Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Beer Week 2022 in Full EffectAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Cop who sent explicit photo during group text pleads guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer has pleaded guilty to a charge that he sent a sexually explicit image of a woman to people involved in a group text. Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville, entered the guilty plea to distribution of sexually explicit images without consent this morning during an appearance before Jefferson District Court Judge Jennifer Wilcox.
Wave 3
Clarksville man sentenced to 25 years for killing girlfriend
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years in prison Thursday in Clark Circuit Court. Smith killed his girlfriend, Michelle Slaughter, in June 2021. Smith pleaded down from murder to voluntary manslaughter. It’s a plea Slaughter’s family members said they accept, but wish was more....
Wave 3
Homicide suspect indicted, arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man indicted on complicity to murder and complicity to assault charges in connection with a shooting has been arrested. The indictment against Anthony Thomas Taylor, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was returned by the October Jefferson County Grand Jury. Taylor is charged with murder for the...
Wave 3
Louisville man charged in connection to homicide case appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man charged in connection to a Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide case appeared in court Thursday after failing to be arraigned back in September on separate charges. Hunter William Thrasher, 23, was taken into custody on Wednesday by LMPD Homicide Unit detectives. Police said Thrasher...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Suspect charged in February homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooing that happened 10 months ago. Hunter Thrasher, 23, of Louisville, was taken into custody October 12 by LMPD Homicide Unit detectives. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a murder charge.
Wave 3
Convicted felon charged in Russell neighborhood double homicide from September
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened last month in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood. Paul Wade, 31, of Louisville, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on two counts of murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a handgun.
Wave 3
Hospital wedding ceremony held for terminally ill patient
The restaurant closed back in 2020, but now its doors are back open seven days a week. Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to David McAtee shooting. Updated: 18 hours ago. The former Louisville Metro Police officer charged federally in connection to the shooting of west...
Wave 3
Man charged with sending explicit photo of woman during group text
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing charges for allegedly sending out a revealing photo of a woman without her approval. Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually explicit images without consent. Louisville Metro police say that on March 27, 2022, Seeders...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
‘A situation no parent can fathom being in’: Lawsuit filed against Vanguard Academy daycare
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A lawsuit released Wednesday lists 13 counts against Vanguard Academy daycare in east Louisville. The claims in the lawsuit against Vanguard Academy include spraying kids with water bottles, dropping infants and cursing at them. One of the incidents mentioned in the lawsuit occurred Sept. 28. The...
Wave 3
Three men sentenced in connection to homicide of Louisville 19-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Louisville men will be facing time in prison in connection to the death of 19-year-old Devon Robinson back in July 2020. Kelvonnie Harris, D’Montray Rox and Amontre Easton were each sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years on the amended charge of criminal facilitation to murder, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Wave 3
Trial delayed for DJ accused of killing bartender at Louisville nightclub on Derby Eve
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a bartender at a Louisville nightclub on Derby Eve 2021 has been delayed. A trial date for Ronnie O’Bannon was scheduled for Oct. 11 but has since been pushed back to Feb. 14, 2023, according to the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
Wave 3
Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to David McAtee shooting
Some residents cite bug infestations, mold, structural damage and lack of support from the management group, New Direction Housing Corporation as an alleged violation of renter’s rights. The UofL Health Brown Cancer Center is continuing its annual tradition of "capturing the moment" to empower cancer patients on their emotional...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Suspect charged in connection to string of ‘suspicious fires’ in Bullitt County
BULLITT CO., Ky. (WAVE) - Hillview police have charged a man in connection to a string of ‘suspicious fires’ across northern Bullitt County in September. Troy Adams, 42, was charged with five counts of arson, three counts of criminal mischief and one count of disorderly conduct in connection to multiple fires happening in close proximity on Sept. 12, according to Hillview police Detective Scott Barrow.
Wave 3
Man dies in hospital after being shot by Clarksville police inside Walmart
Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to David McAtee shooting. The former Louisville Metro Police officer charged federally in connection to the shooting of west Louisville restaurant owner David “YaYa” McAtee plead guilty in court on Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Some residents cite...
Wave 3
New Direction tenants union protest ‘unlivable’ conditions
Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to David McAtee shooting. The former Louisville Metro Police officer charged federally in connection to the shooting of west Louisville restaurant owner David “YaYa” McAtee plead guilty in court on Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. The UofL Health...
Wave 3
‘I just don’t understand why’: Car windshields busted in Germantown-Schnitzelburg neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several neighbors in the Germantown and Schnitzelburg neighborhoods spent the latter part of their weekends sweeping up after their rear car windshields were busted out in an alleged overnight vandalism spree. Neighbors told WAVE News the crimes happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. At...
Wave 3
UofL Health 'Capturing the Moment' for cancer patients and survivors
Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to David McAtee shooting. The former Louisville Metro Police officer charged federally in connection to the shooting of west Louisville restaurant owner David “YaYa” McAtee plead guilty in court on Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Some residents cite...
Wave 3
Germantown veterans group prepares to struggle after thieves make off with thousands
Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to David McAtee shooting. The former Louisville Metro Police officer charged federally in connection to the shooting of west Louisville restaurant owner David “YaYa” McAtee plead guilty in court on Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Some residents cite...
Wave 3
Police: Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Chickasaw
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Calls came in around 3:30 p.m. to the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue on reports of a shooting in the area, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. When...
Wave 3
Officials searching for missing 42-year-old Louisville woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police issued an Operation Return Home for a missing 42-year-old woman last seen on Monday. Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville, police said. Hope is listed as 5′ 5″, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes...
Comments / 0