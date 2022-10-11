ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Mayor Kokoros Weekend Update

Please join Mayor Kokoros, the Master Plan Steering Committee and the Town’s Consultant JM Goldson for a Master Plan Community Open House this Saturday, October 15th from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm at Town Hall. This is an excellent opportunity for you to offer your thoughts on draft vision and core theme statements.
BRAINTREE, MA

