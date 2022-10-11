Diagrid, which is coming out of stealth today and announcing a total of $24.2 million in funding, has a bit of a head start: It was co-founded by the creators of the Dapr and Kubernetes Event-Driven Autoscaling (KEDA) projects, Mark Fussell and Yaron Schneider. The two quietly raised a $4.2 million seed round led by Amplify and now a $20 million Series A round led by Norwest. Its angel investors are a who’s who of the cloud native ecosystem, including the likes of Kubernetes and Heptio co-founder Joe Beda, Envoy creator Matt Klein and Buoyant CEO William Morgan, as well as Microsoft Azure CTO Mark Russinovich (who the co-founders worked under during their time at Microsoft), former Atlassian CTO Sri Viswanath and former Heroku CEO Adam Gross.

