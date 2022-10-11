ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia high school football star chooses Florida over Crimson Tide

MILTON, Ga. — A #Team11 star decided Thursday where he's taking his talents. Bryce Thornton, a 3-star senior defensive back at Milton High School, formally announced his commitment to the Florida Gators and head coach Billy Napier, turning down Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide. Thornton received 31 total offers...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Mississippi State
Athens, GA
College Sports
City
Jacksonville, GA
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
247Sports

Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart updates progress of Oscar Delp, Branson Robinson and other Georgia football offensive freshmen

ATHENS — At the midpoint of the 2022 Georgia football season, we’re finally starting to see some members of of the freshman class start to contribute in a meaningful way. While the defense has seen significant snaps from Malaki Starks and Bear Alexander, it had taken a little while to see similar production on the offensive side of the ball.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Dl Jordan
dawgnation.com

Kamari Lassiter brushes off viral Jamon-Dumas Johnson video: ‘Championship teams are led by players’

ATHENS – Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter does not see the big deal about his viral exchange with Jamon Dumas-Johnson in the Missouri game. Dumas-Johnson, one of the vocal leaders for Georgia, was seen yelling at Lassiter following a Missouri touchdown. The Bulldogs fell behind 10-0, trailing by double digits for the first time all season.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Intel
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
FSU
Red and Black

The freshman leap: A history of jumping in Herty Field fountain

Every year, within the first few days of classes starting, hundreds of newly christened freshmen flock to Herty Field, a former athletic field turned multi-purpose greenspace. At the far end of the field lies one of University of Georgia’s many landmarks, the Herty Field fountain. Once the sun sets,...
ATHENS, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Youth sports facility vacates location in DeKalb

DeKalb’s only privately owned NCAA-certified sporting facility recently vacated its location in South DeKalb due to a prospective movie soundstage development that has now had its plans temporarily withdrawn. The movie soundstage could still be opening in a Memorial Drive strip mall, but the basketball, volleyball, and soccer facility—called...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
flagpole.com

New Poll Shows Kemp Leading Abrams and Warnock Locked in Tight Race

Sen. Raphael Warnock is in a close race with Republican challenger Herschel Walker, while Democrat Stacey Abrams trails Gov. Brian Kemp, according to a new poll conducted by the University of Georgia for the Georgia News Collaborative, a partnership among the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Flagpole and other news organizations. Poll respondents...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy