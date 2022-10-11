Read full article on original website
Related
vegas24seven.com
shareDOWNTOWN Fremont East to begin booking hard hat tours for prospective tenants on Oct. 17
ShareDOWNTOWN Fremont East to begin booking hard hat tours for prospective tenants on Oct. 17. Demand for premium apartment community in downtown Las Vegas is high. The construction of the second shareDOWNTOWN residential apartment community in the Fremont East neighborhood of downtown Las Vegas is ahead of schedule and will begin offering hard hat tours for prospective tenants on Monday, Oct. 17.
vegas24seven.com
The iconic Sand Dollar Lounge announces Make-A-Wish charity night at Nightmare on Spring Mountain
Disney costume night, specialty cocktails, delicious pizza and live music all in benefit of Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at 8 p.m. The iconic Sand Dollar Lounge has announced a special Make-A-Wish Charity Night with costumes, live music, specialty cocktails, delicious pizza and more. Set for Sunday, Oct....
vegas24seven.com
The Mob Museum To Offer Free Museum Admission To Nevada Residents In Honor Of Kefauver Day, Nov. 15
THE MOB MUSEUM TO OFFER FREE MUSEUM ADMISSION TO NEVADA. RESIDENTS IN HONOR OF KEFAUVER DAY, TUESDAY, NOV. 15. The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, announces FREE museum admission for Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents to celebrate Kefauver Day, which commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the Museum’s courtroom on Nov. 15, 1950.
vegas24seven.com
The Punk Rock Museum to Open in Las Vegas January 2023
L: The Punk Rock Museum, under construction near the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown; R: Johnny Thunders’ jacket, part of. Curator Bryan Ray Turcotte’s collection (photo credit: Lisa Johnson). NEVER MIND THE GUGGENHEIM! THE PUNK ROCK MUSEUM. TO OPEN IN LAS VEGAS JANUARY 2023. World’s Most Comprehensive Punk...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vegas24seven.com
LVMPD FOUNDATION GOOD TICKET PROGRAM RECOGNIZES OFFICERS MAUGA & RAZO FOR MENTORSHIP OF YOUTH
WHAT: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation’s 2022 Good Ticket program recognizes Officer Rebecca Mauga and Officer Marizela Razo for their mentorship of female students in CCSD schools. Razo and Mauga were nominated for their leadership and coaching to build confidence in the students, encourage them to stand up and speak out about things that are important to them, and how to give back to their community.
vegas24seven.com
Getaway with a StaCation at Station Casinos
Have a Nevada ID to your name? Locals receive our best available rates and waived resort fees by clicking here. Ends: 12/29/22 9:59 PM (Pacific Time Zone). Stay now through December 29, 2022 (Blackout dates apply) *Nevada ID required. ** See terms and conditions for details. California Residents Getaway at...
vegas24seven.com
TOOTSIES, KID ROCK’s AND TRACKHOUSE RACING ROLLING IN HOT TO LAS VEGAS
TOOTSIES, KID ROCK’s AND TRACKHOUSE RACING ROLLING IN HOT IN LAS VEGAS. Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain To Sport Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk and Tootsies Branded Camaros for NASCAR Weekend. Suárez Focused on Trophies, Fun in Final Races; Will Pilot Kid Rock’s No. 99 Honky Tonk Chevrolet...
vegas24seven.com
Atomic Museum Invites Community to Halloween Trunk Or Treat, Friday, Oct. 28
Exhibit at the Atomic Museum. (Photos Courtesy of Atomic Museum) ATOMIC MUSEUM INVITES COMMUNITY TO HALLOWEEN TRUNK OR TREAT,. The Atomic Museum invites the local community to its first-ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event on Friday, Oct. 28. At this FREE event, the Atomic Museum will host cars outfitted with Halloween décor as they pass out candy to guests dressed in costume. Additionally, the event will include science-themed activities for kids, a DJ, face painting, sweet and salty treats and more.
RELATED PEOPLE
vegas24seven.com
Tivoli Village Invites Guests to Ales & Tails Pet Adoption Event, Sunday, Oct. 16
L to R: Promotional Graphic for Ales & Tails; Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive entrance. (Photos Courtesy of Tivoli Village) Tivoli Village and Las Vegas’ Jason Mahoney of ALT 107.5 will host Ales & Tails at The Piazza. This pet adoption event will include dogs onsite from the Samadhi Legacy Foundation and Heaven Can Wait Animal Society available for adoption. In addition, attendees can learn more about veterinarian care, dog training and animal welfare and safety from Durango Animal Hospital, imPETus Animal Training, Pawsunbroken Rescue & Sanctuary and Clark County Animal Protection Services.
vegas24seven.com
HIT A HOLE-IN-ONE FOR SERVING OUR KIDS FOUNDATION
Plan to swing at 11th Annual Golf Tournament on November 5 at Stallion Mountain Golf Club. Serving Our Kids Foundation will hold its 11th annual golf tournament at The. Stallion Mountain Golf Club. This is their major fundraiser to continue providing 4,000 weekly. meal bags across more than 100 schools...
Comments / 0