ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 1

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cheney Police Chief John Hensley resigns from role

CHENEY, Wash. — John D. Hensley has resigned from his role as Cheney Police Chief. 4 News Now has obtained a copy of Hensley’s resignation letter, which was sent to Mayor Chris Grover on Tuesday. “Pursuant to your request, I resign as the Cheney Chief of Police effectively immediately,” is all the letter states. Grover told 4 News Now he...
CHENEY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Bad Pass By WSU Student Causes 3 Car Crash Injuring 3 On SR26 Near LaCrosse

Three people were injured in a three-car accident on State Route 26 near LaCrosse on Friday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred near milepost 100 about 4 miles West of town around 1:30. Troopers say 18 year old Washington State University student Kaitlyn Harris of Tacoma was driving a sedan when she tried to pass vehicle Westbound. Harris struck two oncoming vehicles traveling Eastbound. Harris was injured and taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Her passenger 18 year old WSU student Shaniah Roberts of Lakewood was injured and taken to the hospital in Colfax. The driver of one of the vehicles that Harris struck 90 year old Joyce Kubitza of Blaine was injured and was eventually flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Troopers determined that Harris was trying to make a bad pass which caused the crash.
LACROSSE, WA
pullmanradio.com

4 People Hurt In Deck Collapse At UI Fraternity

Four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a University of Idaho fraternity house Saturday night. The City of Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Phi Kappa Tau house around 11:30. Volunteers transported 4 people to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. No other injuries were reported. Officials say a deck that was constructed at the fraternity on old greek row failed. The incident remains under investigation.
MOSCOW, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Pullman, WA
Crime & Safety
pullmanradio.com

The Washington Apple to host a BookTalk at Pullman Depot Heritage Center

The Washington Apple presents a BookTalk this Thursday from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Pullman Depot Hertiage Center in the Freight Room. Local historian Amanda Van Lanen will give a talk related to her new book, “The Washington Apple: Orchards and the Development of Industrial Agriculture.”. The book...
PULLMAN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsu#Police#College Hill Association
pullmanradio.com

Crews Fixing Water Main Leak Under South Grand Avenue In Pullman Today

City of Pullman crews are working to fix a water main leak under South Grand Avenue today. The work zone is on Grand at Daisy Street near the Goodwill drop-off. Two way traffic will be maintained on South Grand today during the work. This is just a couple of blocks South of last month’s major water main break under Grand. Some nearby customers may temporarily lose water today while crews work to fix the leak.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Latah Man Dies In Crash On SR27

A Latah Washington man died in a crash in Southern Spokane County. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on State Route 27 in Fairfield. 27 year old Anthony Silva was driving a sedan Northbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a trailer behind a truck that was turning left onto the highway. Silva died at the scene. The driver of the truck 56 year old Jeffrey Gunderson of Potlatch was not injured. Troopers say alcohol was involved and that Silva’s excessive speed caused the collision.
LATAH, WA
pullmanradio.com

City Of Pullman Looking To Fill Vacancy On Planning Commission

The City of Pullman is looking for a new Planning Commission member. There is a vacancy on the Pullman Planning Commission. The seven-member board reviews major land use development proposals in the community. Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson is seeking applications to fill the vacancy. A link for applications for the City of Pullman’s Planning Commission can be found here https://cdn5-hosted.civiclive.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_15252867/Image/Boards_Commissions/Commission%20Application%20Fill%20In_updated_7.14.22.pdf.
PULLMAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
pullmanradio.com

Association Of Washington Business’s Manufacturing Week Bus Tour Highlights New Apprenticeship Program At Garfield-Palouse High School

The Association of Washington Business’s annual Manufacturing Week Bus Tour stopped on the Palouse Tuesday to highlight a new high school apprenticeship program. The tour stopped at Garfield-Palouse High School for their new apprenticeship program in automotive technology. The new offering is a joint effort between GPHS………..the McGregor Company, Ford and Spokane Community Colleges. Students enrolled in the program earn dual credits and have several options for job placement or continuing education once they graduate from high school. The automotive technology apprenticeship program at GPHS is a pilot this year. Officials are hoping to expand the offering to other high schools in Eastern Washington.
GARFIELD, WA
KHQ Right Now

Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning

OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
OROFINO, ID
uiargonaut.com

Moscow community turns out for Roe the Vote

Over 200 people gather at East City Park to speak about the Idaho's legislature abortion ban. At noon in East City Park, it looked like any other weekend. A family barbeque in one corner, a group of teenagers playing volleyball in the sand pit and children on the playground. However, this past Saturday, an hour later, there was a protest.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

University of Idaho to host Auditorium Chamber Music Series

U of I’s Auditorium Chamber Music Series will present historic recordings of some of the great singers of yesteryear at the Auditorium of the Administration Building on the Moscow Campus this Tuesday at 7:30 pm. Susanna Phillips, Paul Neubauer and Anne-Marie McDermott will perform salon type songs including an...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy