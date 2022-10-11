Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Microsoft joins forces with Meta to bring its suite of products to the Metaverse
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. On Tuesday, Microsoft announced a new partnership with Meta Platforms to bring its range of Microsoft Office 365...
protocol.com
How Microsoft uses its enterprise software app store to center its power
Over its 47-year history, Microsoft has long been known for employing subtle business practices to ice out competitors by preferencing its own products and services. The software giant is a master of bundling, using discounts on its vast array of products and services to keep consumers inside its ecosystem. Over...
ZDNet
Google is trying to solve the software supply chain security problem
Building software is challenging work that takes a range of different tools, libraries and other components referred to as the 'software supply chain'. Any weak link in that supply chain can lead to cyber breaches with major consequences -- such as the 2020 SolarWinds breach that targeted a wide range of entities, including parts of the US government.
futurumresearch.com
The Six Five at Google Cloud Next ’22 with Bronwyn Hastings, Google Cloud
The Six Five “On The Road” at Google Cloud Next 2022. Hosts Daniel Newman and Patrick Moorhead are joined by Bronwyn Hastings, Google Cloud’s VP, Head of Global ISV Partnerships and Channels. Their conversation highlights the importance Google Cloud Partners play in delivering Google Cloud technologies and the value they add for customers across every product area and industry. They also touch upon Google Cloud’s continued expansion of resources, tools, and incentives for their channel partners and ISVs, resulting in additional partner investments in Google Cloud services & product integrations because of the continual increase in customer engagements.
Digiday
Stagwell further expands its marketing cloud offerings with ‘research as a service’ purchase
Furthering its belief that software as a service (SaaS) offerings are becoming a more vital element in most marketers’ plans and executions, the highly acquisitive Stagwell just purchased control of Maru Group, Digiday has learned. Maru Group describes itself as a software experience and insights data platform. Its main...
REVEALED: Saudi Arabia's futuristic Neom city is luring top executives from major US firms like Amazon and Cisco with TAX-FREE $1.1M salaries
Saudi Arabia's $500 billion megacity project Neom has lured top executives from US companies such as Amazon and Cisco with rich salary offers and the prospect of no income taxes, according to a new report. Senior executives on Neom's leadership team, composed of roughly 20 Saudis and foreigners, are being...
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
KTEN.com
Data Analytics and Microsoft Power BI: An Informative Guide
Originally Posted On: https://trellispoint.com/data-analytics-and-microsoft-power-bi-an-informative-guide/. With its outstanding record in the field of technology, Microsoft’s data analytics tool, Power BI, provides tremendous value to businesses. Since its release, it has changed the way that businesses view their enterprises and initiate change within their operations. BI, or business intelligence, can run every single facet of a company’s operations without fail.
protocol.com
Coinbase and Google are totally hanging out
Google and Coinbase announced a deal Tuesday to help each other out: Google wants to get into crypto, while Coinbase wants more large institutional customers. As part of the deal, Google Cloud will start using Coinbase to accept crypto payments from some customers, while Coinbase will start using Google’s cloud services for its blockchain infrastructure.
TechCrunch
With $24.2M in funding, Diagrid launches its fully managed Dapr service for Kubernetes
Diagrid, which is coming out of stealth today and announcing a total of $24.2 million in funding, has a bit of a head start: It was co-founded by the creators of the Dapr and Kubernetes Event-Driven Autoscaling (KEDA) projects, Mark Fussell and Yaron Schneider. The two quietly raised a $4.2 million seed round led by Amplify and now a $20 million Series A round led by Norwest. Its angel investors are a who’s who of the cloud native ecosystem, including the likes of Kubernetes and Heptio co-founder Joe Beda, Envoy creator Matt Klein and Buoyant CEO William Morgan, as well as Microsoft Azure CTO Mark Russinovich (who the co-founders worked under during their time at Microsoft), former Atlassian CTO Sri Viswanath and former Heroku CEO Adam Gross.
protocol.com
Google and Coinbase are an item now
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: Google and Coinbase partner up, Brex enacts layoffs, and SBF talks policy. Google and Coinbase announced a deal Tuesday to help each other out: Google wants to get into crypto, while Coinbase wants more large institutional customers. As part of the...
TechRadar
Microsoft: Companies aren't holding back on cloud spending
One of Microsoft's most senior cloud executives claims he has "not seen organizations slow their efforts to move software programs to the cloud in the past few months". Scott Guthrie, who serves as EVP of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI division, told CNBC that he's not "seen the current situation cause people to pause cloud".
aiexpress.io
Asperitas and Cast Software partner to accelerate cloud migrations
In principle, migrating apps to the cloud needs to be so simple as putting in current apps on digital machines (VMs) working in an Amazon knowledge middle. It is a little more difficult in follow, owing to the configuration settings used to arrange these purposes. There may be important variations in how apps are configured on non-public enterprise servers in contrast with VMs within the cloud.
protocol.com
Everything we know about Meta’s AR and VR hardware road map
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Thursday, we explore what Meta’s Connect conference revealed about its AR and VR hardware plans and wonder what the deal is behind Roku’s partnership with Wyze Labs. Also: Visiting the world, in VR.
Labcorp Appoints Google Cloud Executive Kirsten Kliphouse to Its Board of Directors
BURLINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that Kirsten Kliphouse, president of Americas, Google Cloud, has joined its Board of Directors as an independent member. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013006001/en/ Photo courtesy of Labcorp
aiexpress.io
ManageEngine CloudSpend launches cloud cost management capabilities for Microsoft Azure
ManageEngine, the enterprise IT administration division of Zoho Company, has unveiled CloudSpend, its cloud observability and value optimisation platform, for Microsoft Azure. Already accessible for AWS, the answer’s enterprise intelligence and good forecasting capabilities have developed to handle the hole between capability planning and value optimisation for sources working in multi-cloud environments.
The Verge
BMW will be the first automaker to use Amazon Web Services’ cloud platform
BMW will be the first automaker to use Amazon Web Services’ cloud software to manage data from its connected vehicles, the companies announced Thursday. BMW says it has roughly 20 million connected vehicles on the road today. The AWS software will be integrated into BMW’s “Neue Klasse” platform for its future lineup of electric vehicles. This platform will “process roughly triple the volume of vehicle data compared to the current generation of BMW models,” Nicolai Krämer, vice president of vehicle connectivity platforms at the BMW Group, said in a statement.
TechCrunch
With $67M in new capital, NorthOne is doubling down on SMBs as some fintech companies pull back
A flurry of fintechs emerged in hope of meeting that demand while incumbent banks clamored to step up their own digital games. Then there were those companies that existed well before the pandemic. New York-based challenger bank NorthOne is one such example. Founded by Eytan Bensoussan and Justin Adler in 2016, the startup was born to serve small business owners such as barbers, mechanics and local restaurant owners.
TechRadar
New Microsoft services could help to eliminate cybersecurity problems at the source
Microsoft Defender for Cloud now has two new features designed to improve DevOps platform management and insights into cloud security posture. The first, Microsoft Defender for DevOps, is a centralized platform designed to manage the security of several DevOps environments at once, in a bid to help businesses prioritize critical code issues and secure applications as they’re built.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: News and updates from TechCrunch’s Meta Connect 2022 coverage
Hello, humans, and the hundreds of AIs that are probably reading this as well. May your day be full of joy. If you can’t feel joy today, be kind to yourself. Perhaps tomorrow is the day for joy. That goes for both humans and AIs, come to think of it. — Christine and Haje.
