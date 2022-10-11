Read full article on original website
Phyllis Nanney Hardwick
Phyllis Nanney Hardwick, 82, of Kernersville, N.C., and formerly of Statesville, N.C., died Monday, October 10, 2022, at Yadkin Nursing Care in Yadkinville, N.C. She was born in Iredell County on April 8, 1940, to the late Thomas Nanney and Pauline Dingler Nanney. Phyllis was a bookkeeper for many years....
Wiley Henderson
Wiley Henderson, 89, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on October 11, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House after a brief illness. Wiley was born February 17, 1933, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late Houston Henderson and Mae Bennett Henderson. Wiley retired from Builtright Chair Company and was a member of...
Deborah Sloan Wexler
Deborah Sloan Wexler, 69, of Statesville, N.C., passed away October 10, 2022, in Wilmington, N.C. Mrs. Wexler was born December 20, 1952, in Iredell County, the daughter of Betty Sloan and the late Bill Sloan. Debbie was a graduate of North Iredell High School, Class of 1971. She was employed by Dr. Vacca as an orthodontics assistant and later worked with Manheim Auto in Statesville. She was a member of Mountain View Methodist Church. In 1993 Debbie married her beloved husband, Steve Wexler, who survives.
David Lee Yates Jr.
David Lee Yates Jr., 65, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022. He was born June 22, 1957, to David Lee Yates Sr. and Betty Jane Duke of Iredell County, N.C. In addition to his parents, David and Betty Yates, David was preceded in death by a brother,...
Fred Marvin Bowlin Jr.
Fred Marvin Bowlin Jr., 74, of Davidson, N.C., passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his residence. Born June 10, 1948, in Kannapolis, N.C., he was a son of the late Fred Marvin Bowlin Sr. and Emma Lowder Bowlin. Mr. Bowlin was a retired supervisor for Overnite Transportation. He...
Hong Thi Le Duong
On October 9, 2022, Hong Thi Le Duong passed away peacefully at the age of 73 in Mooresville, N.C. She was surrounded by her husband, children, grandchildren, and sisters. Her warm smile and sweet nature will certainly live on in our hearts. In 1975, Hong fled war-torn Vietnam with her...
Made in Statesville: Doosan Bobcat expansion a model of vision, technology
Bobcat Co., a global leader in the compact equipment industry, marked the completion of its new $70 million manufacturing facility expansion in Statesville on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 600,000-square-foot expansion increased the footprint to more than 1 million square feet on the 150-acre campus, making it one of...
Section of Brevard Street in Statesville to be closed for two weeks
Brevard Street will be closed between First Avenue and Stockton Street for approximately two weeks beginning Monday, October 17. The Stormwater Division will be replacing a failing cross pipe under the road and repairing a sink hole behind the storm drain catch basin. Only local traffic will be allowed in...
Sheriff: Three stolen vehicles recovered in northern Iredell; suspect arrested
A northern Iredell County resident faces multiple counts of larceny of a motor vehicle following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Scotty Eugene Shoemaker, 54, Shoemaker Farm Road, Statesville, in a news release Wednesday. On Friday, October 7, Deputy R....
HempStock fall festival planned for October 15 at Atkinson Acres Farms
Greg Atkinson of Atkinson Acres Farms will host HempStock, a fall festival, on Saturday, October 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. The event will be held at 399 Lookout Dam Road near Statesville. There will be food, BBQ, activities for kids...
2022 Carolina BalloonFest: Parking Information
During the weekend, FREE parking for all patrons is located at the Park & Ride, at the Iredell County Fairgrounds, located at 630 N. Main St, Troutman, NC 28166. FREE, rotating Charter Bus shuttle services to BalloonFest all weekend. FRIDAY October 15 ♦ opens from 2 PM until The End...
Sheriff: Three suspects face charges after shooting related to dispute over drug deal
Three men face charges as a result of an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigation of a drug-related shooting that occurred outside a home near Mooresville last month. ICSO deputies were dispatched to a home at 159 Tennessee Circle around midnight on Wednesday, September 14, following a 911 call about a shooting at that location.
Troutman Council responds to criticisms, considers changes to boards and food truck policy
Troutman Council members addressed recent criticism about town growth and infrastructure during the council’s agenda briefing on Monday afternoon, correcting a misinterpretation of a state law and defending the town’s water and sewer system. A recent citizen editorial called for a “moratorium” on new residential construction in southern...
Chaplain hired as athletic director at Statesville Christian School
Statesville Christian School has hired a new athletic director to manage all facets of the school’s athletics program, including scheduling, working with coaches and marketing the school’s sports teams. JD Chaplain, whose experience includes work at Orangewood Christian School in Florida and Asheville Christian Academy, took over as...
Johnny Frank Jones
Johnny Frank Jones, 66, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on October 5, 2022, at Conover Nursing and Rehab. Johnny was born June 6, 1956, to Louis and Esther Cheshire Jones. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, James Douglas Jones Sr., Luke Jones and Ronald Wayne Jones Sr.
MPD to host drug take-back event on October 29
The Mooresville Police Department will host a drug and syringe take-back event on Saturday, October 29, as part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Take-Back Day. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cannon Pharmacy, 521 East Plaza Drive, Mooresville. This initiative is designed...
I-SS Board supports creation of early college program at Career Academy & Technical School
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education on Monday unanimously approved a resolution supporting the creation of an early college program on the campus of the Career Academy and Technical School (CATS) that will focus on career and technical education. The resolution requests Mitchell Community College’s Board of Trustees collaborate with...
Town of Troutman Water System AIA Request for Qualifications – Engineering Services
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) The Town of Troutman is seeking professional engineering services for design, permit approval, bidding, construction observation and contract administration through the final certification of the project. The selected engineering firm shall fulfill the duties of the Engineer and the Resident Project Representative (RPR) as described in the General and Supplementary Conditions of the 2018 edition of the EJCDC C-700 and C-800 construction contract documents.
I-SS Board approves first reading of changes to district’s policy on unpaid meal charges
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education approved changes to the district’s meal policies on Monday. The updated policy will eliminate a provision that students who have unpaid charges on their account be served an “alternative” meal. All students will receive the same meal regardless of their ability to pay under the revised policy.
