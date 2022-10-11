Deborah Sloan Wexler, 69, of Statesville, N.C., passed away October 10, 2022, in Wilmington, N.C. Mrs. Wexler was born December 20, 1952, in Iredell County, the daughter of Betty Sloan and the late Bill Sloan. Debbie was a graduate of North Iredell High School, Class of 1971. She was employed by Dr. Vacca as an orthodontics assistant and later worked with Manheim Auto in Statesville. She was a member of Mountain View Methodist Church. In 1993 Debbie married her beloved husband, Steve Wexler, who survives.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO