Vikings Sign New Safety
Two roster spots opened up for the Minnesota Vikings after injuries sent rookies Lewis Cine and Ty Chandler to injured reserve in the last week. On Tuesday, the team added rookie safety Theo Jackson to the roster, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 6th Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 6 power rankings
Vikings rise, Packers fall in Week 6 power rankings
Former Vikings WR Lands in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to remain relevant in 2022, frantically treading water with a 1-4 record through 5 games. Now, they’ve signed a former Minnesota Vikings WR. He’s Albert Wilson, who was a member of the Vikings for about three months. The Vikings onboarded Wilson at...
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over CHI
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 138 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the aftermath of the Vikings win over the Bears in Week 5. Particularly, Kirk Cousins, Greg Joseph, and the feasibility of winning...
Kirk Cousins has 'plenty' of money, is aware he's not cool
Cousins had some fun on "Pardon My Take"
John Elway Had His Eye on Vikings Coach
When the Denver Broncos sought a new head coach nine months ago, Kevin O’Connell was front and center, nearly becoming Denver’s skipper. President of Football Operations for the Broncos, John Elway, affirmed his franchise’s ardor for O’Connell this week while talking to the Pioneer Press. Elway told Chris Tomasson from the Pioneer Press about O’Connell’s interview in Denver, “We interviewed him last year, and we were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me he’s having good success [with the Vikings]. He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go.”
NOLA.com
How would Sean Payton tell Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara to hold the rock?
Former New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton may no longer be coaching an NFL team, but that does not mean he stopped coaching players. "You have me throwing pillows at the screen," Payton said as he picked up the chair cushion on the Up and Adams Show. Can't see...
The Vikings Fixed 2 Massive Things in Week 5
The Minnesota Vikings are not infallible — far from it — but they did fix two naughty tendencies against the Chicago Bears in Week 5. Heading into the Bears matchup, Minnesota wildly lagged via 3rd Down conversion on offense and redzone efficiency. For at least one game, the Vikings fixed the glitch.
Coaches reportedly unhappy Minneapolis is hosting Big Ten media days
What's wrong with Minneapolis?
‘Two Minute Tommy’ Just Rolled Out A New Vikings Themed Limo
The former Minnesota Vikings Quarterback, Tommy Kramer, who has been known to show off his PURPLE PRIDE, just upped his game this weekend when he unveiled the latest Minnesota Vikings-related product that he has a hand in. Meet the stretch SUV limousine that Kramer and his business partner customized with Vikings-related players and graphics!
WDIO-TV
Frank Youso, International Falls native & first Viking ever signed, passes away
The first man to ever be signed by the Minnesota Vikings Frank Youso, an International Falls, Minnesota native, passed away Saturday. He was 86-years-old. Youso was a standout lineman for the Gophers from 1954-1957. In the 1958 NFL Draft he was selected by the New York Giants where he played...
Commanders to start Brian Robinson Jr. in second career game after shooting: report
The Washington Commanders will reportedly start Brian Robinson Jr. in his second career game, almost seven weeks after he was shot in an attempted robbery.
Rams OT Joe Noteboom 'Developing' - But Is He Running Out of Time?
The Los Angeles Rams made a significant investment in left tackle Joe Noteboom this offseason, but his early-season struggles seem to have Rams coach Sean McVay growing impatient.
Week 6 NFL Picks: Can the Vikings Take Care of Business on the Road?
Vikings -7 (Tie) Bears/Vikings O44 points (W) Bengals/Ravens O48 points (L) For the first time since being drafted by the Bengals in 2020, Joe Burrow returns to the state of Louisiana where he led one of the most dangerous offenses in college football history at LSU and won a national championship.
2022 Vikings Betting Odds Tracker: Week 6
Each week, VikingsTerritory monitors, documents, and stores the 2022 Minnesota Vikings odds in this single spot. MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie(s) of the Year, Super Bowl, Division, and weekly game odds are tracked. The Vikings (4-1) play the Miami Dolphins (3-2) at...
Vikings Continue Finding Ways To Win
The Minnesota Vikings got off to a fast start against the Chicago Bears, jumping out to an early 21-3 lead. You would forgive those new to Vikings football for thinking a comfortable afternoon lay ahead. However, those au fait with how a Vikings game usually plays out found the carnage...
