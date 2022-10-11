Read full article on original website
This New York Couple Makes Over $3,000 a Month Dumpster Diving
Imagine being able to bring in an extra $3,000 a month just by digging through things thrown away by others. This is exactly what one New York couple has perfected!. Dave and Erin Sheffield live in Buffalo and both of them have full-time jobs, but when they get some free time, they sift through things that other people have thrown out and turn into a profit.
Rainbow fentanyl – the newest Halloween scare
It’s worth considering what’s familiar and what’s new about these warnings.
This $10 Tool With Over 13,000 Positive Reviews 'Works Wonders With Catching Fruit Flies'
No matter the time or place, chances are, fruit flies are going to come and become such a huge annoyance. If you have a bunch of food, fruit flies come knocking. And if you have a bunch of plants, chances are you’re quite well-acquainted with gnats. Either way, they’re a nuisance, and they never seem to go away. But thanks to this new Amazon staple, those nuisances can be a thing of the past for only $10. We know, we were crazy intrigued, too, when we saw that. Buy: Kensizer Traps (20 Pack) $9.99, originally $15.99 The Kensizer 20-Pack Fruit Fly Trap is...
PETS・
How To Find Out if Someone Has Died in Your House in New York
If you’ve ever been house hunting (or just walked into an open house because you were feeling nosey), then you’ve probably found yourself wondering as you wandered if anything scandalous happened within the four walls, right?. Did you know that in the state of New York, if a...
Buckle In, Apparently a Butter Shortage Is on the Way
These days, when we go grocery shopping, most of us grab an extra package or container of the things that we use on a regular basis to tuck away for a rainy day, right?. Well, if butter is a staple in your home, it looks like the rainy day might be just around the corner as experts are warning of the very real possibility of a butter shortage.
A Woman Tried To Kiss The President In Niagara Falls
There are certain things that happen in the world that make you wonder, what in the world were they thinking?. And not only that...how did they get away with it?. A picture surfaced the other day on Reddit of a young woman who was trying to kiss President John F. Kennedy back in the day right here in Niagara Falls.
New York Makes List of Top Five States With the Most Haunted Homes
Many years ago there was a couple who moved into what they thought was the perfect house - until they realized they hadn't. This couple moved from California to Upstate New York to be closer to the wife's elderly parents and the couple was ecstatic that not only were they able to find a gorgeous house within their budget, but that it was only a mile from their family.
