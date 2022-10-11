ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Declined To Include Cam Johnson In A Trade For Kevin Durant

The Kevin Durant saga was one of the biggest and wildest stories of the 2022 NBA postseason, with the 2x NBA champion shockingly requesting a trade request from the Brooklyn Nets after three years with the team. The Kyrie Irving situation might have played a role in that decision, but reports suggested that Durant didn't like the direction the team was going.
