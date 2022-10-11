Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart shares the two words that best define the 2022 Georgia football team
ATHENS — Kirby Smart hates comparisons. He doesn’t want to hear how Branson Robinson is “Baby Chubb” much less how his current team stacks up to the one that won the national championship a season ago. The team that had 15 players drafted in the 2022...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia high school football star chooses Florida over Crimson Tide
MILTON, Ga. — A #Team11 star decided Thursday where he's taking his talents. Bryce Thornton, a 3-star senior defensive back at Milton High School, formally announced his commitment to the Florida Gators and head coach Billy Napier, turning down Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide. Thornton received 31 total offers...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football offensive line key to turning around passing offense: ‘We have to be able to do both’
ATHENS — Sedrick Van Pran said something clicked for the offensive line in the fourth quarter of the Missouri game. The front five finally began opening holes, as Georgia ran for 107 yards in the final quarter of the 26-22 win. Some of that could’ve been chalked up to...
dawgnation.com
National media shares its thoughts on Georgia football at the midpoint of 2022 season
ATHENS — Kirby Smart doesn’t care all that much about national title odds or favorites to this point. He spends very little time worrying about them, instead focusing on this week’s opponent, the Vanderbilt Commodores. “I wouldn’t have cared. I don’t trust the source,” Smart said. “I...
Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings
On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett can improve Heisman Trophy odds by filling stat sheet against woeful Vanderbilt
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett’s Heisman Trophy hopes might appear to be hanging by a thread, but playing Vanderbilt could provide a jolt. Bennett ranks 10th among the Heisman Trophy favorites at 33-to-1 with Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud the overwhelming favorite 1-to-1.4 followed by USC’s Caleb Williams (10-to-1).
dawgnation.com
Georgia coasting along at No. 1 making life at the top look easy with Vanderbilt followed by off week
ATHENS —Life at the top has been good for Georgia football, but Kirby Smart is not one to rest easy. The Bulldogs (6-0,. 3-0 SEC) are ranked No. 1 and are coasting into a 3:30 p.m. homecoming matchup with Vanderbilt as the favorites to win the national championship, per Circa Sports Book.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart updates progress of Oscar Delp, Branson Robinson and other Georgia football offensive freshmen
ATHENS — At the midpoint of the 2022 Georgia football season, we’re finally starting to see some members of of the freshman class start to contribute in a meaningful way. While the defense has seen significant snaps from Malaki Starks and Bear Alexander, it had taken a little while to see similar production on the offensive side of the ball.
dawgnation.com
Rian Davis wanted to walk away from Georgia football; Kirby Smart is very proud he didn’t
ATHENS — Rian Davis didn’t believe it at first. He sort of knew on Monday of last week he’d be starting for Georgia against Auburn, a first in his four-year Georgia career. But he didn’t really believe it until Wednesday or Thursday, after going through practice.
dawgnation.com
Kamari Lassiter brushes off viral Jamon-Dumas Johnson video: ‘Championship teams are led by players’
ATHENS – Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter does not see the big deal about his viral exchange with Jamon Dumas-Johnson in the Missouri game. Dumas-Johnson, one of the vocal leaders for Georgia, was seen yelling at Lassiter following a Missouri touchdown. The Bulldogs fell behind 10-0, trailing by double digits for the first time all season.
dawgnation.com
Georgia releases official statement on Vince Dooley as former Georgia head coach returns home from hospital
The University of Georgia shared some positive news on former head coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, as the school announced that Dooley had returned home from the hospital after a mild case of COVID-19. Dooley himself shared a statement that he will be ready to go for his usual...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart sees more physicality from Xavier Truss, a look at O-Line snap counts
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has been critical of the Georgia offensive line this season but on Wednesday he was singing the praises of Xavier Truss. Truss, a redshirt junior who has started all six games at left guard for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs, is starting to meet Smart’s standard for physicality up front.
Red and Black
The freshman leap: A history of jumping in Herty Field fountain
Every year, within the first few days of classes starting, hundreds of newly christened freshmen flock to Herty Field, a former athletic field turned multi-purpose greenspace. At the far end of the field lies one of University of Georgia’s many landmarks, the Herty Field fountain. Once the sun sets,...
dawgnation.com
Best tight end in college football? Impact of Brock Bowers goes well beyond Georgia football box score
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Best tight end in college football? Impact of Brock Bowers goes well beyond Georgia football box score.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Youth sports facility vacates location in DeKalb
DeKalb’s only privately owned NCAA-certified sporting facility recently vacated its location in South DeKalb due to a prospective movie soundstage development that has now had its plans temporarily withdrawn. The movie soundstage could still be opening in a Memorial Drive strip mall, but the basketball, volleyball, and soccer facility—called...
flagpole.com
New Poll Shows Kemp Leading Abrams and Warnock Locked in Tight Race
Sen. Raphael Warnock is in a close race with Republican challenger Herschel Walker, while Democrat Stacey Abrams trails Gov. Brian Kemp, according to a new poll conducted by the University of Georgia for the Georgia News Collaborative, a partnership among the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Flagpole and other news organizations. Poll respondents...
Local briefs: new Supt begins tenure in Athens, convicted teller awaits sentencing in Hartwell
Today is the first day on the job for new Clarke County School Superintendent Robbie Hooker. Dr. Hooker, a former principal at Clarke Central High School, returns to Athens from his most recent post as superintendent in Social Circle. He replaces Dr. Xernona Thomas, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
Hundreds show up for beloved high school football star's visitation
JEFFERSON, Ga. — Hundreds came to pay their respects Tuesday night to 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt during his visitation inside The Jefferson Church. Besides his family, Elijah’s teammates, classmates, and teachers were among those who stood in line to honor him. Elijah was gunned down outside the Dave and...
Funeral plans announced for slain Jefferson High School football player
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Jefferson High School football player killed in a shooting at a Gwinnett ...
Georgia pastor's wife shot in head while sleeping passes away
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman shot by a stray bullet while sleeping in her home in Decatur has died. Lashunda Ellison was sleeping at her home along Wilkins Court last Wednesday when a bullet came through the house around midnight and struck her head, DeKalb County Police said.
