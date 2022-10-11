ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iredellfreenews.com

Karen Elaine Crovitz

Karen Elaine Crovitz, 60, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her residence. She was born on December 24, 1961, in Mecklenburg County, N.C., to the late Colleen Sharp Caldwell and Donald Pharr. Karen was employed with Caliber Collision and was a member of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Mooresville. She enjoyed traveling, the beach, going to islands and taking cruises. She loved her family and friends and spending time with them.
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Mary Lou Rutten

Mary Lou Rutten, 80, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, with her family by her side. Born in Carroll, Iowa, on January 16, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Josephine and Lawrence Siepker. Mary was always family first, very thoughtful of others, and had a smile that would...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Lee Charles “Wayne” Benge

Lee Charles “Wayne” Benge, 81, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House. Mr. Benge was born on November 29, 1940, and was the son of the late Hubert Lee Benge and Dollie Grace Hartness. Mr. Benge is survived by his wife,...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

John Joseph Strayer

John Joseph Strayer, 89, of Mooresville, N.C., died peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He was born on September 17, 1933, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Born to the late John and Arletta (Carr) Strayer in Fort Wayne, Ind., he...
MOORESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
City
Fleetwood, NC
City
Waxhaw, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Mooresville, NC
Obituaries
iredellfreenews.com

Inaugural Heart of Jazz event raises $56K for Iredell Health Foundation

The Iredell Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Iredell Health System, raised more than $56,000 for local heart health at its first annual Heart of Jazz event. Attendees of the October 13 event in Mooresville were treated to an evening of live music and celebration, featuring cardiologist Ray Georgeson and Mo Money, a five-piece jazz band comprised of the nation’s top studio musicians, songwriters, and producers — all of whom have national performance and recording credits. Mo Money is also the Carolina Panthers’ house band for every game.
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Linda Frances Vinson

Linda Frances Vinson, 76, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on October 11, 2022. Mrs. Vinson was born November 12, 1945, to Mr. Francis Guigou and Mrs. Ruby Black Guigou. She married Mr. Kerry Dane Vinson on April 8, 1967. They were together for 52 years before his passing in 2019.
STATESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Music#Mooresville High School#Sos#Business Administration#Brawley Seed Company#The N C Legislation#Dino Of Pleasant Garden#Christian
iredellfreenews.com

Domestic Violence Awareness Walk shines light on survivors (Photo Gallery)

The Iredell Domestic Violence Task Force raised awareness about the epidemic of domestic violence during its annual “Walk-A-Mile in Their Shoes” event in Downtown Statesville on Tuesday afternoon. Statesville Police Department Community Resource Coordinator Pam Navey welcomed the crowd of about 40 to the event and recognized Robin...
STATESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
iredellfreenews.com

Statesville Woman’s Club supporting mission of Bella’s Backpacks, gearing up for ‘The Clubhouse’ Preservation Fundraiser

Motivational speaker Tyronna Hooker was the guest speaker at the October meeting of the Statesville Woman’s Club. She spoke about “Women Making a Difference,” asserting that the importance of success is “u” and the differences that you make in the community. She also read a story about carrots, eggs and ground coffee beans each being put into boiling water and their different outcomes. The moral was how we handle things in everyday life and the way we deal with adversity.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)

Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. EQUIPMENT OPERATOR II W/CDL- TRUCKING/TRANSPORTATION. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION WORKER (NOT A COUNTY POSITION) Note: This position is temporary and will be employed by North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies. Please go to www.ncapha.org to submit an electronic application. LIBRARY VOLUNTEER. Code: 60015066-1.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Town of Troutman request for qualifications for engineering services for clay pipe sewer system

The Town of Troutman is seeking professional engineering services for design, permit approval, bidding, construction observation and contract administration through the final certification of the project. The selected engineering firm shall fulfill the duties of the Engineer and the Resident Project Representative (RPR) as described in the General and Supplementary Conditions of the 2018 edition of the EJCDC C-700 and C-800 construction contract documents.
TROUTMAN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy