RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – One of Utah’s largest gatherings of classic cars and hot rods – both modern and from days gone by – will be in one place Saturday, October 15 (2022) all shiny and available for visitors to admire and reminisce at the Annual Toys For Tots Car Show. Presented by Rocking Hot Rod Productions and sponsored by Craneco Trucking, the car show benefits the holiday Toys for Tots donation drive run by the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves.

RIVERTON, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO