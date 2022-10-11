ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Details from the scene in Bristol where 3 officers were shot

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...
BRISTOL, CT
iheart.com

Meet Kingsley! The Young and Active Boy Looking for His Forever Home!

We are so happy to let you know that Kingsley is all healed up, doing great in foster and ready to find his forever home! Kingsley is an approximately 2-3 year old pittie mix with the most smoochable mug you have ever seen! He was found in a park in Hartford emaciated with horrible wounds on his legs. After a month of frequent bandage changes, hugs and kisses and a nice steady diet, he is plumped up and prancing around like nothing ever happened. He’s the true example of a dog’s resilience. Some things about Kingsley: he seems to enjoy the water and did great taking his first bath! He loves playing with his toys and playing hide and seek. He’s excellent on a leash and great for car rides. He has started jogging and would be a great jogging partner. In addition to being handsome, he is also super smart and learns new tricks and training techniques every day. He is a true people pleaser. He’s a young, active boy that would enjoy an active family. Kingsley is enjoying the attention and love he has always deserved and because of that, he on occasion has displayed some anxiety when his fosters are not around. They are working on this. He has been an active member at a local doggy day care which has been very helpful with his activity level and mild anxiety. He just loves being around people. Older kids 12+ ok. As for other dogs – he is great with submissive dogs. Unknown about cats. He is neutered and up to date on vaccines.
HARTFORD, CT
WUPE

MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Town List

We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. We're spoiled with it in comparison to a lot of states. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Most Beautiful Small Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New details on suspect who shot Bristol officers

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: Bear on a porch, backyard bobcat, a roll in the grass

What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says we could be in for some heavy rain at the end of the week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago.
HARTFORD, CT
franklincountynow.com

Petition To Remove Native American Statue On Route 2

(Charlemont, MA) An online petition has picked up over 1,000 signatures to remove “The Big Indian” statue at the Native and Himalayan Views, formerly The Big Indian Shop, on Route 2 in Charlemont. Tomantha Sylvester started the petition and said “Our area (Western and Central Massachusetts) is full...
CHARLEMONT, MA
iheart.com

Stolen Dog & Car In Wethersfield

Monday at 5 am a Forest Green 2001 Saturn Wagon CT Repair Plate #RH10 was stolen from the Citgo gas station/Atlantis fresh market on the Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield. Unfortunately, this sweet dog was laying down in the backseat. She just had hip surgery and has a bruised right paw. She needs medication. The owner wants her returned and no questions asked. Please drop her off at a local police station or fire station. He wants his dog back. This is his whole life. If anybody has seen anything or not has any information please call the Weatherfield Police Department or 860-246-7616!
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian arrive in CT today

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dogs rescued for Hurricane Ian are set to arrive in Connecticut on Wednesday. The Connecticut Humane Society said it will be taking the dogs once they’re flown in to Hartford-Brainard Airport. Twenty-two dogs from Florida were put on a plane. The CHS said it expects...
HARTFORD, CT

