Read full article on original website
Related
themindsjournal.com
True Love vs Fake Love
I Really Hope None Of You Ever Fall In Love With Words. Words of adoration is good but actions speak louder!. Keep reminding your signifcant other, that you’re there for them!. You Have To Learn How To Love On people. If you love someone, should you set them free?
Co-workers watched killer Chris Watts 'get more and more unhappy with his life'
When Chris Watts killed his wife and two young daughters in 2018, his horrifying actions sent shockwaves across the world. Seemingly a normal, dedicated family man, not only did Watts snap, but he also feigned ignorance when he was first questioned about his family’s disappearance. It was eventually established...
Nene Leakes’ Kids: Meet ‘RHOA’ Alum’s 2 Children After Brentt’s Heart Attack & Stroke
Nene Leakes is widely known for being on the Bravo reality TV series The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2008 until 2020. She is also a mother to two adult sons. Nene was previously married to Gregg Leakes, until his death in Sept. 2021. One of Nene’s sons recently suffered...
Toddler has the purest response to finding out her mommy was adopted and it is making everyone cry
The child was quite shocked to hear that her mother's birth mom had not wanted her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
marriage.com
What Are the Top 10 Needs in a Relationship?
If you are passionate about making your partner happy and satisfied with you and want your relationship to keep blossoming, there are some important things to focus on. First, you must strive to meet some needs in a relationship that will make your union work fine. Some might be hard...
Opinion: Reasons Why Someone Can’t Let Go of Their Ex-Partner
For a very long time, I kept one of my ex-boyfriends as a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go and he would serve as a friend but in the times when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.
Opinion: Covert Narcissists Are Often Quiet and Sensitive On The Surface
It is crucial to know that not all people who have narcissistic personality disorder are loud, charismatic, and flamboyant. NPD isn’t that simple. It occurs on a broad spectrum that involves a range of potential traits. Experts generally agree that there are four distinct subtypes.One of these is covert narcissism, also called vulnerable narcissism.
Upworthy
Boy who had a feeding tube for years had wholesome reaction to trying 'real food' for the first time
Critical illnesses in newborns and children rob them of several experiences in life including the functions of their own bodies. A video going viral on Reddit this week shows a 5-year-old boy's heartwarming reaction to finally having "real food" for the first time after relying on a feeding tube for most of his life. In a video—shared by u/PaybackTony—the youngster is seen smiling, laughing and jumping with joy after finally being able to drink directly from a bottle. The text inlay in the video reads, "Make a Wish kid eats food for the first time." The Make-A-Wish foundation is a nonprofit that grants "life-changing wishes" for critically ill children to help them "believe that anything is possible and give them the strength to fight harder against their illnesses."
KIDS・
RELATED PEOPLE
How to Support Someone Going Through a Psychiatric Episode
Though the term "psychosis" may be thrown around loosely, the diagnosis is often much deeper than describing someone's erratic or abnormal behavior. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, a period of psychosis is what happens when an individual's "thoughts and perceptions are disturbed" and they "have difficulty understanding what is real and what is not."
Couples Therapists, What Are The First Signs That Tell You A Relationship Isn't Going To Work Out In The End?
We want to know all of the early red flags you recognize in relationships.
Opinion: Reactions To Expect When You Break Up With a Narcissist
Almost a decade ago I made the choice to walk away from a relationship that involved narcissistic abuse. However, I was completely unaware of what was going to happen next. Because I wasn’t educated or prepared, I ended up falling for my ex’s tricks a second time.
psychologytoday.com
The Guilt That Women Suffer
Women's inherent attunement to other people’s experiences often becomes something we use against ourselves. Many women believe they're bad if they fail to make everyone happy. When you notice that you’re turning against yourself and falling down the self-blame hole, stop and offer yourself kindness. Women struggle mightily...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upworthy
Elderly man dances with wife in wheelchair in crowded market like no one's watching: 'True love'
Few things are as endearing as older couples still in love. Witnessing love endure for such a long time and flourish is not only warming for our gentle hearts but also very inspiring. It's also great motivation to work even harder on our own relationships. Sweet older couples serve as a gentle reminder that anything is achievable with enough effort, including amazing love stories spanning generations.
WATCH: Patient plays saxophone while undergoing brain surgery
It takes talent to play the saxophone, but playing the saxophone while getting a brain tumor removed? That's impressive.
psychologytoday.com
Is a “Loveless Marriage” Fact or Fiction?
Marital dissolution may increase psychological distress and decrease emotional well-being through its acrimonious nature. Ending a marriage constitutes a sense of relational failure, which may reduce emotional well-being. Couples who divorce or separate suffer decreased psychological well-being compared to couples who remain married. Years ago, a racy billboard in Chicago...
Mum says she has ‘completely different baby’ after £7.99 cream helped painful eczema
An adorable baby who had to wear mittens to stop her scratching and bleeding because of painful red eczema across her face and body now has “baby soft skin” for the first time – thanks to a “miracle” £7.99 over-the-counter cream.Little Nola Harris-Rodrigues was born an otherwise happy and healthy baby on December 15, 2021, but her first-time mum Emily Harris, 25, noticed her daughter did not have the super smooth skin babies are known for.Nola’s dry skin only seemed to worsen until at three-months-old, her face, scalp and body were covered in red, flaky skin and weeping sores –...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
A Personal Note on Aging
Combatting the assault of ageism requires that we see the beauty, power, and blessings that come with it. Letting go of focusing on our hopes for a forever youth can be freeing. Many of us have learned to look at our past for the causes of our suffering, but we...
Opinion: Narcissists Utilize Mind Games To Manipulate Their Victims
There is a reason why so many victims of Narcissistic abuse experience years of trauma and evenPTSD after leaving the relationship. If you are a victim of narcissistic abuse you have been dealing with months, years, or decades of manipulative mind games.
momcollective.com
Dear Middle Daughter…
I have such a jumble of thoughts and feelings as I sit down to write this. What do I say to someone I never met?. We’re coming up on the third anniversary of losing you. We weren’t far along on our journey yet – only 9ish weeks – but something happened and you rested instead of grew. We tried so hard, for so long, for you but I still felt unprepared – how would I find enough love to share between you and your big sister? Was I ready for the big life changes that came with bringing a tiny one back into our lives? Somehow, when we found out you’d never join our family, all of the misgivings and worry were replaced with complete and total grief.
Psych Centra
How to Grieve a Relationship Ending
Grief differs between people and situations, but the steps for moving on are universal. No matter how long you’ve been with a partner, for many, a breakup can feel like a big ol’ sucker punch to the stomach — and heart. The emotions that follow the end...
Comments / 1