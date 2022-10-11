ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

themindsjournal.com

True Love vs Fake Love

I Really Hope None Of You Ever Fall In Love With Words. Words of adoration is good but actions speak louder!. Keep reminding your signifcant other, that you’re there for them!. You Have To Learn How To Love On people. If you love someone, should you set them free?
marriage.com

What Are the Top 10 Needs in a Relationship?

If you are passionate about making your partner happy and satisfied with you and want your relationship to keep blossoming, there are some important things to focus on. First, you must strive to meet some needs in a relationship that will make your union work fine. Some might be hard...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Covert Narcissists Are Often Quiet and Sensitive On The Surface

It is crucial to know that not all people who have narcissistic personality disorder are loud, charismatic, and flamboyant. NPD isn’t that simple. It occurs on a broad spectrum that involves a range of potential traits. Experts generally agree that there are four distinct subtypes.One of these is covert narcissism, also called vulnerable narcissism.
Upworthy

Boy who had a feeding tube for years had wholesome reaction to trying 'real food' for the first time

Critical illnesses in newborns and children rob them of several experiences in life including the functions of their own bodies. A video going viral on Reddit this week shows a 5-year-old boy's heartwarming reaction to finally having "real food" for the first time after relying on a feeding tube for most of his life. In a video—shared by u/PaybackTony—the youngster is seen smiling, laughing and jumping with joy after finally being able to drink directly from a bottle. The text inlay in the video reads, "Make a Wish kid eats food for the first time." The Make-A-Wish foundation is a nonprofit that grants "life-changing wishes" for critically ill children to help them "believe that anything is possible and give them the strength to fight harder against their illnesses."
POPSUGAR

​How to Support Someone Going Through a Psychiatric Episode

Though the term "psychosis" may be thrown around loosely, the diagnosis is often much deeper than describing someone's erratic or abnormal behavior. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, a period of psychosis is what happens when an individual's "thoughts and perceptions are disturbed" and they "have difficulty understanding what is real and what is not."
psychologytoday.com

The Guilt That Women Suffer

Women's inherent attunement to other people’s experiences often becomes something we use against ourselves. Many women believe they're bad if they fail to make everyone happy. When you notice that you’re turning against yourself and falling down the self-blame hole, stop and offer yourself kindness. Women struggle mightily...
Upworthy

Elderly man dances with wife in wheelchair in crowded market like no one's watching: 'True love'

Few things are as endearing as older couples still in love. Witnessing love endure for such a long time and flourish is not only warming for our gentle hearts but also very inspiring. It's also great motivation to work even harder on our own relationships. Sweet older couples serve as a gentle reminder that anything is achievable with enough effort, including amazing love stories spanning generations.
psychologytoday.com

Is a “Loveless Marriage” Fact or Fiction?

Marital dissolution may increase psychological distress and decrease emotional well-being through its acrimonious nature. Ending a marriage constitutes a sense of relational failure, which may reduce emotional well-being. Couples who divorce or separate suffer decreased psychological well-being compared to couples who remain married. Years ago, a racy billboard in Chicago...
The Independent

Mum says she has ‘completely different baby’ after £7.99 cream helped painful eczema

An adorable baby who had to wear mittens to stop her scratching and bleeding because of painful red eczema across her face and body now has “baby soft skin” for the first time – thanks to a “miracle” £7.99 over-the-counter cream.Little Nola Harris-Rodrigues was born an otherwise happy and healthy baby on December 15, 2021, but her first-time mum Emily Harris, 25, noticed her daughter did not have the super smooth skin babies are known for.Nola’s dry skin only seemed to worsen until at three-months-old, her face, scalp and body were covered in red, flaky skin and weeping sores –...
psychologytoday.com

A Personal Note on Aging

Combatting the assault of ageism requires that we see the beauty, power, and blessings that come with it. Letting go of focusing on our hopes for a forever youth can be freeing. Many of us have learned to look at our past for the causes of our suffering, but we...
momcollective.com

Dear Middle Daughter…

I have such a jumble of thoughts and feelings as I sit down to write this. What do I say to someone I never met?. We’re coming up on the third anniversary of losing you. We weren’t far along on our journey yet – only 9ish weeks – but something happened and you rested instead of grew. We tried so hard, for so long, for you but I still felt unprepared – how would I find enough love to share between you and your big sister? Was I ready for the big life changes that came with bringing a tiny one back into our lives? Somehow, when we found out you’d never join our family, all of the misgivings and worry were replaced with complete and total grief.
Psych Centra

How to Grieve a Relationship Ending

Grief differs between people and situations, but the steps for moving on are universal. No matter how long you’ve been with a partner, for many, a breakup can feel like a big ol’ sucker punch to the stomach — and heart. The emotions that follow the end...
