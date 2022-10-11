Read full article on original website
Cheney Police Chief John Hensley resigns from role
CHENEY, Wash. — John D. Hensley has resigned from his role as Cheney Police Chief. 4 News Now has obtained a copy of Hensley’s resignation letter, which was sent to Mayor Chris Grover on Tuesday. “Pursuant to your request, I resign as the Cheney Chief of Police effectively immediately,” is all the letter states. Grover told 4 News Now he...
pullmanradio.com
Bad Pass By WSU Student Causes 3 Car Crash Injuring 3 On SR26 Near LaCrosse
Three people were injured in a three-car accident on State Route 26 near LaCrosse on Friday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred near milepost 100 about 4 miles West of town around 1:30. Troopers say 18 year old Washington State University student Kaitlyn Harris of Tacoma was driving a sedan when she tried to pass vehicle Westbound. Harris struck two oncoming vehicles traveling Eastbound. Harris was injured and taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Her passenger 18 year old WSU student Shaniah Roberts of Lakewood was injured and taken to the hospital in Colfax. The driver of one of the vehicles that Harris struck 90 year old Joyce Kubitza of Blaine was injured and was eventually flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Troopers determined that Harris was trying to make a bad pass which caused the crash.
pullmanradio.com
4 People Hurt In Deck Collapse At UI Fraternity
Four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a University of Idaho fraternity house Saturday night. The City of Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Phi Kappa Tau house around 11:30. Volunteers transported 4 people to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. No other injuries were reported. Officials say a deck that was constructed at the fraternity on old greek row failed. The incident remains under investigation.
pullmanradio.com
North Jackson Street Parking Lot Closure In Moscow Starts Friday For Construction Work
Most of the North Jackson Street Parking Lot in downtown Moscow will be closed starting Friday for construction work. The City of Moscow is rebuilding the lot and improving the sidewalk.
pullmanradio.com
The Washington Apple to host a BookTalk at Pullman Depot Heritage Center
The Washington Apple presents a BookTalk this Thursday from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Pullman Depot Hertiage Center in the Freight Room. Local historian Amanda Van Lanen will give a talk related to her new book, “The Washington Apple: Orchards and the Development of Industrial Agriculture.”. The book...
Three People, Including Two Recent Clarkston High School Graduates, Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Arizona
NEW RIVER, AZ - Three freshman students at Grand Canyon University, two of whom were recent graduates of Clarkston High School, were killed in a wrong-way crash early Monday morning on Interstate 17 in New River, Arizona. During the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, 2022 at approximately 3:51...
Clarkston residents attending Grand Canyon University die in fatal crash
PHOENIX, Arizona — Three female Grand Canyon University (GCU) students were involved in a fatal crash early this morning. The three victims, Abriauna Hoffman, Hunter Balberdi and Magdalyn (Maggie) Ogden were all freshmen at GCU. Ogden and Hoffman were both from Clarkston, WA. Balberdi was from HI. Around 4...
27-Year-Old Anthony J. Silva Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Fairfield (Fairfield, WA)
The Washington State Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Fairfield. The officials stated that a 2005 Mini Cooper was traveling north on State Route 27 when it struck a truck driven by 56-year-old Jeffrey W. Gunderson. The officials identified the mini cooper driver as 27-year-old Anthony J. Silva. Officials...
pullmanradio.com
Crews Fixing Water Main Leak Under South Grand Avenue In Pullman Today
City of Pullman crews are working to fix a water main leak under South Grand Avenue today. The work zone is on Grand at Daisy Street near the Goodwill drop-off. Two way traffic will be maintained on South Grand today during the work. This is just a couple of blocks South of last month’s major water main break under Grand. Some nearby customers may temporarily lose water today while crews work to fix the leak.
pullmanradio.com
Latah Man Dies In Crash On SR27
A Latah Washington man died in a crash in Southern Spokane County. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on State Route 27 in Fairfield. 27 year old Anthony Silva was driving a sedan Northbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a trailer behind a truck that was turning left onto the highway. Silva died at the scene. The driver of the truck 56 year old Jeffrey Gunderson of Potlatch was not injured. Troopers say alcohol was involved and that Silva’s excessive speed caused the collision.
pullmanradio.com
Vehicle Licensing Office In Colfax Closed For The Rest Of The Week Due To Unforeseen Technical Issues
The vehicle licensing office in the Whitman County Auditor’s Office in Colfax is closed for the rest of the week due to unforeseen technical issues. Officials hope to re-open the licensing office on Monday. The private vehicle licensing sub-agents remain open on Bishop Boulevard in Pullman and at Smith’s Country Store in Rosalia.
pullmanradio.com
City Of Pullman Looking To Fill Vacancy On Planning Commission
The City of Pullman is looking for a new Planning Commission member. There is a vacancy on the Pullman Planning Commission. The seven-member board reviews major land use development proposals in the community. Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson is seeking applications to fill the vacancy. A link for applications for the City of Pullman’s Planning Commission can be found here https://cdn5-hosted.civiclive.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_15252867/Image/Boards_Commissions/Commission%20Application%20Fill%20In_updated_7.14.22.pdf.
pullmanradio.com
Association Of Washington Business’s Manufacturing Week Bus Tour Highlights New Apprenticeship Program At Garfield-Palouse High School
The Association of Washington Business’s annual Manufacturing Week Bus Tour stopped on the Palouse Tuesday to highlight a new high school apprenticeship program. The tour stopped at Garfield-Palouse High School for their new apprenticeship program in automotive technology. The new offering is a joint effort between GPHS………..the McGregor Company, Ford and Spokane Community Colleges. Students enrolled in the program earn dual credits and have several options for job placement or continuing education once they graduate from high school. The automotive technology apprenticeship program at GPHS is a pilot this year. Officials are hoping to expand the offering to other high schools in Eastern Washington.
KHQ Right Now
Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning
OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
KXLY
Lewiston man accused of molesting child at daycare over 9 years
LEWISTON, Idaho — The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office filed two counts of lewd conduct with a minor child and one count of sexual abuse of a child under 16 against a Lewiston man on Friday. Chad Heath, 48, is accused of molesting a child between 2009 and...
uiargonaut.com
Moscow community turns out for Roe the Vote
Over 200 people gather at East City Park to speak about the Idaho's legislature abortion ban. At noon in East City Park, it looked like any other weekend. A family barbeque in one corner, a group of teenagers playing volleyball in the sand pit and children on the playground. However, this past Saturday, an hour later, there was a protest.
pullmanradio.com
University of Idaho to host Auditorium Chamber Music Series
U of I’s Auditorium Chamber Music Series will present historic recordings of some of the great singers of yesteryear at the Auditorium of the Administration Building on the Moscow Campus this Tuesday at 7:30 pm. Susanna Phillips, Paul Neubauer and Anne-Marie McDermott will perform salon type songs including an...
pullmanradio.com
Friday Deadline To RSVP For Moscow Chamber Of Commerce Candidates Forum & Luncheon
Friday at 4:00 is the deadline to RSVP for next week’s Moscow Chamber of Commerce candidates forum and luncheon. Candidates for the local Idaho State Senate seat and state house seats will be taking part. The luncheon and forum are on Wednesday from 11:30 to 1:00 at the University Inn Best Western.
