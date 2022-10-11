Read full article on original website
Bassist Ian Hill of Judas Priest Says Nice Things About Connecticut In Interview
They have been rocking for the past 50 years and are still going strong, it's Judas Priest and they are kicking off their "50 Heavy Metal Years" Tour right here in Connecticut this week. Rob Halford and the boys will be in Wallingford at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Thursday, October 13th.
darientimes.com
Windsor Locks woman wanted to help man before he allegedly attacked her, daughter says
WINDSOR LOCKS — Minutes before a blind-sided punch ripped a gash in her head, a local woman saw the man police have named as her attacker and thought she should help him, the victim's daughter said. Mary Jane Dustin, 70, a retiree and twice-weekly volunteer at an East Windsor...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Details from the scene in Bristol where 3 officers were shot
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...
Eyewitness News
Family of woman attacked while jogging in Windsor Locks speaks out
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - The family of a woman who was attacked while going for a walk is speaking out. A 70-year-old woman was attacked last week while she was going for a walk in Windsor Locks. Police say her attacker was Alex Russell, who is currently in jail...
Jack, pet dog and official ‘greeter’ at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke, dies
A beloved family pup and the well-known face of a longtime Holyoke car dealership has died, his owners said Monday. As an official “greeter” for Gary Rome Hyundai, Rome family dog Jack was often spotted at the Whiting Farms Road dealership meeting customers with his sister Daisy. The two dogs frequently appeared in advertisements together and had their own Facebook page.
iheart.com
Meet Kingsley! The Young and Active Boy Looking for His Forever Home!
We are so happy to let you know that Kingsley is all healed up, doing great in foster and ready to find his forever home! Kingsley is an approximately 2-3 year old pittie mix with the most smoochable mug you have ever seen! He was found in a park in Hartford emaciated with horrible wounds on his legs. After a month of frequent bandage changes, hugs and kisses and a nice steady diet, he is plumped up and prancing around like nothing ever happened. He’s the true example of a dog’s resilience. Some things about Kingsley: he seems to enjoy the water and did great taking his first bath! He loves playing with his toys and playing hide and seek. He’s excellent on a leash and great for car rides. He has started jogging and would be a great jogging partner. In addition to being handsome, he is also super smart and learns new tricks and training techniques every day. He is a true people pleaser. He’s a young, active boy that would enjoy an active family. Kingsley is enjoying the attention and love he has always deserved and because of that, he on occasion has displayed some anxiety when his fosters are not around. They are working on this. He has been an active member at a local doggy day care which has been very helpful with his activity level and mild anxiety. He just loves being around people. Older kids 12+ ok. As for other dogs – he is great with submissive dogs. Unknown about cats. He is neutered and up to date on vaccines.
Holyoke serves up tastes from around the world at Paper City Food Festival
An international menu from Southern-style food for the soul to delicious Spanish dishes and from Middle Eastern treats to American favorites such as pizza and hot dogs awaits those planning to nosh their way through the second annual Paper City Food Festival on Saturday. Organized by Invertir Holyoke and the...
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Town List
We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. We're spoiled with it in comparison to a lot of states. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Most Beautiful Small Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
Conn. inventors score deal for Create A Castle with Shark Tank’s Kendra Scott
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Connecticut entrepreneurs are now feeling like royalty after their Create A Castle product scored them a deal with Kendra Scott on Shark Tank. Create A Castle co-founders Kevin and Laurie Lane of New Milford pitched their sand-and-snow castle-building toy on the hit TV show on October 7. During the […]
Springfield teen ran away from foster care with ties in Palmer, Ware, and Enfield
The Springfield police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New details on suspect who shot Bristol officers
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...
Police investigating after stopping New Haven school bus with children inside
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating Thursday after a bus was stopped for “driving erratically,” according to a statement from the New Haven School District. The bus was carrying about 20 students home from Ross Woodward School when it was pulled over by police, according to the district. The bus belongs […]
NewsTimes
CT's new winery, Worthington Winery & Vineyard in Somers, offers pond and garden views
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mark and Karen Murdoch's winemaking journey started with a crabapple tree in the front yard of their former East Windsor home. They turned their abundant crops into jam, but then tried their hand at making wine out of the...
ktbb.com
Two Connecticut officers killed in AR-15 ambush after apparent phony 911 call: Sources
(BRISTOL, Conn.) -- Two police officers were shot and killed and a third was injured after a gunman allegedly ambushed them at a Bristol, Connecticut, home, according to sources. The Bristol police officers were shot while responding to a 911 call reporting a possible domestic violence incident between two siblings...
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Bear on a porch, backyard bobcat, a roll in the grass
What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says we could be in for some heavy rain at the end of the week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago.
franklincountynow.com
Petition To Remove Native American Statue On Route 2
(Charlemont, MA) An online petition has picked up over 1,000 signatures to remove “The Big Indian” statue at the Native and Himalayan Views, formerly The Big Indian Shop, on Route 2 in Charlemont. Tomantha Sylvester started the petition and said “Our area (Western and Central Massachusetts) is full...
Bristol bakery opens for first responders after 2 officers killed
BRISTOL, Conn. — A Bristol bakery is working round the clock to make sure first responders can get a meal and have a safe space to come to while the impact of a deadly shooting shakes the town. Bakery on Maple is closed to the public Thursday to prioritize...
iheart.com
Stolen Dog & Car In Wethersfield
Monday at 5 am a Forest Green 2001 Saturn Wagon CT Repair Plate #RH10 was stolen from the Citgo gas station/Atlantis fresh market on the Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield. Unfortunately, this sweet dog was laying down in the backseat. She just had hip surgery and has a bruised right paw. She needs medication. The owner wants her returned and no questions asked. Please drop her off at a local police station or fire station. He wants his dog back. This is his whole life. If anybody has seen anything or not has any information please call the Weatherfield Police Department or 860-246-7616!
Eyewitness News
Dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian arrive in CT today
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dogs rescued for Hurricane Ian are set to arrive in Connecticut on Wednesday. The Connecticut Humane Society said it will be taking the dogs once they’re flown in to Hartford-Brainard Airport. Twenty-two dogs from Florida were put on a plane. The CHS said it expects...
Surviving Officer Shot In Double-Fatal CT Incident Graduated From HS In Westchester
The surviving Connecticut police officer injured while responding to a call that killed two of his fellow officers is a native New Yorker who graduated from high school in Northern Westchester. Alec Iurato, age 26, now a resident of Bristol in Hartford County, graduated from Yorktown High School in 2014.
