Governor Tom Wolf today announced that Pennsylvania is proposing to enter a new profit-sharing agreement with its Medical Assistance physical health (PH) managed care organizations (MCOs). Under the proposed agreement, PH-MCOs will be limited to 3% profits annually with the requirement to invest additional profits in approved projects and initiatives that directly benefit the health and well-being of Pennsylvanians. The agreement would take effect for the 2023 contract year.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO