Read full article on original website
Related
pullmanradio.com
The Washington Apple to host a BookTalk at Pullman Depot Heritage Center
The Washington Apple presents a BookTalk this Thursday from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Pullman Depot Hertiage Center in the Freight Room. Local historian Amanda Van Lanen will give a talk related to her new book, “The Washington Apple: Orchards and the Development of Industrial Agriculture.”. The book...
‘Over-enthused’: WA Department of License provides IDs for people living at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living at Camp Hope are another step closer to being able to leave the camp on their own. Representatives from the Washington Department of Licensing were on site to get IDs for people living at the camp. ” over-enthused,” said Dorthy Ana Baxter, who lives at Camp Hope. “I don’t even know. I’m kind of speechless...
pullmanradio.com
Coldwell Banker Tomlinson accepting donations for Pullman Food Bank at Pumpkin Fest
Coldwell Banker Tomlinson invites families to the Pumpkin Fest this Saturday from 9:00 am to noon at South Grand Avenue in Pullman at 405 South Grand Avenue, and in Moscow at 217 South Main Street. All kids will go home with a free pumpkin while supplies last. There will also...
pullmanradio.com
WSU PD seeks information about bicycle theft
The WSU Police Department is seeking information about a bicycle theft that occurred on 10-12-2022 from the West side of the Spark Building. A $500 reward is being offered by the owner for any information that leads to the bicycle being recovered. The bicycle is described as a baby blue...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Good Food Co-op hosts Fall Stream Clean-up
The Pullman Good Food Co-op is partnering with Palouse Conservation District for the Adopt-a-Stream program, there will be a Fall Stream Clean-up this Saturday from 10 am to noon at the North end of the Pullman City Playfields. They will provide trash bags and gloves. It is recommended to bring...
New parking meters, mobile payment option rolled out in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane just finished installing more new parking meters this week. It’s the next phase of a plan to simplify and upgrade on-street parking in downtown Spokane. You may have already seen some new meters over the summer — that was Phase 1 of the City’s meter replacement plan. In Phase 2, new meters are...
pullmanradio.com
Phillips Farm Fall Festival this Saturday in Moscow
Friends of Phillips Farm will hold a Fall Festival this Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm at Virgil Phillips Farm County Park, located North of Moscow on US Highway 95. This free family friendly event will have Cider pressing, a beginner multi-use mountain bike trail, Horse-drawn wagon rides, Live music and more.
pullmanradio.com
Latah County Sheriff’s office warns against recent phone scams
The Latah County Sheriff’s office warns against recent scam calls. Callers are claiming to be the Operations Captain from the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. The callers are telling people they have missed court and are asking for money in order to get them to see the judge. This is a scam and the Latah County Sheriff’s office asks that you do not disclose any personal information or give them any money.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
Residents and businesses weigh in on security added to homeless encampment
SPOKANE, Wash. — As local leaders hash out plans to clear out the homeless camp on state land near I-90, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is shelling out thousands of dollars to pay for security at the camp. On Wednesday, KREM 2 learned the details of their...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Civic Theatre presents Of Mice and Men
Pullman Civic Theatre will present Of Mice and Men starting October 14th through the 23rd at the Pullman theatre on Nye Street. To purchase tickets visit the link.
pullmanradio.com
Missoula Children’s Theatre Presenting The Frog Prince This Weekend Featuring Local Kids
The Missoula Children’s Theatre will present The Frog Prince this weekend featuring local kids. The shows are Friday night at 7:00 and Saturday morning at 11:00. The shows are inside Beasley Coliseum at Washington State University. Tickets are 7 dollars for adults, 5 dollars for kids 12 and under with kids under 2 getting in free.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pullmanradio.com
Flooding Grimes Way at WSU Update
Washing State University sent out an alert to avoid the intersection of Stadium Way and Grimes Way due to flooding. A Chilled Water line loop, used for cooling, was damaged. Reports indicate the leak is stopped and water is receding.
pullmanradio.com
WSU Concert Friday Night Pairs Music And Scent
Two Washington State University departments are teaming up for a unique concert experience Friday night. The WSU School of Music and the School of Food Science are presenting the show. The jazz and Brazilian music concert will include scents to elicit a sense of place. The concert is at 7:30 Friday in the Kimbrough Concert Hall. Admission is free.
pullmanradio.com
Axe Throwing Establishment Comes To The Palouse
An axe-throwing establishment has arrived on the Palouse. Moscow Axe Throwing is located at 310 West 3rd Street. The business hosted its grand opening last weekend. Moscow Axe Throwing is open 7 days a week from noon to midnight.
Spokane pastor on brink of homelessness 3 months after trying to start a homeless shelter
Miscommunications and confusion led to code violations and the city vacating the premises.
pullmanradio.com
North Jackson Street Parking Lot Closure In Moscow Starts Friday For Construction Work
Most of the North Jackson Street Parking Lot in downtown Moscow will be closed starting Friday for construction work. The City of Moscow is rebuilding the lot and improving the sidewalk.
Spokane police confirms involvement in suspected fraud investigation of Guardians Foundation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police confirm they're now involved in the investigation into reports of suspected fraud involving a large amount of money in the city's housing and homeless system. On Monday, Spokane City Council members said they learned a former Guardians Foundation employee was allegedly mishandling money. The...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman’s First Traffic Circles (Not Roundabouts) Set To Open Next Week
Pullman’s first traffic circles which city officials say are not roundabouts are set to open to traffic next week. The project is part of the improvements that have been constructed on Center Street on Sunnyside Hill this summer. Officials are hoping to open Center and its new traffic circles at Itani Drive and Finch Way on Wednesday the 19th. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page officials point out that the traffic circles are not roundabouts. Drivers need to slow down, yield to traffic already in the intersection and stay right to navigate traffic circles counterclockwise.
pullmanradio.com
Work On Vassar Meadows Road Near Deary Starts Monday
The U.S. Forest Service will be working on Vassar Meadows Road North of Deary starting Monday. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will be replacing the cattle guards on the road. The work will be at mile markers 4, 6, and 8. Motorists can expect lengthy traffic delays during the work. The project is expected to run through the rest of the month.
Comments / 0