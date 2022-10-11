Motivational speaker Tyronna Hooker was the guest speaker at the October meeting of the Statesville Woman’s Club. She spoke about “Women Making a Difference,” asserting that the importance of success is “u” and the differences that you make in the community. She also read a story about carrots, eggs and ground coffee beans each being put into boiling water and their different outcomes. The moral was how we handle things in everyday life and the way we deal with adversity.

