We are so happy to let you know that Kingsley is all healed up, doing great in foster and ready to find his forever home! Kingsley is an approximately 2-3 year old pittie mix with the most smoochable mug you have ever seen! He was found in a park in Hartford emaciated with horrible wounds on his legs. After a month of frequent bandage changes, hugs and kisses and a nice steady diet, he is plumped up and prancing around like nothing ever happened. He’s the true example of a dog’s resilience. Some things about Kingsley: he seems to enjoy the water and did great taking his first bath! He loves playing with his toys and playing hide and seek. He’s excellent on a leash and great for car rides. He has started jogging and would be a great jogging partner. In addition to being handsome, he is also super smart and learns new tricks and training techniques every day. He is a true people pleaser. He’s a young, active boy that would enjoy an active family. Kingsley is enjoying the attention and love he has always deserved and because of that, he on occasion has displayed some anxiety when his fosters are not around. They are working on this. He has been an active member at a local doggy day care which has been very helpful with his activity level and mild anxiety. He just loves being around people. Older kids 12+ ok. As for other dogs – he is great with submissive dogs. Unknown about cats. He is neutered and up to date on vaccines.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO