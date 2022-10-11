Read full article on original website
Sango Pumpkin Patch offers free admission, family fun
Boyd’s Pumpkin Patch is selling its pumpkins through October. Customers have a choice of purchasing already picked pumpkins or they can pick their own. Owner Keith Boyd has had a pumpkin patch, just off I-24’s Exit 11 since 1984. He was recently featured with Stefanie Miller on This Week in Clarksville.
Trigg County Country Ham Festival ready for weekend
Fifty thousand hungry visitors are set to descend on Cadiz this weekend for their 46th Country Ham Festival. Preparations have been months in the making lining up 225 vendors, carnival rides, and musical entertainment. There are some preliminary events all week, but the start of the celebration is the Ham...
T-Shirt Contest To Celebrate Memories Of Ham Festival
A longtime Trigg County Country Ham Festival supporters is offering a reward for the person who has collected the most festival t-shirts over the years. Longtime Country Ham Festival committee member Kerry Fowler, who owns and operates Little River Ice, says he is sponsoring a contest to find the person with the largest t-shirt collection.
Christian Co. Animal Shelter invites community to Howl-O-Ween event
The Christian County Animal Shelter is inviting the community to come explore their regional animal shelter and help raise some money to support it at the first Howl-O-Ween event. It will take place at the facility at 2935 Russellville Road on October 22 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and...
Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Greenville, KY
Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
Fort Massac Encampment returns to Metropolis this weekend
The Fort Massac Encampment is set to return to Metropolis this weekend. The festival observed since 1974 has given visitors an opportunity to experience what life was like at Fort Massac during the 18th and early 19th centuries. The fort served as a frontier outpost along the Ohio River for...
450-gallon native aquarium coming to Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A local park will soon be swimming with life and educational content for all visitors to enjoy. Plans are in motion for the construction of a native aquarium for the exhibit area of the Wade Bourne Nature Center in Rotary Park, according to the Montgomery County Parks & Recreation Department.
Keeping up with the Boneses: Bones Family draws crowds to Clarksville home
"We have almost 50 skeletons," Sarah Garcia smiled, standing in a yard of elaborate skeleton designs. "My neighbors said, 'you can't stop. You have to keep doing this. It's hilarious!'"
Operation Honor gives free boxes of food, supplies to soldiers, veterans, their families | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Volunteers thanked soldiers, veterans and their families with free food and goods on Wednesday during Operation Honor. Operation Honor is an event to honor all current and former military personnel and their families by giving them necessities they would otherwise have to buy themselves.
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall
Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
Trigg County Recycle Trailer Update
Trigg County has been forced to suspend most of its county-wide recycling due to issues at the Lyon County regional facility. Trigg County Solid Waste Coordinator Jesse Thomas says all of the county’s mobile recycling units have been moved to the county highway garage. Thomas says there are several...
Barkley Water Issues Boil Advisory For South Road Customers
Barkley Lake Water District has issued a boil water advisory for customers in Trigg County who live along a portion of Kentucky 139, the South Road. Water District Superintendent John Herring says the advisory includes customers between 595 South Road and 2237 South Road. The advisory also includes East Oaklawn Farm Road, Lookout Lane, And Lowey Lane.
McCracken County Humane Society over capacity, urgently seeking fosters and adopters
PADUCAH — "A house without a dog is like a garden without flowers." That bit of wisdom comes from the McCracken County Humane Society, who say they are in urgent need of community assistance. Last Friday in a social media post, the humane society reported they had received a...
The Way Looking to Expand Services With New Building
The opening of The Barn Teen Clothing Closet adjacent to the Way Christian Youth Center last week was the first part of an ever-growing footprint for the Lafayette Street complex. The Way purchased the land and two buildings — one of which was an old tobacco barn — adjacent to...
Deer disease surveillance zone returns for fall seasons
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Officials say last year the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee tested […]
Oak Grove Home Badly Damaged In Oak Grove Fire (w/VIDEO)
A home on Linda Drive in Oak Grove was badly damaged and the family’s cat is unaccounted for after a fire started in the home Wednesday afternoon. Oak Grove Firefighters say the fire is believed to have started in a back bedroom with a candle causing extensive fire damage to the room and smoke damage to the rest of the home.
Church service to honor legacy of the Rev. A.H. McNeil in Hopkinsville
The Rev. A.H. McNeil, an early Black clergyman for the Episcopal church, lived in Hopkinsville for less than 10 years as the ordained deacon and minister for the Chapel of the Good Shepherd. He died on Jan. 14, 1901, of a stroke at age 41 just days after qualifying to become a priest, said the Rev. Stephen Spicer, rector of Grace Episcopal Church.
Pastor, 80, retires after 61 years in ministry: 'I've loved the journey'
PRINCETON, Ky. (KT) — A ministry journey of 61 years ended this month for Doug Anderson, who described those years as a “wonderful journey.”. “I can’t fault it in any way,” said the 80-year-old Anderson. “The Lord has blessed me far beyond what I deserve. I’ve loved the journey with the Lord and His people.”
Citizen Notes Tornado Sirens A Need In Christian County
The discussion of solar farms wasn’t the only topic of note during Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting. Dan Brechwald, a concerned Hopkinsville citizen and 30-year military veteran, originally hails from Oklahoma — and as such, knows a thing or two about “Tornado Alley.”. Approaching the...
