Karen Elaine Crovitz
Karen Elaine Crovitz, 60, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her residence. She was born on December 24, 1961, in Mecklenburg County, N.C., to the late Colleen Sharp Caldwell and Donald Pharr. Karen was employed with Caliber Collision and was a member of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Mooresville. She enjoyed traveling, the beach, going to islands and taking cruises. She loved her family and friends and spending time with them.
Mary Lou Rutten
Mary Lou Rutten, 80, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, with her family by her side. Born in Carroll, Iowa, on January 16, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Josephine and Lawrence Siepker. Mary was always family first, very thoughtful of others, and had a smile that would...
Lee Charles “Wayne” Benge
Lee Charles “Wayne” Benge, 81, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House. Mr. Benge was born on November 29, 1940, and was the son of the late Hubert Lee Benge and Dollie Grace Hartness. Mr. Benge is survived by his wife,...
John Joseph Strayer
John Joseph Strayer, 89, of Mooresville, N.C., died peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He was born on September 17, 1933, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Born to the late John and Arletta (Carr) Strayer in Fort Wayne, Ind., he...
Inaugural Heart of Jazz event raises $56K for Iredell Health Foundation
The Iredell Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Iredell Health System, raised more than $56,000 for local heart health at its first annual Heart of Jazz event. Attendees of the October 13 event in Mooresville were treated to an evening of live music and celebration, featuring cardiologist Ray Georgeson and Mo Money, a five-piece jazz band comprised of the nation’s top studio musicians, songwriters, and producers — all of whom have national performance and recording credits. Mo Money is also the Carolina Panthers’ house band for every game.
Linda Frances Vinson
Linda Frances Vinson, 76, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on October 11, 2022. Mrs. Vinson was born November 12, 1945, to Mr. Francis Guigou and Mrs. Ruby Black Guigou. She married Mr. Kerry Dane Vinson on April 8, 1967. They were together for 52 years before his passing in 2019.
Iredell Homeless Coalition partners gearing up for community’s winter, holiday needs
Iredell Homeless Coalition members have several upcoming events and collection drives to assist those who are homeless or housing insecure or in need as winter and the holidays approach. ♦ The 2022 Warm Heart Fest will offer a warm meal, fellowship, and winter clothing to attendees at the Bentley Center...
I-SS Board honors Packman, Christian for their service and dedication to school district
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education recognized community members and parents Beth Packman and Jennifer Christian during the board’s October 10 meeting for their support, service and time volunteered to the district. Board member Martin Page said that when he was sworn into office eight and a half years...
New program at Statesville High exposes students to careers in teaching (Photos)
Statesville High School and Western Carolina University have formed a new partnership through a program called Students to Teachers Through Educator Pathways (STEP) to help recruit students from diverse backgrounds into the teaching profession. “We are the only school in the State of North Carolina that is using this program...
Domestic Violence Awareness Walk shines light on survivors (Photo Gallery)
The Iredell Domestic Violence Task Force raised awareness about the epidemic of domestic violence during its annual “Walk-A-Mile in Their Shoes” event in Downtown Statesville on Tuesday afternoon. Statesville Police Department Community Resource Coordinator Pam Navey welcomed the crowd of about 40 to the event and recognized Robin...
I-SS Board faces criticism about dress code, choice programs and loss of teachers
Celeste Henkel Elementary teacher Sarah Cope confronted the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education earlier this week about the board’s focus on the dress code rather than the mental health of students. “Instead of focusing on teacher attire and other minor issues, we should be focusing on making our students...
7th Annual Rainbow Kidz Courage Luncheon raises awareness of ‘public health crisis’
Leigh Ann Darty and Meredith Fleming are two incredible difference makers in our community. For children across Iredell County who have lost a friend or loved one, they are a true godsend, providing grief counseling, emotional support, and coping skills when these children need it the most. More than 400...
Statesville Woman’s Club supporting mission of Bella’s Backpacks, gearing up for ‘The Clubhouse’ Preservation Fundraiser
Motivational speaker Tyronna Hooker was the guest speaker at the October meeting of the Statesville Woman’s Club. She spoke about “Women Making a Difference,” asserting that the importance of success is “u” and the differences that you make in the community. She also read a story about carrots, eggs and ground coffee beans each being put into boiling water and their different outcomes. The moral was how we handle things in everyday life and the way we deal with adversity.
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)
Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. EQUIPMENT OPERATOR II W/CDL- TRUCKING/TRANSPORTATION. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION WORKER (NOT A COUNTY POSITION) Note: This position is temporary and will be employed by North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies. Please go to www.ncapha.org to submit an electronic application. LIBRARY VOLUNTEER. Code: 60015066-1.
Town of Troutman request for qualifications for engineering services for clay pipe sewer system
The Town of Troutman is seeking professional engineering services for design, permit approval, bidding, construction observation and contract administration through the final certification of the project. The selected engineering firm shall fulfill the duties of the Engineer and the Resident Project Representative (RPR) as described in the General and Supplementary Conditions of the 2018 edition of the EJCDC C-700 and C-800 construction contract documents.
Letter to the Editor: Troutman officials should listen to residents and stop ‘out-of-control’ development
It seems like the Town of Troutman is always on the defensive because town officials may not like the simple fact the citizens want this out-of-control development to stop for a while. There’s always a reason this council/staff can’t come up with a way to slow things down.
