WHAT: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation’s 2022 Good Ticket program recognizes Officer Rebecca Mauga and Officer Marizela Razo for their mentorship of female students in CCSD schools. Razo and Mauga were nominated for their leadership and coaching to build confidence in the students, encourage them to stand up and speak out about things that are important to them, and how to give back to their community.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 22 HOURS AGO