
There's no doubting Victor Wembanyama is a generational talent, and the French basketball prodigy is prepared to take the NBA by storm in 2023. Wembanyama, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, feels he was built to succeed at the next level, striving for greatness from a young age, he told Tania Ganguli of the New York Times:
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Klay Thompson: 'Time Will Heal All Wounds' for Draymond Green, Jordan Poole
Golden State Warriors veteran Klay Thompson believes the team can move past the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole:. "It's in the past," Thompson said. "It's very unfortunate but I think Ring Night and time will heal all wounds." The guard said both players are "like a brother" to...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: LiAngelo Ball Waived by Hornets Ahead of 2022-23 Regular Season
The Charlotte Hornets are set to waive wing LiAngelo Ball on Saturday with the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season just days away, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Ball, who is the older brother of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and younger brother of Chicago Bulls...
Bleacher Report
Report: Falcons' Kyle Pitts to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will reportedly return to the field Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after sitting out the team's Week 5 loss with a hamstring injury. According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, Pitts is "is on track for tomorrow after a good week of rehab/treatment" despite...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Matt Ryan Makes Team's Opening-Day Roster After Strong Preseason
The Los Angeles Lakers are going to keep Matt Ryan on their opening-day roster following a strong showing this preseason. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Ryan is going to make the final roster because he won't be waived before Saturday's cut deadline at 5 p.m. ET. Ryan...
Bleacher Report
B/R $15 Challenge: Build Your Superstar NBA Lineup
You've seen the $15 lineup challenge before. This time, it's all the about the superstars. B/R collectively ranked our Top 100 NBA players for the 2022-23 season, and we pulled the top 25 overall stars to build a player pool for our $15 challenge. $5 players are our Nos. 1-5...
Bleacher Report
5-Star C Aaron Bradshaw Commits to Kentucky over Louisville, G League, More
Aaron Bradshaw, one of the top centers in the 2023 recruiting class, announced Friday he's decided to play college basketball at Kentucky, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello. Bradshaw, a 5-star recruit, is rated as the No. 4 overall prospect and the best center among the 2023 group in 247Sports' rankings. The Camden High School standout is also ranked as the second-best player from New Jersey.
