Draper, UT

ABC 4

Classic cars and hot rods on display for Toys For Tots

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – One of Utah’s largest gatherings of classic cars and hot rods – both modern and from days gone by – will be in one place Saturday, October 15 (2022) all shiny and available for visitors to admire and reminisce at the Annual Toys For Tots Car Show. Presented by Rocking Hot Rod Productions and sponsored by Craneco Trucking, the car show benefits the holiday Toys for Tots donation drive run by the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves.
RIVERTON, UT
ABC 4

Avoid the harmful chemicals and have someone new help clean your home

(The Daily Dish) While the average homeowner deep-cleans their carpets with commercial shampoo, in truth they’re making their floors look worse — as dirt will mix with the shampoo’s chemicals and settle deep in carpet fibers. Over time, this slowly discolors floors, leaving them both unsightly and unsanitary. Even worse, some shampoos are made up of chemicals that are known to cause adverse health reactions.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

