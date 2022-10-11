Read full article on original website
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf, Sen. Casey Celebrate $20.3 Million Grant, Historic Investments in Philaport
Today, Governor Tom Wolf and U.S. Senator Bob Casey visited the Port of Philadelphia to celebrate a $20.3 million federal grant to construct a new 100,000 square-foot warehouse at Tioga Marine Terminal. “The port is an economic powerhouse not just for the Philadelphia region, but for all of Pennsylvania,” said...
pa.gov
Wolf Administration Highlights $8.65 Million Investment in 3,105 Central PA Manufacturing Jobs at Fresh Roasted Coffee, Sivana Converting Tours in Sunbury
Sunbury, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna toured Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting in Northumberland County to see firsthand operations supported by Governor Tom Wolf’s investments to create good paying manufacturing jobs in the commonwealth during Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania.
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces 327 New Manufacturing Jobs Coming to Huntingdon County with Expansion of Cabinetworks Group
DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 10:00 AM today, 11823 Lenape Drive, Mount Union, PA 17066. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Cabinetworks Group, a national kitchen cabinet manufacturing company, will create and retain 1,694 total jobs in multiple Pennsylvania counties as part of a planned expansion at the company’s Mount Union facility in Huntingdon County.
pa.gov
Governor and First Lady Wolf Recognize Pennsylvania’s 2022 Distinguished Daughters
Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf recognized 11 women as this year’s Distinguished Daughters of Pennsylvania, highlighting their extraordinary achievements and contributions to the commonwealth at an event at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg on Wednesday. “Pennsylvania Distinguished Daughters have a long history of going above...
pa.gov
Wolf Administration Proposes Profit-Sharing Agreement with Medical Assistance Managed Care Organizations, Ensuring Taxpayer Dollars Benefit Vulnerable Pennsylvanians
Governor Tom Wolf today announced that Pennsylvania is proposing to enter a new profit-sharing agreement with its Medical Assistance physical health (PH) managed care organizations (MCOs). Under the proposed agreement, PH-MCOs will be limited to 3% profits annually with the requirement to invest additional profits in approved projects and initiatives that directly benefit the health and well-being of Pennsylvanians. The agreement would take effect for the 2023 contract year.
pa.gov
PennDOT Announces ‘Innovations Challenge’ Contest for High School Students
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that students are invited to participate in the sixth annual PennDOT Innovations Challenge, which encourages students to use their problem-solving, creative and strategic-thinking abilities to solve real-world transportation challenges in a competition among their peers. The Innovations Challenge is open to all students in grades 9-12, regardless of their school's learning model.
pa.gov
DEP Reaches Settlement with Shell Pipeline Company and Minnesota Limited for Falcon Pipeline Construction Violations
Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced that it has executed a $670,000 consent assessment of civil penalty with Shell Pipeline Company LP and its contractor, Minnesota Limited LLC, for violations of its permit and Pennsylvania laws and regulations that occurred in 2019 and 2020 during construction of the company’s Falcon pipeline project.
pa.gov
Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Encourages Drug and Alcohol Treatment Providers to Participate in Treatment Locator Tool During Open Enrollment Period
Harrisburg, PA - The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced that the 2022 open enrollment period is underway for licensed substance use disorder (SUD) treatment providers in Pennsylvania to submit their information to be included in the Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform, ATLAS. “When it comes...
