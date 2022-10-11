Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield
Making investments pay out for the long term is the true challenge in today’s market environment. The series of headwinds piling up – from persistently high inflation to rising interest rates to slowing demand to bureaucratic bloat – are rising to hurricane force, and renewing investors’ attention to defensive stocks.
tipranks.com
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday October 17: What You Need to Know
The Australian share market set to dip upon opening. The ASX is set to open lower, after a volatile week of trading on global markets last week, which saw U.S. indices end on a sour note Friday. ASX futures were up 1.51% to AU$6,660 approaching 7:00am AEDT. Ahead of Monday’s...
tipranks.com
Buy These 2 Chip Stocks on the Dip, Say Analysts
The semiconductor sector has been under pressure all year, as the economy slows down and consumers’ buying power shrinks. Adding fuel to fire, the Biden Administration announced last week a new set of semiconductor export restrictions to China – and the chip stocks have been falling since. On...
tipranks.com
British stock market today, October 14 – what you need to know
Markets calmed as investors hoped for a U-turn from the Government. The FTSE 100 index closed up 0.35% and the FTSE 250 was up 1.91%, amid indications that the Government was about to U-turn on some of hte measures in the ‘mini-budget’ which sparked turmoil in financial markets.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Major Indices Fall to End Volatile Trading Week
Stock indices finished Friday’s trading session in the red near the lows. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.32%, 2.34%, and 3.1%, respectively. This comes after yesterday’s impressive rally and another week of volatility. All sectors saw losses today. The consumer...
tipranks.com
Considering AI Stocks? Go for the Profitable Ones
A.I. innovation is taking place on several fronts across multiple industries. We go over several companies whose A.I. developments are not only exciting but whose profitability prospects remain robust – a crucial quality in the current environment. Investing in A.I. appears to have become quite an ordinary topic over...
tipranks.com
Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year
Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the...
tipranks.com
Investor sentiment is shifting for this Australian healthcare stock
Medical Developments International shares have been on the rise, as investors return to one of the most heavily sold Australian healthcare stocks. TipRanks insights show analysts are bullish on the stock, with the price target signalling a large upside potential. Investors have been selling Australian healthcare stock Medical Developments International...
tipranks.com
OPEN, MTTR: 2 Tech Stocks Caught in the Housing Market’s Wake
Once one of the hottest market sectors, housing took a downward turn this year on account of the Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy. While optimists may wax poetic about future stabilization, investors should be leery about not only real estate but two tech stocks that could be caught in its wake, OPEN and MTTR.
tipranks.com
Two British stocks that are perfect even during the rising inflation period
The market is flooded with inflation news and recessionary fears in the economy, leading to pessimism among investors. Amid all this, we bring you two such stocks that are holding up the fort. Consumer price inflation in the UK has already crossed the 10% mark. To add to investors’ concerns,...
tipranks.com
Rank Group shares slide amid weaker outlook as customers spend less
UK-based gambling company The Rank Group issued a gloomy outlook after a small revenue growth of 2%. Gambling giant the Rank Group (GB:RNK) reported a 2% increase in its net gaming revenue (NGR) in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23 – but warned of higher energy costs and a slowdown in customer spending.
tipranks.com
Shopify Stock (NYSE:SHOP): Still Not a Buy Despite Falling 80%
Shopify is struggling to grow sales and improve its profitability in the post-pandemic world. Moreover, despite a plunge in share price, it remains a risky bet under the current market conditions. Shopify stock (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has seen its gains reversed this year, as the e-commerce giant got hit by an...
tipranks.com
AI and the Future of Mobility: 3 Stocks to Consider
Over the years, artificial intelligence platforms have sparked numerous innovations and conveniences, yet, perhaps the biggest game-changer is the automation of mobility. With so much research pouring into this sector, investors ought to consider three AI stocks to buy: GOOG, GM, and NVDA. Thanks to the advent of advanced computing...
tipranks.com
CVS vs. WBA: Which is the Better Pharmacy Stock?
CVS Health’s and Walgreens Boots Alliance’s necessity-type business models make for a great perk in the current market landscape. The two companies offer respectable dividend growth track records. Still, Walgreen’s investment case appears more promising, as the stock is more attractive based on its dividend and valuation metrics.
tipranks.com
Amazon’s October Prime Day Numbers Fail to Impress
Amazon’s much-watched October Prime Day failed to meet high expectations, hinting that the upcoming holiday season may not be outstanding for the big retailers. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) made huge efforts to woo customers through the Prime Day sale. However, it looks like all the efforts went in vain as it was like any other day at Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Early Access Sale held on October 11-12, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.
tipranks.com
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Pushes for a Russian Aluminum Embargo
As a retaliatory measure following Russia’s vicious attacks on Ukraine earlier this week, Alcoa is trying its best to tilt the Biden administration’s decision in favor of a Russian aluminum import ban. Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA) has requested the White House to ban aluminum imports from Russia,...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Spiked
VSCO stock spiked on updated Q3 profit guidance. Management sees its earnings to come in near the high end of the previous forecast. Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) stock got a boost from management’s Q3 guidance update. Citing the quarter-to-date trends, VSCO’s management said that Q3 operating income would come near the high end of its previously provided guidance range of $10 million to $40 million. Moreover, VSCO’s earnings are forecasted to be at the high end of its earlier guidance of $0.00 to $0.25 per share.
tipranks.com
Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Stock: Analyst is Bullish Despite Near-Term Headwinds
Alibaba is reeling from the heat of macroeconomic headwinds, putting constant pressure on its stock. Yet, analyst James Lee remains fully confident in BABA’s long-term performance and stock trajectory. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) continues its downward spiral with negative news coming in from all sides....
tipranks.com
Why did investors sell lithium stock Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) today?
Pilbara Minerals shares fell after speculation about dwindling lithium demand and prices. However, many within the market see strong long term prospects for lithium miners like Pilbara, given the global shift to renewables. Australian lithium miner, Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) shares were down more than 6% in the afternoon. The...
tipranks.com
2 Hidden AI Gems for a Tech-riffic Portfolio
Machine learning isn’t just the future; it’s a major force in today’s tech-market landscape. Consider adding some AI firepower to your portfolio today with a pair of underappreciated, high-conviction midsize movers. It really wasn’t too long ago that the idea of computers having a mind of their...
