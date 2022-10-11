ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitman County, WA

pullmanradio.com

The Washington Apple to host a BookTalk at Pullman Depot Heritage Center

The Washington Apple presents a BookTalk this Thursday from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Pullman Depot Hertiage Center in the Freight Room. Local historian Amanda Van Lanen will give a talk related to her new book, “The Washington Apple: Orchards and the Development of Industrial Agriculture.”. The book...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

WSU PD seeks information about bicycle theft

The WSU Police Department is seeking information about a bicycle theft that occurred on 10-12-2022 from the West side of the Spark Building. A $500 reward is being offered by the owner for any information that leads to the bicycle being recovered. The bicycle is described as a baby blue...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Good Food Co-op hosts Fall Stream Clean-up

The Pullman Good Food Co-op is partnering with Palouse Conservation District for the Adopt-a-Stream program, there will be a Fall Stream Clean-up this Saturday from 10 am to noon at the North end of the Pullman City Playfields. They will provide trash bags and gloves. It is recommended to bring...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Phillips Farm Fall Festival this Saturday in Moscow

Friends of Phillips Farm will hold a Fall Festival this Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm at Virgil Phillips Farm County Park, located North of Moscow on US Highway 95. This free family friendly event will have Cider pressing, a beginner multi-use mountain bike trail, Horse-drawn wagon rides, Live music and more.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Latah County Sheriff’s office warns against recent phone scams

The Latah County Sheriff’s office warns against recent scam calls. Callers are claiming to be the Operations Captain from the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. The callers are telling people they have missed court and are asking for money in order to get them to see the judge. This is a scam and the Latah County Sheriff’s office asks that you do not disclose any personal information or give them any money.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington.  The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.  Caution is still advised at all times for people...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Flooding Grimes Way at WSU Update

Washing State University sent out an alert to avoid the intersection of Stadium Way and Grimes Way due to flooding. A Chilled Water line loop, used for cooling, was damaged. Reports indicate the leak is stopped and water is receding.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

WSU Concert Friday Night Pairs Music And Scent

Two Washington State University departments are teaming up for a unique concert experience Friday night. The WSU School of Music and the School of Food Science are presenting the show. The jazz and Brazilian music concert will include scents to elicit a sense of place. The concert is at 7:30 Friday in the Kimbrough Concert Hall. Admission is free.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Axe Throwing Establishment Comes To The Palouse

An axe-throwing establishment has arrived on the Palouse. Moscow Axe Throwing is located at 310 West 3rd Street. The business hosted its grand opening last weekend. Moscow Axe Throwing is open 7 days a week from noon to midnight.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Pullman’s First Traffic Circles (Not Roundabouts) Set To Open Next Week

Pullman’s first traffic circles which city officials say are not roundabouts are set to open to traffic next week. The project is part of the improvements that have been constructed on Center Street on Sunnyside Hill this summer. Officials are hoping to open Center and its new traffic circles at Itani Drive and Finch Way on Wednesday the 19th. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page officials point out that the traffic circles are not roundabouts. Drivers need to slow down, yield to traffic already in the intersection and stay right to navigate traffic circles counterclockwise.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Work On Vassar Meadows Road Near Deary Starts Monday

The U.S. Forest Service will be working on Vassar Meadows Road North of Deary starting Monday. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will be replacing the cattle guards on the road. The work will be at mile markers 4, 6, and 8. Motorists can expect lengthy traffic delays during the work. The project is expected to run through the rest of the month.
DEARY, ID

